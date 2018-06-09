Lebanon Midway Speedway Results – 6/8/18

Lebanon Midway Shorts And Quick Results

USRA B mods

1) Kris Jackson 2) Tyler Knudtson 3) Mike Hailmann 4) Sam Petty 5) Dillion McCowan 6) Brian Myers 7) Donnie Jackson 8) John Fellers 9) Wes Long 10) Ryan Lewis 11) Rich Reynolds 12) Tony Moore- Jackson and Petty from row 6to start-Knudtson setting a smooth pace from the pole as Donnie Jackson and Brian Myers following close. Jackson to 4th as the only caution rolls around lap 6. Goijg through traffic-Jackson overtakes Knudtson to take the win Great race and good racing all over. Next Friday 777 to win USRA B mod feature-should be interesting.

Street Stocks 1) Daniel Deason 20) Mark Simon 3) Mark Davis 4) Joe Francis 5) Jay Flinn 6) Tim Petty-we were looking for the full moon here. Petty starting at the back was looking for 3 in a row-Hard racing as Flinn was looking strong early. A jam-up sent Francis Spinning and Petty having problems ending his night early, Deason and Davis and Simon are battling for spots. Flinn’s night ends with motor issues while leading. in the closing laps-Davis and Simon are showing the rubbing is racing while going for the lead in the final 2 laps and both cars get the worst for wear. Deason gets the lead and Simon makes a last lap move with Deason getting his 1st of the season.

Hornets 1) Corey Henson 2) Jason Walls 3) Shannon Geller 4) Trent Wynn 5) Dewey Resch 6) Ricky Reynolds 7) Mason Rodden 8) Tyson Moore 9) William Garner 10) Ashley Henderson 11) Sarah Cunningham 12) James Reynolds 13) Kelly Escamillia 14) Shyanne Bauman 15) Jonathan Finley 16) Jeff Hilton- 16 cars, 15 laps, Green, White, Checkered-racng all over the place as opening night winner Henson gets the monkey off his back and holds back Walls attempts in an outstanding feature. Point leader Geller came from 12 to 3rd and was gaining on the top 2. This class has really been putting on good clean racing and door to door action the last 2-3 weeks.

Midwest Modz 1) Colt Cheevers 2) Luke Gideon 3) Zach Cheever 4) James Epperson 5) Austin Treadway 6) Michael Paul II 7) Jeff Street 8) Jeff Helton 9) Trent Wynn. Drivers tonight had a motor check before the racing even started. Wynn jumps to the opening spot as point leader Colt Cheevers was having some driving to do starting back in the 7th spot. Wynn was looking good as Zach Cheever was having a nice run. Colt and the 45 special had to work hard on Wynn until he took oer half-way in the feature. Wynn came back only to have some problems ending what was a good run. Cheevers gets the win while Luke Gideon really has a smooth race in his best ever finish with a nice race with Zach Cheever. Good overall race.

Pure Stocks 1) Ron Duncan 2) Justin Roberts 3) Greg Dykstra 4) Corey Henson 5) Ron Myers 6) Dalton Wright 7) Mason Rodden DQ-Karla Lampe-Lampe pulls away at the start and survives Duncan”s charge on the restarts, but Lampe is underweight at the scales.

Bombers 1) Derek Brown 2) Mark Simon 3) John Gamble 4) Derek Collins 5) Tony Wright 6) William Garner 7) Bryan White DNS-Sam McDaniel. Gamble the early leader as point leader garner, D. Brown and Simon are swapping spots. A late caution cuts Gamble’s lead and Brown and Simon put on the pressure as 3 wide was the call. Brown swings to the outside to get his 2nd straight win of the season.