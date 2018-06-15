Patient Scott prevails in USMTS opener at Cedar Lake

NEW RICHMOND, Wis. (June 14)–While everybody around him was flying around the high side of the Cedar Lake Speedway Thursday night, Stormy Scott was content to take the road less traveled and it paid off with a late-race pass for the lead and his 48th career USMTS victory on opening night of the 2nd Annual Modified Masters.

Hugging the shortest route around the track, Scott bided his time while several competitors pulled away, including early leader Jake Timm and A.J. Diemel, who led 24 of the first 27 laps before a broken axle sidelined the 20-year veteran late model pilot.

After pacing the first three laps, Timm resumed his spot at the front when Diemel dropped out. Meanwhile, a trio of high-side haulers-Jake O’Neil, Casey Arneson and Terry Phillips-were hot on his tail while Scott continued to show his presence at the bottom of the high-banked corners.

Slowly but surely, the high line inched closer to the wall while Scott started to close the gap from below.

“I seen the top getting faster and I knew I had to do something so I went down there even lower and all of a sudden it’s like it hit another gear, Scott said. “I just knew if I could be patient and just keep hitting my marks that I would probably get better as the race went on.”

O’Neil, who charged from the 13th starting spot, banged the right rear of his mount and produced a shower of sparks on several occasions as he searched for a way around Timm.

Arneson split between O’Neil and Scott down the back-stretch late in the race to move into third as Scott inched closer to the front.

With two laps to go in the 40-lapper, Scott was the first to reach the flagstand on lap 38 and he got there first the next two laps too, denying Timm his second career USMTS triumph and collecting a $2,500 paycheck.

“They were abusing their stuff hard up there,” Scott added. “But I destroyed my nose in the process-these things aren’t easy to put on-but it makes it well worth it to get the victory.”

Timm held on for a solid second-place finish with Arneson, O’Neil and Phillips finning out the rest of the top five. USMTS Hunt for the Casey’s Cup points leader Johnny Scott claimed the sixth spot, Josh Angst finished seventh, Shane Sabraski gave the eighth-best effort, R.C. Whitwell nabbed ninth and Jason Gross rounded out the top ten.

Rodney Sanders, who won two of three USMTS features last week, started 24th on the 26-car grid and worked his way to an 11th-place finish in earning both the Eibach Spring Forward Award and FK Rod Ends Hard Charger Award.

The undisputed best of the best in the world of dirt modified racing will be back in action for qualifying on Friday as they battle for a $40,00 top prize for the the driver who reaches the checkered flag first in Saturday’s main event.

Similar to last year’s rain-hampered event, the Masters is the largest event purse on the United States Modified Touring Series schedule. While the 2017 edition carried a $50,00 top prize, this year’s overall purse for the crown jewel event is fatter from top to bottom.

Friday will see each driver compete in two 12-lap heat races with starting positions and drivers mixed. Last Chance Qualifiers and main events take place Saturday, culminating with the $40,000-to-win, $2,000-to-start, 70-lap championship finale.

Points will be combined for the two heat races on Friday with the top 12 locked into Saturday’s “A” Main. The next 12 in points (13th-24th) will be locked into Saturday’s “B” Main, the next 12 into the “C” Main and the remainder will run in Last Chance Qualifiers on Saturday.

USRA Late Models will also run a complete show of heat races and main events on Friday and Saturday.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

USMTS Hunt for the Casey’s Cup powered by Summit

Prelude to the Modified Masters

Cedar Lake Speedway, New Richmond, Wis.

Thursday, June 14, 2018

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown, chassis/engine builder, laps completed and money won. The top 12 in heat race passing points advance to the Casey’s General Stores “A” Main with the top 8 redrawing for the first 8 starting spots.

SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (8 laps):

1. (2) 10 Austin Arneson, Fargo, N.D.

2. (4) 2s Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

3. (1) 19sb Lance Mari (R), Imperial, Calif.

4. (7) 0 Jake O’Neil (R), Tucson, Ariz.

5. (3) 30 Matt Leer (R), Bruce, Wis.

6. (6) 48 Brent Dutenhoffer (R), Watertown, S.D.

7. (9) 04jr Adam Ayotte, Wyoming, Minn.

8. (8) 2g Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas.

9. (5) 8c Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo.

10. (10) 36 Danny Bayer, Elrosa, Minn.

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (8 laps):

1. (1) 2a Casey Arneson, Fargo, N.D.

2. (4) 49jr Jake Timm, Minnesota City, Minn.

3. (2) 4b Cory Bruggeman (R), Stillwater, Minn.

4. (3) 49 Bob Timm, Winona, Minn.

5. (6) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

6. (7) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

7. (9) 20 Rodney Sanders, Worthington, Minn.

8. (5) 111jr Keith Tourville (R), Janesville, Minn.

9. (10) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

10. (8) 11x Rich Lofthus, Bloomer, Wis.

EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (8 laps):

1. (2) 7a Shane Sabraski, Rice, Minn.

2. (4) 12 Jason Gross, Osceola, Wis.

3. (1) 8s Tony Schill, Lake Elmo, Minn.

4. (3) 19 Dustin Sorensen (R), Rochester, Minn.

5. (9) 28 Jimmy Mars, Menomonie, Wis.

6. (5) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

7. (7) 7k Jason Krohn, Slayton, Minn.

8. (10) 94jr John Doelle, Arcadia, Wis.

9. (8) 65 Jake Miller, Somerset, Wis.

10. (6) 07 Cory Crapser, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

MSD PERFORMANCE HEAT RACE #4 (8 laps):

1. (1) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

2. (4) 71 R.C. Whitwell, Tucson, Ariz.

3. (6) 1st Johnny Scott, Cameron, Mo.

4. (7) 51 Chris Oertel, Marshfield, Wis.

5. (3) 91 Andy Davey, Hibbing, Minn.

6. (9) 55 Cory Mahder (R), Eau Claire, Wis.

7. (10) 05 Jake Hartung, Elmwood, Wis.

8. (5) 14w Clayton Wagamon, Ramsey, Minn.

9. (8) 1m Curt Myers, Cameron, Wis.

10. (2) 20rt Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, Ariz.

VP RACING FUELS HEAT RACE #5 (8 laps):

1. (2) 89 A.J. Diemel, Elk Mound, Wis.

2. (3) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

3. (6) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa.

4. (1) 27L Trevor Latham (R), Rogers, Ark.

5. (8) 4m Bobby Malchus, Red Oak, Texas.

6. (7) V2 Joey Jensen, Harris, Minn.

7. (5) 5k Tyler Kaeter, St Cloud, Minn.

8. (4) 8 Skip O’Neal, Midlothian, Texas.

9. (9) 19r Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa.

PRODUCTION JARS HEAT RACE #6 (8 laps):

1. (2) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn.

2. (1) 44 Darrell Nelson, Hermantown, Minn.

3. (5) 4w Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

4. (7) 33f Jardin Fuller (R), Memphis, Mo.

5. (4) 35 Grant Southworth (R), Bloomer, Wis.

6. (6) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La.

7. (3) 23 Adam Kates, Tonganoxie, Kan.

8. (8) 2g Troy Girolamo, Williston, N.D.

9. (9) 16 Jason Vandekamp, Scandia, Minn.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #1 (15 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (2) 0 Jake O’Neil (R), Tucson, Ariz.

2. (4) 28 Jimmy Mars, Menomonie, Wis.

3. (1) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa.

4. (5) 19 Dustin Sorensen (R), Rochester, Minn.

5. (10) 7k Jason Krohn, Slayton, Minn., MBCustoms/Sput’s, $90.

6. (3) 19sb Lance Mari (R), Imperial, Calif., MRT/Yeoman, $90.

7. (13) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

8. (8) 05 Jake Hartung, Elmwood, Wis., SSR/Scott’s, $75.

9. (6) 55 Cory Mahder (R), Eau Claire, Wis., MBCustoms/Powerline, $90.

10. (12) 14w Clayton Wagamon, Ramsey, Minn., MasterSbilt/Wagamon, $90.

11. (11) 94jr John Doelle, Arcadia, Wis., Rocket/Sput’s, $75.

12. (7) 35 Grant Southworth (R), Bloomer, Wis., MBCustoms/Tim’s, $90.

13. (9) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La., MBCustoms/Knowles, $90.

14. (16) 20rt Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, Ariz., Jet/Mullins, $90.

15. (14) 1m Curt Myers, Cameron, Wis., Hughes/Sput’s, $90.

16. (15) 36 Danny Bayer, Elrosa, Minn., SSR/Scott’s, $75.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #2 (15 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (3) 4b Cory Bruggeman (R), Stillwater, Minn.

2. (1) 44 Darrell Nelson, Hermantown, Minn.

3. (7) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

4. (2) 51 Chris Oertel, Marshfield, Wis.

5. (5) 27L Trevor Latham (R), Rogers, Ark., Hughes/BCD, $90.

6. (4) 4m Bobby Malchus, Red Oak, Texas., Rocket/Wells, $90.

7. (6) 30 Matt Leer (R), Bruce, Wis., MBCustoms/Sput’s, $90.

8. (9) 04jr Adam Ayotte, Wyoming, Minn., Shaw/Mullins, $75.

9. (11) 2g Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas., MBCustoms/PTS, $90.

10. (14) 11x Rich Lofthus, Bloomer, Wis., Hughes/Tim’s, $90.

11. (8) 48 Brent Dutenhoffer (R), Watertown, S.D., Hughes/Sput’s, $90.

12. (12) 8 Skip O’Neal, Midlothian, Texas., Rocket/Wells, $75.

13. (10) 5k Tyler Kaeter, St Cloud, Minn., $75.

14. (13) 8c Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo., GRT/Cornett, $90.

DNS – 19r Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa., Hughes/TriStar, $90.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #3 (15 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (1) 4w Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

2. (7) V2 Joey Jensen, Harris, Minn.

3. (5) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

4. (9) 20 Rodney Sanders, Worthington, Minn.

5. (8) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo., MBCustoms/Durham, $90.

6. (15) 07 Cory Crapser, Chippewa Falls, Wis., MBCustoms/Troy’s, $90.

7. (3) 8s Tony Schill, Lake Elmo, Minn., $75.

8. (13) 65 Jake Miller, Somerset, Wis., SSR/Millar, $75.

9. (6) 91 Andy Davey, Hibbing, Minn., SSR/Chubbs, $75.

10. (11) 111jr Keith Tourville (R), Janesville, Minn., Player/MAS, $90.

11. (4) 49 Bob Timm, Winona, Minn., LG2/BuckBuilt, $75.

12. (2) 33f Jardin Fuller (R), Memphis, Mo., Hughes/Mullins, $90.

13. (12) 2g Troy Girolamo, Williston, N.D., Rocket/Baxter, $90.

14. (10) 23 Adam Kates, Tonganoxie, Kan.

15. (14) 16 Jason Vandekamp, Scandia, Minn., Dominator/Hansen, $75.

CASEY’S GENERAL STORES “A” MAIN (40 laps):

1. (7) 2s Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, N.M., VanderBuilt/Mullins, 40, $2500.

2. (1) 49jr Jake Timm, Minnesota City, Minn., MBCustoms/Sput’s, 40, $1500.

3. (5) 2a Casey Arneson, Fargo, N.D., VanderBuilt/ChevPerf, 40, $1000.

4. (13) 0 Jake O’Neil (R), Tucson, Ariz., LG2/Cornett, 40, $1025.

5. (3) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo., GRT/Durham, 40, $900.

6. (12) 1st Johnny Scott, Cameron, Mo., VanderBuilt/Durham, 40, $795.

7. (6) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn., MBCustoms/Sput’s, 40, $450.

8. (4) 7a Shane Sabraski, Rice, Minn., Lethal/Scott’s, 40, $400.

9. (10) 71 R.C. Whitwell, Tucson, Ariz., Victory/Mullins, 40, $375.

10. (9) 12 Jason Gross, Osceola, Wis., BeakBuilt/Adams, 40, $250.

11. (24) 20 Rodney Sanders, Worthington, Minn., MBCustoms/Hatfield, 40, $615.

12. (15) 4w Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark., MBCustoms/Hatfield, 40, $300.

13. (19) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa, VanderBuilt/Sput’s, 40, $560.

14. (21) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn., MBCustoms/Hill, 40, $530.

15. (11) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla., Hughes/Mullins, 40, $250.

16. (20) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla., Hughes/Cornett, 40, $525.

17. (8) 10 Austin Arneson, Fargo, N.D., VanderBuilt/ChevPerf, 40, $250.

18. (14) 4b Cory Bruggeman (R), Stillwater, Minn., MBCustoms/Tim’s, 39, $250.

19. (23) 51 Chris Oertel, Marshfield, Wis., MBCustoms/Butch’s, 39, $200.

20. (25) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla., MBCustoms/ChevPerf, 39, $525.

21. (26) 23 Adam Kates, Tonganoxie, Kan., LG2/Speedway, 39, $325.

22. (22) 19 Dustin Sorensen (R), Rochester, Minn., MBCustoms/Action, 31, $250.

23. (2) 89 A.J. Diemel, Elk Mound, Wis., MBCustoms/KSE, 28, $250.

24. (17) 44 Darrell Nelson, Hermantown, Minn., MBCustoms/Tim’s, 27, $200.

25. (18) V2 Joey Jensen, Harris, Minn., MBCustoms/Tim’s, 17, $200.

26. (16) 28 Jimmy Mars, Menomonie, Wis., MBCustoms/Tim’s, 15, $250.

(R) = Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year contender

Lap Leaders: J. Timm 1-3, Diemel 4-27, J. Timm 28-37, S. Scott 38-40.

Total Laps Led: Diemel 24, J. Timm 13, S. Scott 3.

Margin of Victory: 0.417 second.

Time of Race: 11 minutes, 9.880 seconds (no cautions).

Provisional Starters: Duvall, Kates.

Eibach Spring Forward Award: Sanders (advanced 20 positions).

FK Rod Ends Hard Charger: Sanders (started 24th, finished 11th).

Entries: 58.

Next Race: Friday-Saturday, Cedar Lake Speedway, New Richmond, Wis.

USMTS Hunt for the Casey’s Cup Points: J. Scott 1643, O’Neil 1612, Sanders 1554, S. Scott 1518, VanderBeek 1515, Schott 1485, Ramirez 1485, Phillips 1445, Duvall 1158, J. Timm 1048.

Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Points: O’Neil 1612, Carlos Ahumada Jr. 760, Zane Ferrell 692, Billy Vogel 610, Lance Mari 529.

USMTS Engine Builder of the Year Points: Durham 174, Sput’s 150, Cornett 143, Mullins 133, Hatfield 129.

USMTS Manufacturers Championship Points: VanderBuilt 198, MBCustoms 193, Hughes 141, GRT 141, LG2 140.

Contingency Awards:

American Racer – C. Arneson.

Beyea Custom Headers – A. Arneson.

BSB Manufacturing – Sorensen.

Casey’s General Stores – S. Scott.

Champ Pans – Phillips.

Deatherage Opticians – Wolff.

E3 Spark Plugs – C. Arneson.

Edelbrock – Sabraski.

Eibach – Sanders.

Fast Shafts – C. Arneson.

FK Rod Ends – Sanders.

Forty9 Designs – Schott, Duvall.

GRT Race Cars – Clark.

Hooker Harness – VanderBeek.

Integra Shocks & Springs – Bruggeman.

Jerovetz Motorsports Racing Parts – Hughes.

Keyser Manufacturing – Gross.

KSE Racing Products – Whitwell.

Maxima Racing Oils – S. Scott.

Mesilla Valley Transportation – Mari.

Out-Pace Racing Products – Ramirez.

QA1 – Diemel.

RacerWebsite.com – Hartung.

Real Racing Wheels – all non-qualifiers.

RHRSwag.com – A. Arneson.

Simpson Performance Products – A. Arneson.

Swift Springs – S. Scott, Gross.

Sybesma Graphics – J. Timm.

Tire Demon – Sanders.

VP Racing Fuels – S. Scott.

Wehrs Machine & Racing Products – S. Scott.

Wilwood Disc Brakes – Angst.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

