Sprint Cars Headline This Friday’s Event At Lincoln IL Speedway

Powerful WAR Sprint Cars Coming To Lincoln Speedway Friday

Five Classes Of Racing Also Includes Hornet Challenge

(Lincoln, IL) After a rainout last Sunday night, Lincoln Speedway is amped up and ready to go for a big night of racing this Friday, June 15. The POWRi/WAR Lucas Oil 410 Sprint car series will be making its only visit in 2018 to the ¼-mile dirt oval. It addition to the five divisions of racing, Charron’s Auto Repair will be honoring the Fallen Heroes with a special prerace ceremony and more. The night will be capped off by the $1,000 to win Hornet Challenge.

Co-headlining Friday’s show will be the powerful 410 Sprint cars of the POWRi/WAR Lucas Oil Wildcard Series. WAR Wildcard debuted at Lincoln in 2017 with Dave Darland claiming the victory. This season, Mario Clouser, Joe B. Miller, and Landon Simon have claimed victories. Ohioan, Landon Simon, currently leads the standings over Clouser, Slater Helt, Korey Weyant of Springfield, IL, and Terry Babb, of Decatur, IL.

The Ed Cain Hornet Challenge, which will pay $1,000 to win Friday night at Lincoln as well as $1,000 to win at Macon Speedway on Saturday, should see a strong field of front wheel drives. The first two years of the event has seen great racing with some stout cars. In addition to the much higher purse, lap money, and bonuses will be paid out. The competitor entry form is available on lincolnspeedwayil.com or maconracing.com.

The Midwest Big Ten Series Pro Late Models are also on the docket. They were originally scheduled to race last Sunday at the track but rain pushed the event to this Friday night. Last year’s Big Ten champion, Jake Little, of Springfield, IL, currently leads the standings, winning the events at Macon and Jacksonville. Guy Taylor, also of Springfield, IL, won the Lincoln opener but missed the Jacksonville event, relegating him to fifth in points. Cody Maguire, Rudy Zaragoza, and Kyle VanDorn are also in the top five.

The Nutech Seed DII Midgets By Bailey Chassis will be back in action this Friday night, as well. Mason City, IL driver, Andy Baugh, is coming off a win at the last event and currently leads the standings. Springfield, IL’s Robby McQuinn is second, while Blake Bucholz, Daltyn England, and Mark McMahill are the rest of the top five.

Rounding out Friday’s classes will be the KidModz. The KidModz Racing Series is geared toward kids 8-16 years of age interested in Modified racing and is affiliated with the DIRTcar Racing Group.

Pits open Friday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps at 6:05, and racing at 7:00. Grandstand admission will be $18 for adults and free for kids 11 and under.

About Lincoln Speedway:

For more information on the track, follow Lincoln Speedway online at www.lincolnspeedwayil.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/LincolnILSpeedway), and Twitter (@LincolnILSpdwy). Updates are also available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

Lincoln Speedway is located at the Logan County Fairgrounds, in Lincoln, IL. The physical address is 1408 Short 11th St., Lincoln, IL 62656. Lincoln Speedway races a number of UMP classes as well as specials on a near bi-weekly schedule of Friday and Sunday evenings. Lincoln Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $150,000 Racer Rewards Program.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Wildcard Sprints



Midwest Big Ten Series Pro Late Models

Pos Car # Name City State Points Gap 1 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 164 0 2 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville IL 146 18 3 67R Rudy Zaragoza Jacksonville IL 140 24 4 2K Kyle VanDorn New Berlin IL 136 28 5 4T Guy Taylor Springfield IL 116 48 6 45 Kyle McMahon Mt. Vernon IL 112 52 7 7M Adam Mefford Jacksonville IL 110 54 8 15M Colby Eller Taylorville IL 98 66 9 33H Roben Huffman Midland City IL 94 70 10 25 Tucker Finch Jacksonville IL 82 82



Nutech Seed DII Midgets By Bailey Chassis Company



DIRTcar Hornets