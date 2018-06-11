Sprint Cars Return to the Pepsi Scotland County Speedway

by Brian Neal

Memphis, MO (Sunday, June 10, 2018) – Not often do the fans in the Memphis, Missouri area get to watch Sprint Cars compete at the Pepsi Scotland County Speedway in Memphis, Missouri. But coming this Friday, June 15th the fans will be treated to a visit by the Sprint Invaders to the track.

So far in the 2018 Sprint Invaders season they have held three events, with three different winner’s visiting victory lane. Jake Blackhurst would top the field of 23 signed in for competition back on March 31st at 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa. Nineteen cars would sign in for night two, which was held at the Pepsi Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, Iowa on Friday, May 25th. Ending up in victory lane on that night would be John Schulz. Austin McCarl would top the field of 26 cars signed in on night three. Which was held on Sunday, May 27th at 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa.

Despite not winning a feature race yet in 2018, Cody Wehrle currently sits a top the point standings. He has a 29 point lead over Brayden Gaylord, with two time champion Jon Agan sitting in third, 46 points behind. Josh Schneiderman and Ryan Jamison round out the top five in points. Who will come away with the $1,500 victory and leave Memphis, Missouri with the points lead?

Also in action on Friday will be the Modifieds, Stock Cars, SportMods, Hobby Stocks, and Sport Compacts. All drivers will draw for there starting spot in the heat races, with a redraw being used to help determine the feature line-ups.

The gates will open at 5:30 PM, with Hot Laps at 7 PM, and Racing at 7:30 PM. Grandstand admission will be adults $16, students (7-17) $8, and kids 6 & under FREE! Pit passes will be $30, ages (7-13) $20, ages (4-6) $10, and ages 3 & under $3.

The following rules will apply for this weekend: A Working Raceceivers Mandatory In All Classes – 454.000……NO GROOVED TIRES ON REAR IN ANY CLASS!!!…MODIFIEDS – IMCA Rules Apply except for the following: IMCA Stamped Hoosier or American Racer G60 tires may be grooved on the front…Non IMCA legal cars must run 25 lbs. in front of mid plate…All Aluminum headed motors must add 50 lbs. of lead on front by the motor…Roller motors and stud girdles are legal…Quick change rear ends are legal…Fuel pump on transmission is legal…Front tubular is okay…7800 RPM chip with all open motors…Rear suspension must be IMCA legal…Lift arms must add 25 lbs. extra!…STOCK CARS – IMCA Rules Apply with the following allowed: IMCA Stamped Hoosier or American Racer G60 tires may be grooved on the front…Aftermarket blocks are okay…SPORTMODS – IMCA or USRA Rules Apply with the following allowed: IMCA Stamped Hoosier or American Racer G60 tires may be grooved on the front…USRA legal SportMods must run NO Spoiler…HOBBY STOCKS – IMCA Rules Apply with floater rend ends allowed….SPORT COMPACTS – IMCA Rules Apply.

Other rules clarifications will include: All Stock Cars must follow IMCA carb rules….No mixing and matching of rules in Stock Cars or SportMods. Any cars with quick change in these classes and Brinn transmission may be more restricted than USRA rules. Extra weight or less chip if we feel it’s needed….Hobby Stock and Sport Compacts can only use legal tire. No performance enhancing items allowed….Chip Rules in effect for all classes whether open or crate….38″ deck height strictly enforced for Modifieds and SportMods. Will be measured in line up area. Must pass to enter race track….Modifeds: Legal from any sanctioning body with our restrictions.*****IMCA cars must be 100% legal to run 2 inch spoiler and run 7000 chip if utilizing the blade****** Without blade 7800. No switching during the night. Open or crate. That means everything except tires. UMP, USRA, WISSOTA, NASCAR, and USMTS cars add 50 for aluminum motor and 25 more for lift arm. No spoilers. No 525 crate motors.

Any and all classes will be changed as we see needed. Whether it be chips or weight added in front of the cars. Our goal is for all cars from all across the Midwest to be equal no matter what sanctioning body they race.

Something new for the 2018 season at the Pepsi Scotland County Speedway will be a crowning of a track champion at the end of the season. In all race nights during this season driver’s will earn points to go towards their year end points total to help determine the champion in the Modifieds, Stock Cars, SportMods, Hobby Stocks, and Sport Compacts. Here is the following schedule in which driver’s will be awarded points:

Friday, June 15th – “Sprint Invaders”

Friday, July 13th – Fair Race

Friday, September 28th and Saturday, September 29th – “2nd Annual Jerry Barrickman Memorial”

Friday, October 19th and Saturday, October 20th – “Fall Nationals”

After the first night of racing back on Friday, May 4th, Jared Fuller leads the Modified points. While Nathan Wood sits a top the Stock Car point, after having a fierce battle with John Oliver Jr. in the feature. The SportMod points have Daniel Fellows, who scored his first career SportMod win back then, leading the points. Dustin Griffiths leads the Hobby Stock points, while Barry Taft holds the lead in the Sport Compacts points.

For more information you can contact Mike Van Genderen at 641-521-0330 or like them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Scotland-County-Speedway-531042493650646/?ref=br_rs.