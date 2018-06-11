Lebanon I-44 Speedway Set for Another Thrilling Night with the Hillbilly 50

Night number three of the 2018 Lebanon I-44 Speedway racing season is set for this Saturday, June 16th. The show will feature a 50-lap Modified division special event, the Hillbilly 50, along with a power-wheel race for the kids! So far this season, three of our five classes have had a different driver in Victory Lane each night. The competition is stout this year on the High Banks of Lebanon I-44 Speedway!

Don’t miss the Hillbilly 50 and kids Power-Wheel race this Saturday at Lebanon I-44 Speedway! Racing starts at 7:30PM!

The Ground-Pounding Modifieds have been putting on a show all year so far and with an extra 25 laps being added the excitement is likely to double. So far, last year’s Modified Champion Ricky Icenhower, has taken the early Championship lead over the No. 0 machine piloted by last year’s Street Stock Champion, Michael Juergenson. Juergenson has yet to pick up a race win, but it is still early in the season. Republic’s Richard Lewis picked up his first win of the season just two weeks ago after he capitalized on an altercation between Icenhower and Juergenson. Richard’s father, Brian Lewis, finished in the runner-up spot last race and is hungry for his first win of 2018. Lebanon’s Chris Johnson has also been very sporty this year, look for him to make some moves this Saturday and possibly pick up his first win of 2018 in the long-distance Hillbilly 50.

Just two weeks ago, the Pro Late Models battled it out at the Roper Classic. Twin 27-lap features, 54 total in honor of the Roper family, created added drama as drivers had to move through the field as quick as they could to get to the front of the stacked field. When the night was over it was the Carmichael Racing Team picking up the win in both features with Tim Swearengin take home feature number one, and Bobby Russ Wood taking home feature number two. So far this season, Kennie Dickinson has led the Championship chase after winning on opening night and grabbing two top-3 finishes at the Roper Classic. Dickinson will be looking to extend his points lead this Saturday night. Tim Swearengin, who is just five points behind Dickinson, is looking for a solid night in hopes of taking the points lead. Last year’s Rookie of the Year, Jake Piel, has been putting together solid performances and is looking for a break-out night and his first win of the 2018 season. So far there have been three Pro Late Model features and three different winners, you don’t want to miss this!

The new Big 10 Late Models will also be in action Saturday night. Lebanon’s Jimmy Fohn has been on a rail this season winning two out of the first three features. Kennie Dickinson has won one of the three features but is hungry for another win to make it an even draw between him and Fohn. Fair Grove’s Dylan Bates has finished in the number three spot in all the features so far, he is still searching for his first ever career win. Justin Blake, J.C. Newell, and Nick Cherry have experienced problems so far this season but look for them to have their cars dialed-in competing for a win this weekend. So far the Big 10 Series has been everything we hoped for with very close racing throughout the entire field.

The Street Stocks are looking to put on yet another spectacular race this weekend. Jordan Nisbett has taken control of the Championship early, but Brock Johnson is sitting in the number two spot and he has his eyes set on the No. 33 of Nisbett hoping to take the points lead this weekend. Aaron Douglas looked very fast in the No. 7 Camaro at the Roper Classic coming from the rear of the field to take the win in one of the features. The Street Stocks have also had three different winners in all three features so far this season, we expect this Championship battle to heat-up even more this weekend.

The Roper Classic was also the debut of the new inner track on the inside of the main 3/8-mile track. The inner track will be in action again this weekend and throughout the remainder of the season. The Charger division put on a great show on this little track with side-by-side racing the entire race! The first race on the new track finished with a photo-finish between Will Garner and Billy Taylor. This season we have allowed the dirt Hornets to hit the asphalt track and race with our Chargers and we will continue to do that throughout the season. So far Crystal Blake has one win and currently holds the Championship lead over another Rookie driver, Dennis Williams. Dirt Hornet driver Will Garner is sitting in the 3rd spot in the Championship hoping to grab another win this weekend and put himself in the points lead. Hornet driver, Shannon Geller, also picked up a win at the Roper Classic. This is yet another division that has had three features and three different winners so far this season.

We hope to see everyone at the track this Saturday, June 16th for the Hillbilly 50! Don’t forget that there is also a power-wheel race for the kids! Load up the family and your child’s power-wheel and enjoy an action-packed night of racing! The Grandstand gates will open at 6:00PM and racing starts at 7:30PM. Only $12.00 to enter for adults, and kids 10 and under are always free! Until then, head over to our Facebook page or our website at i44speedway.net to keep up with track news and updates!

By Dylan Bates