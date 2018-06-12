Midseason Championships coming up Saturday at Lucas Oil Speedway

By Lyndal Scranton – WHEATLAND, Missouri (June 12, 2018) – With bonus money up for grabs and tight points races across the board in the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series, Lucas Oil Speedway is set for the Midseason Championship program on Saturday night.

The Bolivar Herald-Free Press presents this week’s action with discount coupons available in the Herald-Free Press. The Big O Tires Street Stocks will be running a special 25-lap, $750 main event to headline the program, but there’s also $500 bonus money going to each of the four midseason champions courtesy of Victory Lane Magazine and Lucas Oil Speedway.

“It’s always a fun night, to not only recognize the feature winners in victory lane, but also the midseason champions,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Dan Robinson said. “With some of the narrow margins in points going into this week’s action, every position on the track is extremely meaningful. It should make for an exciting night of racing.”

Things are completely wide open in the Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods with five drivers still in contention. Taylor Moore of Bois D’Arc has used consistency with three straight top-five feature finishes to put himself atop the chase, but former track champions JC Morton and Mike Striegel both are a single point behind. Meanwhile, Robert Heydenreich trails by just 22 and Kris Jackson also remains in the hunt, 48 behind Moore.

Things also are tight in the Big O Tires Street Stocks division, where three-time feature winner David Hendrix is only 18 points clear of Brian Schutt with defending track champ Toby Ott 75 behind.

Four-time Pitts Homes USRA Modified feature winner Darron Fuqua of Mayetta, Kansas, is 25 in front of teammate Lance Town in that division, with four-time reigning champ Jeff Cutshaw trails by 64.

The biggest margin of separation is in the Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models, where three-time feature winner Aaron Marrant of Richmond is 60 ahead of Larry Ferris and 63 in front of Shane Essary.

Gates open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 and opening ceremonies at 7. Look for discount coupons for admission in the Bolivar Herald-Free Press or go to BolivarMoNews.com to find the digital edition of the newspaper.

Tickets:

Adults (16 and over) – $12

Seniors (62 and over)/Military – $9

Youth (ages 6-15) – $5

Kids (5-and-under) – FREE

Family pass – $25

Pit pass – $30

