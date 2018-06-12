STLRacing.com Top 25 Dirt Super Late Model Rankings

by Don Martin 6.12.2018

Below are the rankings after last weekend’s 24th Annual Dream. Scott Bloomquist once again won the Dream for the 8th time and also is the first back to back winner of the event. Scott took home the $100,000 first place prize but of course with Scott is always controversy. He failed to take the drug test on Friday, he slipped in the mud injured his shoulder went to the emergency room and was given some pain killers. He did not race Friday night at all so he would start tail of one of the heats. He would rally in the heat to take third and make the race. He started 15th in the feature and made it look easy going to the front, once he took the lead from Jonathan Davenport he was never challenged. He is the GOAT!

Jonathan Davenport had a very solid Dream, he won a preliminary and finished second in the other prelim. He led the feature and finished 3rd in the big race. Dale McDowell is having a great year and was solid the entire weekend and took the runner-up spot in the Dream.

Chris Madden as always at Eldora is fast but this year he won his first Eldora feature Friday night. The Barry Wright team was running near the front on Saturday night and suffered a flat tire, made the change went to the rear and finished 5th in the Dream.

Bobby Pierce finished 5th in the Dream, and is sitting 6th in the Rankings right on Brandon Sheppard’s

Tail. Sheppard did not have a good Eldora Weekend and missed even making the main event.

This weekend the Lucas Series returns to action in Mississippi at Magnolia Motor Speedway for a $20,000 to win event. The World of Outlaws are back in action as they head to New York for a series of races. The UMP Summer Nationals kick off this week where they run just about every night for the next month. The Hell Tour starts at Peoria Wednesday night before heading to Kankakee, Sycamore, and Joliet Saturday night. Sycamore and Joliet will pay $10,000 win while the others pay $5,000 to win.

Drivers planning on hitting the Hell Tour full-time include Ryan Unzicker, Brian Shirley, Shannon Babb, Gordy Gundaker, Devin Gilpin, Rusty Schlenk, Billy Moyer Jr., Jason Feger, Austin Rettig, Tony Jackson Jr, Frankie Heckenast Jr., and Nick Hoffman.

StlRacing.com Top 25 Super Dirt Late Model Rankings 6/12/2018

1 Scott Bloomquist Tennessee

2 Jonathan Davenport Georgia

3 Chris Madden S. Carolina

4 Dale McDowell Georgia

5 Brandon Sheppard Illinois

6 Bobby Pierce Illinois

7 Tim McCreadie New York

8 Mike Marlar Tennessee

9 Jimmy Owens Tennessee

10 Chris Simpson Iowa

11 Josh Richards West Virginia

12 Brian Shirley Illinois

13 Earl Pearson Jr. Florida

14 Shane Clanton Georgia

15 Shannon Babb Illinois

16 Ricky Weiss Canada

17 Brandon Overton Tennessee

18 Don O’Neal Indiana

19 Hudson O’Neal Indiana

20 Michael Page Georgia

21 Kyle Bronson Florida

22 Dennis Erb Jr. Illinois

23 Don Shaw Minnesota

24 Billy Moyer Jr. Arkansas

25 Billy Moyer Sr. Arkansas

Enjoy the races and keep supporting your local dirt tracks !!

Dirty Don