Marrant, Hendrix and Fuqua remain hot at Lucas Oil Speedway as Bryant wins via DQ

By Lyndal Scranton – WHEATLAND, Missouri (June 9, 2018) – It was a night when three points leaders continued first-half domination of their respective Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series divisions at Lucas Oil Speedway.

Aaron Marrant made it three feature wins in four attempts in 2018, leading all 20 laps in the Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Model main event Saturday night.

Points leaders David Hendrix (Big O Tires Street Stocks) and Darron Fuqua (Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds) also padded their leads with feature wins. Another apparent feature winner, Kris Jackson in the Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods, failed post-race technical inspection and was disqualified.

That made runner-up Andy Bryant, the 2017 track champion, the winner of a race that was a dandy throughout as the last three Lucas Oil Speedway B-Mod track champs battled it out.

A total of 113 cars checked into the pits, including 43 B-Mods, in the next-to-last program before next week’s Midseason Championships.

Marrant goes flag to flag: “I had to drive the wheels off that thing tonight,” Marrant said following his dominant performance in the ULMA Late Models. “I can’t thank these guys (on the crew) enough for everything they do for me and everybody who makes this possible. We’re off to a pretty good start this year. These guys work their butts off and we’re trying.”

Shane Essary, who started on the pole, finished second with Johnny Fennewald rallying from sixth to third. It was Essary’s second runner-up finish of the season.

Marrant started outside of row one and set a blistering pace, taking only five laps to catch lapped traffic. That’s when the first caution waved, bunching the field with Essary and Fennewald right behind the leader.

It didn’t take long for the Richmond, Missouri, driver to regain command, rolling to a three-second lead when another caution came out on lap 11. Again, after the restart, Marrant pulled away with one final caution with three laps remaining giving his pursuers a final shot.

Marrant, the 2016 Lucas Oil Speedway track champion, won by about eight car lengths.

Hendrix stays hot: David Hendrix of Waynesville, Missouri, took over the lead on lap two and rolled to his third straight victory. He said his biggest worry was over a possibly overheating motor over the last few laps.

“After that last caution, that thing was getting hot on me and I think I was watching my gauges more than I was concentrating on hitting my marks. But we pulled it off,” Hendrix said.

Hendrix extended his points lead as he continued a rock-solid season that includes the three wins and a second-place finish in four starts. Hendrix’s cousin, Brian Schutt of Lebanon, finished second with defending track champion Toby Ott in third.

“Toby’s a past champion, Brian’s a past champion, that just tells you what kind of competition there is here,” Hendrix said.

Four for Fuqua: The dominant season of Darron Fuqua continues. The Mayetta, Kansas, driver won his fourth Pitts Homes USRA Modified feature – and eighth feature overall in 2018 – by leading all 20 laps.

Fuqua won his heat race and started on the pole, then sprinted to a sizeable lead by lap three when teammate Lance Town worked his way into second place. That’s how it ended, as the feature ran caution-free with Fuqua finishing nearly a straightaway’s margin in front of Town.

“The track was slicker than it has been,” Fuqua said. “We got it freed up just enough so I could get it turned and we pulled it off.”

Mike Striegel finished third, battling hard with Town over the final five laps.

Bryant gets B-Mod win: Andy Bryant of Fort Scott, Kansas, moved up into the winner’s spot after post-race inspection felled Jackson to claim the $750 winner’s check in the Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods.

Jackson survived late-race contact with JC Morton while battling for the lead and eventually crossed the finish line in front of Bryant for what appeared to be his seconds straight feature win.

Jackson and Morton, 1-2 in season points entering the evening, started on the front row and Jackson got the jump at the drop of the green. Hugging the low line while Morton rode the high side, Jackson led the first 18 laps before finding himself snagged in lapped traffic.

Morton took advantage and went around Jackson on the outside to grab the lead coming to the flag stand to complete lap 19. Before the next lap was completed, the race’s first caution waved, leaving a clear track ahead with six circuits remaining for the former track champions to settle it.

Jackson went diving low on the restart and passed Morton going into turn two. The two made contact entering turn three, with Andy Bryant joining the battle, before Morton spun the next time around in turns one and two. He kept going as the race remained green, but was relegated to deep in the pack before eventually pulling into the pits.

After the contact between Jackson and Morton the race stayed green until Robert Heydenreich brought out a yellow when he spun with four laps to go. Jackson dominated from there, with Bryant, the 2017 track champion, settling for second and Brian Williams finishing third.

Lucas Oil Speedway results (June 9, 2018)

Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series

Big O Tires Street Stocks

A-Feature – 1. David Hendrix Waynesville, Mo. 2. Brian Schutt Lebanon, Mo. 3. Toby Ott Wheatland, Mo. 4. Dewayne Applegate Jr Dunnegan, Mo. 5. Kenny Carroll Camdendon, Mo. 6. Francisco Escamilla Niangua, Mo. 7. Ted Welschmeyer Tebbetts, Mo. 8. Bobby Barnett Republic, Mo. 9. Jay Lamons Savonburg, Ks. 10. Tim Petty Niangua, Mo. 11. Jay Prevete Windsor, Mo. 12. Harlan Kennedy Wheatland, Mo. 13. Bradley Gideon Ozark, Mo. 14. Larry J Ferris Kansas City, Ks. 15. Scott Chism Bolivar, Mo. 16. James Hume Eldorado Springs, Mo. 17. Steve Scott Pittsburg, Mo. 18. Michael Lucas Wardsville, Mo. DNF. Johnny Coats Joplin, Mo. DNF. Randy Gilmore Flemington, Mo. DNF. John Scott Warsaw, Mo. DNS. Josh Halbrook Springfield, Mo. DNS. Josh Dugan Fair Grove, Mo. DNS. Daryl Dooling Ashland, Mo. DNS. Dalton Imhoff Jamestown, Mo.

Heat 1 – 1. Francisco Escamilla Niangua, Mo. 2. Randy Gilmore Flemington, Mo. 3. Jay Prevete Windsor, Mo. 4. Jay Lamons Savonburg, Ks. 5. Dewayne Applegate Jr Dunnegan, Mo. 6. Bobby Barnett Republic, Mo. 7. Harlan Kennedy Wheatland, Mo. 8. Steve Scott Pittsburg, Mo. DNS. Larry J Ferris Kansas City, Ks.

Heat 2 – 1. David Hendrix Waynesville, Mo. 2. Toby Ott Wheatland, Mo. 3. Kenny Carroll Camdendon, Mo. 4. Bradley Gideon Ozark, Mo. 5. Michael Lucas Wardsville, Mo. 6. Josh Halbrook Springfield, Mo. DNF. John Scott Warsaw, Mo. DNF. Josh Dugan Fair Grove, Mo.

Heat 3 – 1. Johnny Coats Joplin, Mo. 2. Ted Welschmeyer Tebbetts, Mo. 3. Brian Schutt Lebanon, Mo. 4. Tim Petty Niangua, Mo. 5. Scott Chism Bolivar, Mo. 6. Daryl Dooling Ashland, Mo. 7. Larry J Ferris Kansas City, Ks. DNF. James Hume Eldorado Springs, Mo. DNF. Dalton Imhoff Jamestown, Mo.

Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models

A-Feature – 1. Aaron Marrant Richmond, Mo. 2. Shane Essary Aurora, Mo. 3. Johnny Fennewald Appleton City, Mo. 4. Bryon Allison Marshall, Mo. 5. Aaron Poe Warrensburg, Mo. 6. Daniel Jessen Joplin, Mo. 7. Larry Ferris Nevada, Mo. 8. Tommy Cordray Browning, Mo. 9. Dylan Hoover Columbia, Mo. 10. Chad Richwine Lee’s Summit, Mo. 11. Jason Bodenhamer Centerview, Mo. 12. Larry Jones El Dorado Springs, Mo. 13. Lane Ehlert Republic, Mo. 14. Cody Holtkamp Holts Summit, Mo. 15. Shawn Whitman Fair Grove, Mo. 16. Josh Poe Peculiar, Mo. 17. Ryan Ferris Nevada, Mo. 18. Jason Sivils Bolivar, Mo. 19. Gregg Truelove Liberty, Mo. 20. Wesley Briggs Olathe, Ks. DNF. Ashlee Lancaster Sturgeon, Mo. DNF. Jon Binning Warrensburg, Mo. DNF. Kaeden Cornell Willard, Mo. DNF. Phil Edmondson Marionville, Mo. DNF. Ethan Young Pleasant Hill, Mo. DNF. Jimmy Jobe Odessa, Mo.

Heat 1 – 1. Cody Holtkamp Holts Summit, Mo. 2. Shane Essary Aurora, Mo. 3. Chad Richwine Lee’s Summit, Mo. 4. Aaron Poe Warrensburg, Mo. 5. Lane Ehlert Republic, Mo. 6. Tommy Cordray Browning, Mo. 7. Josh Poe Peculiar, Mo. 8. Jason Sivils Bolivar, Mo. 9. Wesley Briggs Olathe, Ks.

Heat 2 – 1. Aaron Marrant Richmond, Mo. 2. Larry Ferris Nevada, Mo. 3. Dylan Hoover Columbia, Mo. 4. Bryon Allison Marshall, Mo. 5. Ashlee Lancaster Sturgeon, Mo. 6. Phil Edmondson Marionville, Mo. 7. Gregg Truelove Liberty, Mo. 8. Ethan Young Pleasant Hill, Mo. DQ. Jason Bodenhamer Centerview, Mo.

Heat 3 – 1. Jon Binning Warrensburg, Mo. 2. Johnny Fennewald Appleton City, Mo. 3. Daniel Jessen Joplin, Mo. 4. Larry Jones El Dorado Springs, Mo. 5. Shawn Whitman Fair Grove, Mo. 6. Jimmy Jobe Odessa, Mo. DNF. Ryan Ferris Nevada, Mo. DNS. Kaeden Cornell Willard, Mo.

Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods

A-Feature – 1. Andy Bryant Fort Scott, Ks. 2. Brian Williams Fayetteville, Ar. 3. Mike Striegel Hermitage, Mo. 4. Taylor Moore Bois D Arc, Mo. 5. Robbe Ewing Stockton, Mo. 6. Brantlee Gotschall Nevada, Mo. 7. Mitchell Franklin Camdenton, Mo. 8. Brian McGowen Pittsburg, Ks. 9. Rusty Rickard Shell Knob, Mo. 10. Tim Phillips Ft. Scott, Ks. 11. Bobby Williams Hermitage, Mo. 12. Kameron Grindstaff Independence, Mo. 13. Eric Turner Hermitage, Mo. 14. Ricky Watkins Brookline, Mo. 15. Rodney Cordon Independence, Mo. 16. Cayden Campbell Nevada, Mo. 17. Donald Jackson Lebanon, Mo. 18. Sammy Schuler Kansas City, Ks. 19. Gary Fain Lone Jack, Mo. DNF. Robert Heydenreich Bolivar, Mo. DNF. J C Morton Springfield, Mo. DNF. Ryan Edde Cross Timbers, Mo. DNF. Sam Petty Marshfield, Mo. DQ. Kris Jackson Lebanon, Mo.

B-Feature 1 1. Ryan Edde Cross Timbers, Mo. 2. Sam Petty Marshfield, Mo. 3. Gary Fain Lone Jack, Mo. 4. Cayden Campbell Nevada, Mo. 5. Casey Thomas Camdenton, Mo. 6. Alexys Vanzandt Billings, Mo. 7. Morgan Campbell Nevada, Mo. 8. Jacob Blair Kansas City, Mo. 9. Jake Hereford Fort Scott, Ks. 10. Matt Walton Inola, Ok. 11. Ken Scott Willard, Mo. 12. Dayton Pursley Hermitage, Mo. DNS. Justin Pike El Dorado Springs, Mo.

B-Feature 2 1. Rodney Cordon Independence, Mo. 2. Ricky Watkins Brookline, Mo. 3. Sammy Schuler Kansas City, Ks. 4. Donald Jackson Lebanon, Mo. 5. Dillon McCowan Urbana, Mo. 6. Austin Joplin Willard, Mo. 7. Mark Long Willard, Mo. 8. Quentin Taylor Wheatland, Mo. 9. Jim Cihy Warsaw, Mo. 10. Jerry Ellis Richaland, Mo. 11. Jeff McNew Blue Springs, Mo. DNF. Ryan Lewis Urbana, Mo. DNS. Ryan Thomas Fair Grove, Mo.

Heat 1 – 1. Brian Williams Fayetteville, Ar. 2. Rusty Rickard Shell Knob, Mo. 3. Eric Turner Hermitage, Mo. 4. Quentin Taylor Wheatland, Mo. 5. Bobby Williams Hermitage, Mo. 6. Mark Long Willard, Mo. 7. Casey Thomas Camdenton, Mo. 8. Ken Scott Willard, Mo. 9. Jake Hereford Fort Scott, Ks. 10. Dayton Pursley Hermitage, Mo. DNF. Matt Walton Inola, Ok.

Heat 2 – 1. J C Morton Springfield, Mo. 2. Mike Striegel Hermitage, Mo. 3. Brian McGowen Pittsburg, Ks. 4. Sam Petty Marshfield, Mo. 5. Taylor Moore Bois D Arc, Mo. 6. Ryan Edde Cross Timbers, Mo. 7. Ricky Watkins Brookline, Mo. 8. Dillon McCowan Urbana, Mo. 9. Jim Cihy Warsaw, Mo. 10. Sammy Schuler Kansas City, Ks. 11. Jeff McNew Blue Springs, Mo.

Heat 3 – 1. Robert Heydenreich Bolivar, Mo. 2. Mitchell Franklin Camdenton, Mo. 3. Kameron Grindstaff Independence, Mo. 4. Donald Jackson Lebanon, Mo. 5. Tim Phillips Ft. Scott, Ks. 6. Morgan Campbell Nevada, Mo. 7. Jacob Blair Kansas City, Mo. 8. Gary Fain Lone Jack, Mo. 9. Alexys Vanzandt Billings, Mo. DNF. Justin Pike El Dorado Springs, Mo.

Heat 4 – 1. Kris Jackson Lebanon, Mo. 2. Andy Bryant Fort Scott, Ks. 3. Brantlee Gotschall Nevada, Mo. 4. Robbe Ewing Stockton, Mo. 5. Rodney Cordon Independence, Mo. 6. Cayden Campbell Nevada, Mo. 7. Ryan Lewis Urbana, Mo. 8. Ryan Thomas Fair Grove, Mo. 9. Jerry Ellis Richaland, Mo. 10. Austin Joplin Willard, Mo.

Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds

A-Feature – 1. Darron Fuqua Mayetta, Ks. 2. Lance Town Wellsville, Ks. 3. Mike Striegel Hermitage, Mo. 4. Jeff Cutshaw Bolivar, Mo. 5. Ronnie Woods Mexico, Mo. 6. Jason Pursley Hermitage, Mo. 7. Evan Hubert 8. Brian Williams Fayetteville, Ar. 9. Chase Domer Nevada, Mo. 10. Jon Sheets Liberal, Mo. 11. Chase Jones Eldorado Springs, Mo. 12. Colson Kirk Urbana, Mo. 13. Ryan Middaugh Fulton, Mo. 14. Paden Phillips Chanute, Ks. 15. Mark Schafman Edwardsville, Ks. 16. Tracy Wolf Buffalo, Mo. 17. Kyle Thompson Joplin, Mo. 18. Cody Elnicki Pittsburg, Ks. 19. John Fellers Flemington, Mo. 20. Donnie Fellers Wheatland, Mo. DNF. Matt Johnson Archie, Mo.

Heat 1 – 1. Darron Fuqua Mayetta, Ks. 2. Lance Town Wellsville, Ks. 3. Mike Striegel Hermitage, Mo. 4. Jeff Cutshaw Bolivar, Mo. 5. Matt Johnson Archie, Mo. 6. Cody Elnicki Pittsburg, Ks. DNS. Colson Kirk Urbana, Mo.

Heat 2 – 1. Ronnie Woods Mexico, Mo. 2. Evan Hubert 3. Mark Schafman Edwardsville, Ks. 4. Chase Domer Nevada, Mo. 5. Chase Jones Eldorado Springs, Mo. 6. Kyle Thompson Joplin, Mo. 7. John Fellers Flemington, Mo. USRA Modifieds

Heat 3 – 1. Paden Phillips Chanute, Ks. 2. Jason Pursley Hermitage, Mo. 3. Brian Williams Fayetteville, Ar. 4. Tracy Wolf Buffalo, Mo. 5. Ryan Middaugh Fulton, Mo. 6. Jon Sheets Liberal, Mo. 7. Donnie Fellers Wheatland, Mo.

Up next: The Bolivar Herald-Free Press Midseason Championships are set for next Saturday, June 16. The Big O Tires Street Stocks will be running a special 25-lap, $750 to win main event. Each Midseason Champion will receive a check for $500 courtesy of Victory Lane Magazine and Lucas Oil Speedway.

Look for discount coupons for tickets in the Bolivar Herald-Free Press. Gates will open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 and opening ceremonies at 7.

