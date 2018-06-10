Central Missouri Speedway Extreme Action Race Report – Blackburn, Brown, Raffurty, Gillmore, and Detherage Capture Budweiser Race Night Victories!

Unsanctioned: Modifieds, Street Stocks, Mod-Lites, B-Mods, and Pure Stocks

Central Missouri Speedway, Warrensburg, MO

Event #7, June 9, 2018

(Warrensburg, MO) Summer heat arrived in a big way and racing from Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) Extreme Action Athlete Drivers was just as hot as 84 drivers and teams made their way to the track for Budweiser race night championship events among 18 Modifieds, 19 Street Stocks, 17 Mod-Lites, 18 B-Mods, and 12 Pure Stocks.

Preliminary Action Recap: The Pure Stock drivers started the night with a pair of heat races to sort out the night’s main event for later in the evening with Rodger Detherage and Gale Harper claiming the wins. Joe Walker, Steve Clancy, and Jeremy Lile grabbed B-Mod heat wins as Travis Alexander, Donnie Dannar, and Dillon Raffurty drove to the Mod-Lite heat victories. With added money on the line for Street Stocks, Derek Brown, John Brooks, and Marc Carter secured the prelim wins. Modifieds finished the heat-race action for the night as Gunner Martin, Kyle Graves, and Kevin Blackburn finished the first half of the program with victories.

Main Events Recap: When racing resumed it was former champion Rodger Detherage who claimed the Pure Stock win for his sixth-career CMS win. In B-Mod action, former national champion Ryan Gillmore dropped in for the extra money and it paid off as he collected his first-ever CMS win. Dillon Raffurty continued his dominating ways and collected his second Mod-Lite win in a row and tenth career CMS win. In the Street Stocks, the $1,200 payday went to Stoutland, Missouri’s Derek Brown for his first-ever CMS track win. Kevin Blackburn took the lead from Chad Lyle in the Modified main event and never looked back going on to capture his eighth-career CMS victory.

At intermission, drivers took part in a helmet fund-raising pass through the grandstands to help fellow driver James McMillin and family who suffered a devastating house fire, home invasion, burglary, and an injury to a family member. CMS wishes to thank the drivers for taking part in this event and wishes all the best for the McMillin family. Thanks to the CMS drivers, fans, and race family, $2,000 was raised for the McMillin’s!

A-Main Events from Central Missouri Speedway 6-9-18. Complete results may be found on the track’s website at www.centralmissourispeedway.net.

A-Main Results from 6-9-18

PURE STOCK A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 1. Rodger Detherage (25x)

Windsor, Mo. 100 2. 4. Jaren Powrie (74)

Nevada, Mo. 95 3. 5. Steve Evans (89E)

Warrensburg, Mo. 91 4. 3. Dakkota Brisbin (42)

Richmond, Mo. 87 5. 8. Joey Harper (21J)

Buckner, Mo. 84 6. 10. Austin Obryan (21M)

Independence, Mo. 81 7. 7. Larry Norris (53K)

Lone Jack, Mo. 78 8. 11. Scott Martin (12)

Warrensburg, Mo. 76 9. 9. Spencer Reiff (7)

Kansas City, Mo. 74 10. 2. Gale Harper (28JR)

Warrensburg, Mo. 72 11. 6. Zach Johnson (43)

Sibley, Mo. 70 12. 12. Dustin Dillon (22)

Warrensburg, Mo. 68

B MOD A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 5. Ryan Gillmore (66)

Springfield, Mo. 100 2. 18. Jake Richards (7J)

Lansing, Ks. 95 3. 1. Joe Walker (68m)

Harrisonville, Mo. 91 4. 3. Steve Clancy (12c)

Odessa, Mo. 87 5. 2. Jeremy Lile (05)

Higginsville, Mo. 84 6. 7. Chad Staus (c3)

Otterville, Mo. 81 7. 9. Bobby Russell (7B)

Smithville, Mo. 78 8. 10. Chris Brockway (03)

Knob Noster, Mo. 76 9. 8. Cale Tuner (66T)

Fulton, Mo. 74 10. 6. Brian Webster (51)

Holts Summit, Mo. 72 11. 12. Olen Stephens (12JR)

Warrensburg, Mo. 70 12. 14. Rodger Detherage (80)

Windsor, Mo. 68 13. 4. Jacob Callahan (27)

Pleasant Hill, Mo. 66 14. 13. Rick Anderson (2)

Slater, Mo. 64 15. 16. Michael King (14K)

Warrensburg, Mo. 62 16. 15. Glenn Wilson (8UP)

Peculiar, Mo. 60 DNS. 11. Dallas White (1)

Centerview, Mo. 0 DNS. 17. Cody Watson (3W)

Fulton, Mo. 0

MOD LITE A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 2. Dillon Raffurty (46)

Kansas City, Mo. 100 2. 1. Donnie Dannar (171)

Oak Grove, Mo. 95 3. 10. Michael Raffurty (41)

Kansas City, Mo. 91 4. 6. David Raffurty (64)

Kansas City, Mo. 87 5. 4. Ed Griggs (47)

Pleasant Hill, Mo. 84 6. 5. Justin Raffurty (75)

Kansas City, Mo. 81 7. 9. Jeff Raffurty (98)

Holt, Mo. 78 8. 3. Travis Alexander (36)

Tonganoxie, Ks. 76 9. 8. Brian Ziegler (65z)

Bates City, Mo. 74 10. 16. Kevin White (33)

Desoto, Ks. 72 11. 12. Tony Kerr (73)

Grandview, Mo. 70 12. 14. Anthony Lane (02)

Belton, Mo. 68 13. 7. Cody Vail (8V)

Louisburg, Ks. 66 14. 11. Tony Sterner (14T)

Harrisonville, Mo. 64 15. 15. Tyler Furrell (34)

Belton, Mo. 62 16. 13. Kellie Vail (12V)

Louisburg, Ks. 60 17. 17. Josh Guy (09)

Knob Noster, Mo. 58

STREET STOCK A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 1. Derek Brown (11)

Stoutland, Mo. 100 2. 4. Marc Carter (21)

Warrensburg, Mo. 95 3. 6. Allen Perryman (3P)

Belton, Ms. 91 4. 2. Scott Johnson (7J)

Nevada, Mo. 87 5. 12. Chris Kircher (28K)

Drexel, Mo. 84 6. 13. Brett Wood (7)

Warrensburg, Mo. 81 7. 15. Devin Irvin (67)

Cleveland, Mo. 78 8. 8. Zack Smith (1) 76 9. 7. Robert Ruff (X15)

Raymore, Mo. 74 10. 14. Cody Frazon (04)

Lamonte, Mo. 72 11. 11. Ethan Mullins (5E)

Sedalia, Mo. 70 12. 18. Chad Eickleberry (09)

Warrensburg, Mo. 68 13. 17. Kevin Perkins (11P)

Sedalia, Mo. 66 14. 16. Michael Mullins (M20)

Kingsville, Mo. 64 15. 10. Harlan Dowell (29)

Tipton, Mo. 62 16. 19. Danny McKenzie (77)

Warrensburg, Mo. 60 17. 9. Randy Jester (51)

Odessa, Mo. 58 18. 5. Clayton Campbell (30c)

Otterville, Mo. 56 DNS. 3. John Brooks (27)

Warrensburg, Mo. 0

MODIFIED A-Feature