STLRacing.com Top 25 Dirt Super Late Model Rankings

by Don Martin 6.12.2018
Below are the rankings after last weekend’s 24th Annual Dream. Scott Bloomquist once again won the Dream for the 8th time and also is the first back to back winner of the event. Scott took home the $100,000 first place prize but of course with Scott is always controversy. He failed to take the drug test on Friday, he slipped in the mud injured his shoulder went to the emergency room and was given some pain killers. He did not race Friday night at all so he would start tail of one of the heats. He would rally in the heat to take third and make the race. He started 15th in the feature and made it look easy going to the front, once he took the lead from Jonathan Davenport he was never challenged. He is the GOAT!
Jonathan Davenport had a very solid Dream, he won a preliminary and finished second in the other prelim. He led the feature and finished 3rd in the big race. Dale McDowell is having a great year and was solid the entire weekend and took the runner-up spot in the Dream.
Chris Madden as always at Eldora is fast but this year he won his first Eldora feature Friday night. The Barry Wright team was running near the front on Saturday night and suffered a flat tire, made the change went to the rear and finished 5th in the Dream.
Bobby Pierce finished 5th in the Dream, and is sitting 6th in the Rankings right on Brandon Sheppard’s
Tail. Sheppard did not have a good Eldora Weekend and missed even making the main event.
This weekend the Lucas Series returns to action in Mississippi at Magnolia Motor Speedway for a $20,000 to win event. The World of Outlaws are back in action as they head to New York for a series of races. The UMP Summer Nationals kick off this week where they run just about every night for the next month. The Hell Tour starts at Peoria Wednesday night before heading to Kankakee, Sycamore, and Joliet Saturday night. Sycamore and Joliet will pay $10,000 win while the others pay $5,000 to win.
Drivers planning on hitting the Hell Tour full-time include Ryan Unzicker, Brian Shirley, Shannon Babb, Gordy Gundaker, Devin Gilpin, Rusty Schlenk, Billy Moyer Jr., Jason Feger, Austin Rettig, Tony Jackson Jr, Frankie Heckenast Jr., and Nick Hoffman.
StlRacing.com Top 25 Super Dirt Late Model Rankings 6/12/2018
1 Scott Bloomquist Tennessee
2 Jonathan Davenport Georgia
3 Chris Madden S. Carolina
4 Dale McDowell Georgia
5 Brandon Sheppard Illinois
6 Bobby Pierce Illinois
7 Tim McCreadie New York
8 Mike Marlar Tennessee
9 Jimmy Owens Tennessee
10 Chris Simpson Iowa
11 Josh Richards West Virginia
12 Brian Shirley Illinois
13 Earl Pearson Jr. Florida
14 Shane Clanton Georgia
15 Shannon Babb Illinois
16 Ricky Weiss Canada
17 Brandon Overton Tennessee
18 Don O’Neal Indiana
19 Hudson O’Neal Indiana
20 Michael Page Georgia
21 Kyle Bronson Florida
22 Dennis Erb Jr. Illinois
23 Don Shaw Minnesota
24 Billy Moyer Jr. Arkansas
25 Billy Moyer Sr. Arkansas
Enjoy the races and keep supporting your local dirt tracks !!
Dirty Don