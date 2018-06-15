LATE MODEL SUMMER NATIONALS NEXT AT TRI-STATE SPEEDWAY ON SUNDAY, JUNE 24TH

Haubstadt, IN – June 15, 2018 – Tri-State Speedway will be one of the 28 destinations as the Dirt Car Late Model Summer Nationals tour winds its way across the Midwest. The 2018 tour will unload to race at the Haubstadt oval on Sunday June 24th. Drivers from all across the region will be challenged by others who tour nationally as they compete for a feature check paying $5,000 to the winner.

The 2018 Summer Nationals schedule includes races in 7 states which began on June 13th at Peoria, IL. The Tri-State Speedway event is stop number 11 and this race wraps up Legends Week which is week two of five. Tri-State Speedway is one of only 4 tracks in Hoosierland hosting one of these events.

Bobby Pierce of Oakwood, IL, is the defending Late Model Summer Nationals Champion. The second generation driver has won the last three Summer National Championships. Dennis Erb Jr. of Carpentersville, IL, also took three titles in a row between 2007 and 2009. Billy Moyer leads all participants with six titles to his credit. Shannon Babb of Moweaqua, Il, took his fourth title in 2014. Moyer and Babb lead all competitors with 96 and 92 Summer Nationals feature wins respectively!

“Terbo” Tyler Erb of New Waverly, TX, won last year’s 2017 UMP Summer Nationals event at Haubstadt over a strong field. Shannon Babb, Bobby Pierce, Billy Moyer, and Dennis Erb Jr. rounded out the top five. It was a stellar finish! Shannon Babb has been very effective in collecting victories at Haubstadt. Babb captured Tri-State Summer National wins there in 2015, 2013, 2011, 2001, and 1999. Bobby Pierce had won at the quarter mile oval in 2016. Billy Moyer won in 2014. Dennis Erb Jr. had a Tri-State tour win in 2008.

The Dirt Car Open Wheel Modifieds will also be competing in a special event of their own Sunday night the 24th. The accompanying Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals will provide a purse that pays $1,500 to win. Former winners of this event include Levi Kissinger and Dustin Beck from Indiana plus Trent Young from Kentucky, Jacob Poel from Michigan, and Mike Harrison from Illinois. In the past 5 years this event has drawn one of the largest fields of cars during the season.

A UMP Summer Nationals race charges the atmosphere at a race track. Excitement prevails! The fences brace to contain the action. Over the years the series quickly became known as the Hell Tour. Those high powered late model engines will fire at the 6 o’clock hour. Summertime and race time combine. Racing begins at 7:30 P.M.

Sprint car racing will return to Tri-State Speedway in July. The “Sprint Stampede” will be held on Saturday July 14th. This race program will present the MSCS Sprints, the MOWA Wing Sprints, and the MMSA Mini Sprints. “Indiana Sprint Week” featuring the USAC National Sprint Cars follows in two weeks. This year’s date is on Saturday July 28th. The UMP Open Wheel Modifieds will also be racing that night. The Mods will be running for $1,000 to win.

