Scott Bloomquist Rewrites the Record Books with Dirt Late Model Dream Win

Mooresburg, Tennessee (06/12/18) – Scott Bloomquist rewrote the history books over the weekend by winning his unprecedented eighth Dirt Late Model Dream. He picked up $100,000 for his seventh win of 2018 in his Reece Monuments #0 Sweet Bloomquist/Durham Racing Engine Super Late Model.

After seeing rain delay the start of the 24th running of the Dirt Late Model Dream at Eldora Speedway (Rossburg, Ohio), the crown jewel event came to life on Friday afternoon with twin $5,000-to-win events.

With 78 entries on hand Scott started his outing by qualifying fourth fastest. With a four-car invert in effect, he started fourth in his heat race. Bloomquist raced to a runner-up finish in his heat race to earn a spot in the feature redraw, where he pulled the pole.

In the 25-lap, preliminary feature he would race in the Top 5 before crossing the finish line in the third position behind race winner Darrell Lanigan and Jimmy Owens with Jared Landers and Dale McDowell completing the Top 5.

Scott would be forced to scratch from Friday evening’s program after a slip and fall on a muddy step in his hauler forced him to go to the hospital with severe pain in his shoulder and rotator cuff.

“Friday night I slipped in mud and was gonna land on the tongue of my trailer and I reached back … I was gonna land on my back … I was like, ‘whoa’ and it pulled my arm way back,” said Bloomquist. “I hadn’t experienced that before and I felt like it was really done. We went to the emergency room in Greenville. They X-rayed it and pretty much released me to go back and see my orthopedic surgeon.”

Due to not accumulating any points from Friday’s show, Scott was forced to start on the tail of his heat race on Saturday evening. Despite starting deep in the heat race grid, he charged to finish third, which locked him into the 15th-starting spot for the 100-lap finale.

In the feature Bloomquist had a great car and immediately began charging forward in the pack as the race went green. By lap 25 Scott found himself battling for the lead with Jonathan Davenport, and on lap 40 he surged to the top spot for good.

Not even late-race cautions could slow his roll as he raced to a nine-second win in the crown jewel. It was his eighth win in the event, and his seventh win of 2018. He also became the first-ever back-to-back winner in the mega event.

“I really think that I had an even better car in this year’s Dream than I had last year. I think some cars were better than they were then, but … I could do anything I wanted out there,” Bloomquist said. “It was enjoyable. I probably could’ve stood being a little bit tighter, but not on the restarts. It was spot-on. After we’d run a little bit I’d get a little bit free, but I’ll tell you what, it was about as good as you could ask for. Even though I might tail out a little, it still had traction and I still was maneuverable in traffic.”

Dale McDowell, Jonathan Davenport, Bobby Pierce, and Chris Madden completed the Top-5 finishers.

Full results from the event are available at www.EldoraSpeedway.com .

The upcoming weekend – June 15-16 – will take Bloomquist to Mississippi to compete in the annual Clash at the Mag at Magnolia Motor Speedway. The event posts a $20,000 top prize at the state-of-the-art, 3/8-mile oval.

Scott is currently second in the latest series standings and will be looking to make up more ground in the points this weekend.

For more information on the event, please visit www.MagnoliaDirt.com .

For the latest information on Scott Bloomquist, please visit www.ScottBloomquistRacing.com and the team’s social media channel at www.twitter.com/Bloomquist_0 .

