Busy Night On Tap For Macon Speedway Saturday

(Macon, IL) This Saturday, June 16th, Macon Speedway comes back to life with a crazy night of entertainment. There will be a little bit of something for everyone this week, as Caterpillar and Pabst Blue Ribbon present the night at the races. Headlining the show will be the Ed Cain Trucking Hornet Challenge and the Diesel Truck Show & Shine presented by The Truck Stop.

The DIRTcar Hornets rarely get the recognition that they deserve, as they are still looked at as a novice or beginner class. That said, one show a year that has been really good the last couple of seasons is the $1,000 to win Ed Cain Trucking Hornet Challenge. It’s a huge payout for the front wheel drive class and some of the best Compact racers in the Midwest converge to go for the top prize. The trophies are very unique this year as well, championship belts which will be much sought after.

For diesel truck enthusiasts, The Truck Stop will be presenting a Diesel Truck Show & Shine. Upon arrival, diesel truck drivers will park near the front gate and get a couple of tickets to enjoy the races. At intermission, the trucks take a few laps around the track and then are judged on best appearing.

Guy Taylor, of Springfield, IL, leads the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models back to the speedway this week. Taylor has won two of the six features and holds a commanding 48 point lead over Kyle VanDorn, Dakota Ewing, Jake Little, and Donnie Koehler. Ewing and Little have also won two features each.

Last year’s Pro Late champion, Tommy Sheppard, Jr., of New Berlin, IL, leads this year’s BillingsleyRewards.com Modified division standings. Sheppard has won just one feature in a class that has had great parity this year. Danny Smith, of Argenta, IL is second, while Zach Rhodes, Austin Lynn, and Rodney Standerfer complete the top five.

In B-Mod competition, Godfrey, IL driver Cody Stillwell leads the standings. Stillwell has had six top five finishes in as many races. Tom Riech, of Springfield, IL is 36 points back and is having a strong season so far. Jerry Thompson, Tim Riech, and Tim Hancock round out the top five. Hancock, driving a part-time campaign this year, has won three features.

Boody, IL driver Shawn Ziemer, leads the points in the Street Stock division. Ziemer is followed in the standings by Timmy Dick, Darrell Dick, Terry Reed, and Brian Dasenbrock. Dasenbrock, who was last year’s champion, is still recovering from a racing accident that occurred at another speedway a few weeks ago.

Pit gates open Saturday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps start at 6:00, and racing will take the green flag at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $12 while children 11 and under are free.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 4T Guy Taylor Springfield IL 334 0 2 2K Kyle VanDorn New Berlin IL 286 48 3 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg IL 282 52 4 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 276 58 5 14 Donnie Koehler Macon IL 274 60 6 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville IL 268 66 7 45M Kyle McMahon Mt Vernon IL 214 120 8 33H Roben Huffman Midland City IL 196 138 9 11 Jarod Shasteen Macon IL 176 158 10 15M Colby Eller Taylorville IL 144 190



BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 T6 Tommy Sheppard New Berlin IL 342 0 2 98 Danny Smith Argenta IL 336 6 3 11 Zach Rhodes Taylorville IL 280 62 4 72A Austin Lynn Mason City IL 276 66 5 28 Rodney Standerfer Summerfield IL 262 80 6 10 Curt Rhodes Taylorville IL 248 94 7 0 Tim Hancock Mount Olive IL 192 150 8 19 Jimmy Sinkhorn Taylorville IL 188 154 9 37 Dave Crawley Decatur IL 184 158 10 14 Brian Lynn Mason City IL 174 168



B-Mods

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 00s Cody Stillwell Godfrey IL 346 0 2 57R Tom Riech Springfield IL 310 36 3 18 Jerry Thompson Troy IL 308 38 4 55 Tim Riech Petersburg IL 296 50 5 0 Tim Hancock Mount Olive IL 274 72 6 15C Kevin Crowder Argenta IL 250 96 7 61S Ricky Smith Alton IL 246 100 8 1 Dante Brown Morrisonville IL 166 180 9 93J JR Wiltermood Windsor IL 148 198 10 74 Billy Adams Shelbyville IL 128 218



Street Stocks

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 23Z Shawn Ziemer Boody IL 278 0 2 22T Timmy Dick Monticello IL 230 48 3 22X Darrell Dick Monticello IL 228 50 4 5 Terry Reed Decatur IL 206 72 5 08 Brian Dasenbrock Decatur IL 200 78 6 24 Justin Crowell Lincoln IL 192 86 7 67 Rudy Zaragoza Jacksonville IL 190 88 8 X7 Larry Russell, Decatur IL 188 90 9 58 Jerit Murphy Lodge IL 188 90 10 22 Chris Dick Deland IL 164 114



