Mike Harrison goes back to back with UMP DIRTcar Summit Modified Nationals win at Kankakee County Speedway!

Mike Harrison – Jim Denhamer photo

Modifieds Heat 1

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 1. Steven Brooks (5)
New Lenox, Il.
2. 4. Mike Learman (4L)
Woodstock, Il.
3. 6. Josh Sissom (5s)
Cape Girardeau, Mo.
4. 5. Bob Pohlman (1w)
Oaklawn, Il.
5. 7. Logan Rogers (61)
Freeport, Il.
6. 3. Ray Bollinger (77)
Kewanee, Il.
7. 2. Jeffrey Ledford (18)
Pontiac, Il.
8. 8. Dustin Golden (14A)
Bedford, In.

 

Modifieds Heat 2

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 2. Mike Harrison (24H)
Highland, Il.
2. 1. Kenny Wallace (36)
Imperial, Mo.
3. 4. Jason Hastings (35)
Kankakee, Il.
4. 5. Donovan Lodge (32)
Andover, Il.
5. 3. Nick Clubb (2%)
Coal City, Il.
6. 7. Shawn Scripter (10)
Manteno, Il.
7. 6. Dave Baker (15)
Grand Rapids, Mi.
8. 8. Dugan Thye (11T)
Burlington, Ia.

 

Modifieds Heat 3

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 1. Mike McKinney (96m)
Plainfield, Il.
2. 3. Tyler Nicely (25)
Owensboro, Ky.
3. 2. Frank Marshall (28m)
Valparaiso, In.
4. 7. Zeke McKenzie (24z)
Claypool, In.
5. 4. Allen Weisser (25w)
Peoria, Il.
6. 8. Alan Stipp (5X)
Fairbury, Il.
7. 5. Jim Black (10x)
Bonne Terre, Mo.
8. 6. Travis Shoulders (166)
Greencastle, In.

 

Modifieds Heat 4

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 1. Jamie Lomax (36L)
Lake Village, In.
2. 2. Nick Allen (21A)
Wheatfield, In.
3. 5. Kyle Hammer (45)
Clinton, Il.
4. 6. Phil Dixon (A1X)
Crosby, Tx.
5. 7. Adam Pockrus (48)
Lowell, In.
6. 8. Chad Rockefeller (2R)
Monee, Il.
7. 3. Rich Dawson (80D)
Schererville, In.
8. 4. Travis Kohler (0)
Morris, Il.

 

Modifieds B-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 3. Allen Weisser (25w)
Peoria, Il.
2. 5. Ray Bollinger (77)
Kewanee, Il.
3. 4. Adam Pockrus (48)
Lowell, In.		 31
4. 9. Jeffrey Ledford (18)
Pontiac, Il.		 30
5. 6. Shawn Scripter (10)
Manteno, Il.		 29
6. 7. Alan Stipp (5X)
Fairbury, Il.		 28
7. 13. Dustin Golden (14A)
Bedford, In.		 27
8. 1. Logan Rogers (61)
Freeport, Il.		 26
9. 14. Dugan Thye (11T)
Burlington, Ia.		 25
10. 2. Nick Clubb (2%)
Coal City, Il.		 24
11. 10. Dave Baker (15)
Grand Rapids, Mi.		 23
12. 8. Chad Rockefeller (2R)
Monee, Il.		 22
13. 11. Jim Black (10x)
Bonne Terre, Mo.		 21
14. 12. Rich Dawson (80D)
Schererville, In.		 20
15. 15. Travis Shoulders (166)
Greencastle, In.		 19
16. 16. Travis Kohler (0)
Morris, Il.		 18

 

Modifieds A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 2. Mike Harrison (24H)
Highland, Il.		 80
2. 3. Mike McKinney (96m)
Plainfield, Il.		 75
3. 4. Jamie Lomax (36L)
Lake Village, In.		 70
4. 7. Tyler Nicely (25)
Owensboro, Ky.		 65
5. 14. Donovan Lodge (32)
Andover, Il.		 60
6. 20. Jeffrey Ledford (18)
Pontiac, Il.		 55
7. 6. Kenny Wallace (36)
Imperial, Mo.		 53
8. 1. Steven Brooks (5)
New Lenox, Il.		 51
9. 18. Ray Bollinger (77)
Kewanee, Il.		 49
10. 16. Phil Dixon (A1X)
Crosby, Tx.		 47
11. 21. Dave Baker (15)
Grand Rapids, Mi.		 45
12. 10. Jason Hastings (35)
Kankakee, Il.		 44
13. 8. Nick Allen (21A)
Wheatfield, In.		 43
14. 5. Mike Learman (4L)
Woodstock, Il.		 42
15. 12. Kyle Hammer (45)
Clinton, Il.		 41
16. 19. Adam Pockrus (48)
Lowell, In.		 40
17. 11. Frank Marshall (28m)
Valparaiso, In.		 39
18. 17. Allen Weisser (25w)
Peoria, Il.		 38
19. 9. Josh Sissom (5s)
Cape Girardeau, Mo.		 37
20. 15. Zeke McKenzie (24z)
Claypool, In.		 36
21. 13. Bob Pohlman (1w)
Oaklawn, Il.		 35
22. 22. Jim Black (10x)
Bonne Terre, Mo.		 34
