Mike Harrison goes back to back with UMP DIRTcar Summit Modified Nationals win at Kankakee County Speedway!

Modifieds Heat 1
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Steven Brooks (5)
New Lenox, Il.
|2.
|4.
|Mike Learman (4L)
Woodstock, Il.
|3.
|6.
|Josh Sissom (5s)
Cape Girardeau, Mo.
|4.
|5.
|Bob Pohlman (1w)
Oaklawn, Il.
|5.
|7.
|Logan Rogers (61)
Freeport, Il.
|6.
|3.
|Ray Bollinger (77)
Kewanee, Il.
|7.
|2.
|Jeffrey Ledford (18)
Pontiac, Il.
|8.
|8.
|Dustin Golden (14A)
Bedford, In.
Modifieds Heat 2
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|2.
|Mike Harrison (24H)
Highland, Il.
|2.
|1.
|Kenny Wallace (36)
Imperial, Mo.
|3.
|4.
|Jason Hastings (35)
Kankakee, Il.
|4.
|5.
|Donovan Lodge (32)
Andover, Il.
|5.
|3.
|Nick Clubb (2%)
Coal City, Il.
|6.
|7.
|Shawn Scripter (10)
Manteno, Il.
|7.
|6.
|Dave Baker (15)
Grand Rapids, Mi.
|8.
|8.
|Dugan Thye (11T)
Burlington, Ia.
Modifieds Heat 3
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Mike McKinney (96m)
Plainfield, Il.
|2.
|3.
|Tyler Nicely (25)
Owensboro, Ky.
|3.
|2.
|Frank Marshall (28m)
Valparaiso, In.
|4.
|7.
|Zeke McKenzie (24z)
Claypool, In.
|5.
|4.
|Allen Weisser (25w)
Peoria, Il.
|6.
|8.
|Alan Stipp (5X)
Fairbury, Il.
|7.
|5.
|Jim Black (10x)
Bonne Terre, Mo.
|8.
|6.
|Travis Shoulders (166)
Greencastle, In.
Modifieds Heat 4
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Jamie Lomax (36L)
Lake Village, In.
|2.
|2.
|Nick Allen (21A)
Wheatfield, In.
|3.
|5.
|Kyle Hammer (45)
Clinton, Il.
|4.
|6.
|Phil Dixon (A1X)
Crosby, Tx.
|5.
|7.
|Adam Pockrus (48)
Lowell, In.
|6.
|8.
|Chad Rockefeller (2R)
Monee, Il.
|7.
|3.
|Rich Dawson (80D)
Schererville, In.
|8.
|4.
|Travis Kohler (0)
Morris, Il.
Modifieds B-Feature
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|3.
|Allen Weisser (25w)
Peoria, Il.
|2.
|5.
|Ray Bollinger (77)
Kewanee, Il.
|3.
|4.
|Adam Pockrus (48)
Lowell, In.
|31
|4.
|9.
|Jeffrey Ledford (18)
Pontiac, Il.
|30
|5.
|6.
|Shawn Scripter (10)
Manteno, Il.
|29
|6.
|7.
|Alan Stipp (5X)
Fairbury, Il.
|28
|7.
|13.
|Dustin Golden (14A)
Bedford, In.
|27
|8.
|1.
|Logan Rogers (61)
Freeport, Il.
|26
|9.
|14.
|Dugan Thye (11T)
Burlington, Ia.
|25
|10.
|2.
|Nick Clubb (2%)
Coal City, Il.
|24
|11.
|10.
|Dave Baker (15)
Grand Rapids, Mi.
|23
|12.
|8.
|Chad Rockefeller (2R)
Monee, Il.
|22
|13.
|11.
|Jim Black (10x)
Bonne Terre, Mo.
|21
|14.
|12.
|Rich Dawson (80D)
Schererville, In.
|20
|15.
|15.
|Travis Shoulders (166)
Greencastle, In.
|19
|16.
|16.
|Travis Kohler (0)
Morris, Il.
|18
Modifieds A-Feature
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|2.
|Mike Harrison (24H)
Highland, Il.
|80
|2.
|3.
|Mike McKinney (96m)
Plainfield, Il.
|75
|3.
|4.
|Jamie Lomax (36L)
Lake Village, In.
|70
|4.
|7.
|Tyler Nicely (25)
Owensboro, Ky.
|65
|5.
|14.
|Donovan Lodge (32)
Andover, Il.
|60
|6.
|20.
|Jeffrey Ledford (18)
Pontiac, Il.
|55
|7.
|6.
|Kenny Wallace (36)
Imperial, Mo.
|53
|8.
|1.
|Steven Brooks (5)
New Lenox, Il.
|51
|9.
|18.
|Ray Bollinger (77)
Kewanee, Il.
|49
|10.
|16.
|Phil Dixon (A1X)
Crosby, Tx.
|47
|11.
|21.
|Dave Baker (15)
Grand Rapids, Mi.
|45
|12.
|10.
|Jason Hastings (35)
Kankakee, Il.
|44
|13.
|8.
|Nick Allen (21A)
Wheatfield, In.
|43
|14.
|5.
|Mike Learman (4L)
Woodstock, Il.
|42
|15.
|12.
|Kyle Hammer (45)
Clinton, Il.
|41
|16.
|19.
|Adam Pockrus (48)
Lowell, In.
|40
|17.
|11.
|Frank Marshall (28m)
Valparaiso, In.
|39
|18.
|17.
|Allen Weisser (25w)
Peoria, Il.
|38
|19.
|9.
|Josh Sissom (5s)
Cape Girardeau, Mo.
|37
|20.
|15.
|Zeke McKenzie (24z)
Claypool, In.
|36
|21.
|13.
|Bob Pohlman (1w)
Oaklawn, Il.
|35
|22.
|22.
|Jim Black (10x)
Bonne Terre, Mo.
|34