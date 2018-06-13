Dennis Erb, Jr. Attacks Peoria and Magnolia on Heels of Dirt Late Model Dream

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) The Dennis Erb Racing team rolled into the hallowed Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio from June 7-9 for the annual running of the ‘Dirt Late Model Dream,’ which drew 78 competitors to the 1/2-mile, high-banked speedplant to vie for the whopping $100,000 winner’s check. After Thursday night’s $5,000 to win prelim was pushed back to Friday afternoon, Dennis Erb, Jr. ran seventh in his heat race and fourth in the B-Main prior to blasting past ten competitors during the 25-lap daytime sprint to earn a fourteenth place showing. Later that evening in the regularly scheduled $10,000 to win show, Dennis placed second in his heat race, but eventually slipped back to thirteenth in the final finishing order of the 25-lapper.

When Saturday came around at the “Big E,” Dennis had earned the 27th most points in preliminary action and a spot on the front row of one of the six heat races. The Carpentersville, Illinois ace ran strong in his loaded heat race and finished fourth, which was one mere spot out of a coveted transfer position into the 100-lap main event. He was then leading his B-Main before problems under the hood unfortunately caused him to retire and kept him out of the ‘Dirt Late Model Dream.’ Complete results from the soggy weekend at Eldora Speedway can be found by clicking on www.eldoraspeedway.com.

The #28 team will jump right back into dirt-slinging action later tonight, June 13 in the UMP Summer Nationals lid lifter at Peoria Speedway in Peoria, Illinois. A full show of qualifying, heat races, consolation events, and a $5,000 to win feature will kick off the “Hell Tour” tonight in Peoria. Dennis and the team will then venture south to Magnolia Motor Speedway in Columbus, Mississippi on June 15-16 for the annual running of the ‘Clash at the Mag.’ The two-day Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series biggie once again boasts a hefty $20,000 top prize. More information on both of these races can be accessed by pointing your web browser to www.thehelltour.com and www.lucasdirt.com.

In other news, Dennis has officially registered for the ‘Dirt Million’ on August 24-25 at Mansfield Motor Speedway in Mansfield, Ohio. Please visit https://www.dirtmillion.com/denniserbjr/ to purchase tickets, camping, merchandise, etc. for the ‘Dirt Million’ and help support the Dennis Erb Racing team. Each dollar spent at checkout selecting Dennis Erb, Jr. will earn him reward points and the top four drivers in the Driver Reward Points Rankings will receive provisionals into the ‘Dirt Million’ main event, which at this point will pay over $165,000 to win! Dennis appreciates your support!!!

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, RhinoAg, Deegan's Garage, Ideal Ready Mix, M&M Painting & Construction, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Midwest Sheet Metal, Jay D1ckens Racing Engines, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tires, PrintWorx, Allstar Performance, Aurora Rod Ends, Beyea Custom Headers, Black Diamond Chassis, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, CV Products, Delph Communications, Dyer's Top Rods, Envy Suspension & Race Consultants, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Jones Racing Products, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Out-Pace Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., T&D Machine Products, TWM Racing Products, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, and Wilwood Engineering.

