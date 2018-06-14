Busy Night On Tap For Macon Speedway Saturday

Hornet Challenge, Diesel Trucks, Racing, & More
(Macon, IL) This Saturday, June 16th, Macon Speedway comes back to life with a crazy night of entertainment. There will be a little bit of something for everyone this week, as Caterpillar and Pabst Blue Ribbon present the night at the races. Headlining the show will be the Ed Cain Trucking Hornet Challenge and the Diesel Truck Show & Shine presented by The Truck Stop.
The DIRTcar Hornets rarely get the recognition that they deserve, as they are still looked at as a novice or beginner class. That said, one show a year that has been really good the last couple of seasons is the $1,000 to win Ed Cain Trucking Hornet Challenge. It’s a huge payout for the front wheel drive class and some of the best Compact racers in the Midwest converge to go for the top prize. The trophies are very unique this year as well, championship belts which will be much sought after.
For diesel truck enthusiasts, The Truck Stop will be presenting a Diesel Truck Show & Shine. Upon arrival, diesel truck drivers will park near the front gate and get a couple of tickets to enjoy the races. At intermission, the trucks take a few laps around the track and then are judged on best appearing.
Guy Taylor, of Springfield, IL, leads the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models back to the speedway this week. Taylor has won two of the six features and holds a commanding 48 point lead over Kyle VanDorn, Dakota Ewing, Jake Little, and Donnie Koehler. Ewing and Little have also won two features each.
Last year’s Pro Late champion, Tommy Sheppard, Jr., of New Berlin, IL, leads this year’s BillingsleyRewards.com Modified division standings. Sheppard has won just one feature in a class that has had great parity this year. Danny Smith, of Argenta, IL is second, while Zach Rhodes, Austin Lynn, and Rodney Standerfer complete the top five.
In B-Mod competition, Godfrey, IL driver Cody Stillwell leads the standings. Stillwell has had six top five finishes in as many races. Tom Riech, of Springfield, IL is 36 points back and is having a strong season so far. Jerry Thompson, Tim Riech, and Tim Hancock round out the top five. Hancock, driving a part-time campaign this year, has won three features.
Boody, IL driver Shawn Ziemer, leads the points in the Street Stock division. Ziemer is followed in the standings by Timmy Dick, Darrell Dick, Terry Reed, and Brian Dasenbrock. Dasenbrock, who was last year’s champion, is still recovering from a racing accident that occurred at another speedway a few weeks ago.
Pit gates open Saturday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps start at 6:00, and racing will take the green flag at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $12 while children 11 and under are free.
CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)
Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models
|Pos
|Car #
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|4T
|Guy
|Taylor
|Springfield
|IL
|334
|0
|2
|2K
|Kyle
|VanDorn
|New Berlin
|IL
|286
|48
|3
|25
|Dakota
|Ewing
|Warrensburg
|IL
|282
|52
|4
|38J
|Jake
|Little
|Springfield
|IL
|276
|58
|5
|14
|Donnie
|Koehler
|Macon
|IL
|274
|60
|6
|32M
|Cody
|Maguire
|Carlinville
|IL
|268
|66
|7
|45M
|Kyle
|McMahon
|Mt Vernon
|IL
|214
|120
|8
|33H
|Roben
|Huffman
|Midland City
|IL
|196
|138
|9
|11
|Jarod
|Shasteen
|Macon
|IL
|176
|158
|10
|15M
|Colby
|Eller
|Taylorville
|IL
|144
|190
BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds
|Pos
|Car #
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|T6
|Tommy
|Sheppard
|New Berlin
|IL
|342
|0
|2
|98
|Danny
|Smith
|Argenta
|IL
|336
|6
|3
|11
|Zach
|Rhodes
|Taylorville
|IL
|280
|62
|4
|72A
|Austin
|Lynn
|Mason City
|IL
|276
|66
|5
|28
|Rodney
|Standerfer
|Summerfield
|IL
|262
|80
|6
|10
|Curt
|Rhodes
|Taylorville
|IL
|248
|94
|7
|0
|Tim
|Hancock
|Mount Olive
|IL
|192
|150
|8
|19
|Jimmy
|Sinkhorn
|Taylorville
|IL
|188
|154
|9
|37
|Dave
|Crawley
|Decatur
|IL
|184
|158
|10
|14
|Brian
|Lynn
|Mason City
|IL
|174
|168
B-Mods
|Pos
|Car #
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|00s
|Cody
|Stillwell
|Godfrey
|IL
|346
|0
|2
|57R
|Tom
|Riech
|Springfield
|IL
|310
|36
|3
|18
|Jerry
|Thompson
|Troy
|IL
|308
|38
|4
|55
|Tim
|Riech
|Petersburg
|IL
|296
|50
|5
|0
|Tim
|Hancock
|Mount Olive
|IL
|274
|72
|6
|15C
|Kevin
|Crowder
|Argenta
|IL
|250
|96
|7
|61S
|Ricky
|Smith
|Alton
|IL
|246
|100
|8
|1
|Dante
|Brown
|Morrisonville
|IL
|166
|180
|9
|93J
|JR
|Wiltermood
|Windsor
|IL
|148
|198
|10
|74
|Billy
|Adams
|Shelbyville
|IL
|128
|218
Street Stocks
|Pos
|Car #
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|23Z
|Shawn
|Ziemer
|Boody
|IL
|278
|0
|2
|22T
|Timmy
|Dick
|Monticello
|IL
|230
|48
|3
|22X
|Darrell
|Dick
|Monticello
|IL
|228
|50
|4
|5
|Terry
|Reed
|Decatur
|IL
|206
|72
|5
|08
|Brian
|Dasenbrock
|Decatur
|IL
|200
|78
|6
|24
|Justin
|Crowell
|Lincoln
|IL
|192
|86
|7
|67
|Rudy
|Zaragoza
|Jacksonville
|IL
|190
|88
|8
|X7
|Larry
|Russell,
|Decatur
|IL
|188
|90
|9
|58
|Jerit
|Murphy
|Lodge
|IL
|188
|90
|10
|22
|Chris
|Dick
|Deland
|IL
|164
|114
Hornets
|Pos
|Car #
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|21
|Mike
|Eskew
|Springfield
|IL
|334
|0
|2
|33
|Jeremy
|Reed
|Decatur
|IL
|298
|36
|3
|64CK
|Cook
|Crawford
|Lincoln
|IL
|276
|58
|4
|44
|John
|Lewis
|Cerro Gordo
|IL
|268
|66
|5
|04
|Steve
|Stine
|Stonington
|IL
|248
|86
|6
|39M
|Marty
|Sullivan
|Decatur
|IL
|246
|88
|7
|4
|Matt
|Reed
|Decatur
|IL
|224
|110
|8
|98
|Ken
|Reed
|Decatur
|IL
|210
|124
|9
|40
|Adam
|Webb
|Decatur
|IL
|204
|130
|10
|J4
|Jerad
|Matherly
|Decatur
|IL
|204
|130