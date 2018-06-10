Scott Bloomquist wins The Dream

THE DREAM 100 LAP FEATURE
1. Scott Bloomquist (0), Mooresburg, Tenn., Sweet-Bloomquist, $100,000
2. Dale McDowell (17m), Chickamauga, Ga., Sweet-Bloomquist, $20,000
3. Jonathan Davenport (49), Blairsville, Ga., Longhorn, $12,500
4. Bobby Pierce (32), Oakwood, Ill., Rocket, $10,000
5. Chris Madden (44), Gray Court, S.C., Barry Wright, $8,750
6. Tim McCreadie (39), Watertown, N.Y., Longhorn, $7,500
7. Jimmy Mars (28), Menomonie, Wis., MB Customs, $6,500
8. Kent Robinson (7r), Bloomington, Ind., MB Customs, $6,000
9. Don O’Neal (5), Martinsville, Ind., Club 29, $5,500
10. Chris Simpson (32), Oxford, Iowa, Longhorn, $5,000
11. Jimmy Owens (20), Newport, Tenn., Rocket, $4,000
12. Ricky Weiss (7), Headingley, Manitoba, Sweet-Bloomquist, $3,000
13. Darrell Lanigan (14), Union, Ky., Club 29, $2,950
14. Mason Zeigler (25z), Chalk Hills, Pa., Rocket, $2,900
15. Rod Conley (71r), Wheelersburg, Ohio, Rocket, $2,875
16. Earl Pearson Jr. (1), Jacksonville, Fla., Black Diamond, $2,850
17. Josh Richards (1), Shinnston, W.Va., Rocket, $2,825
18. Jason Jameson (12), Lawrenceburg, Ind., Swartz, $2,800
19. Nick Hoffman (2), Mooresville, N.C., Rocket, $2,775
20. Michael Chilton (97), Salvisa, Ky., Rocket, $2,750
21. Shanon Buckingham (50), Morristown, Tenn., Longhorn, $2,725
22. Mike Marlar (157), Winfield, Tenn., Rocket, $2,700
23. Brent Larson (B1), Lake Elmo, Minn., Longhorn, $2,675
24. Hudson O’Neal (71), Martinsville, Ind., Club 29, $2,650
25. Shane Clanton (25), Zebulon, Ga., Capital, $2,625
26. Shannon Babb (18), Moweaqua, Ill., Rocket, $2,600
27. Michael Page (18x), Douglasville, Ga., Stinger, $2,550
28. Jared Landers (1), Batesville, Ark., Black Diamond, $2,500
Greatest of all time!!
Unbelievable
From the ER to victory lane. Truly the best ever and just keeps winning.
Did I hear that he didn’t make weight.. just wondering.
2015
Simply the best
Congrats Scott the best ever!!!
Raymond Korn the man does it again. It’s like free money for him