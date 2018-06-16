Lebanon Midway Speedway Results – 6/15/18

Lebanon Midway Full Results

USRA B Modifieds-Recheck on scoring found 8 McCowan on the lead lap. Final Results

1) Kris Jackson 2) JC Morton 3) Sam Petty 4) Tyler Knudtson 5) Brantlee Gotschall 6) Steve Muilenburg 7) Mike Hailmann 8) Rex Merritt 9) Rich Reynolds 10) Ricky Watkins 11) Brian Myers 12) Dillion McCowan 13) Tony Fincher 14) Kelly Hicks 15) Tony Moore( Free Tire Winner From Bud’s Tire and Wheel) 16) Ryan Edde 17) Donnie Jackson

Jackson Continues Roll At Midway Challenge Worth $777

Lebanon, Mo.-Current USRA Out Pace National point leader Kris Jackson overcame a bad qualifying heat and roared to the front in grabbing The Midway Challenge presented buy S&S U Pull it Auto Parts and Gravens Dodge.

After the redraw Tyler Knudtson and veteran Rex Merritt brought the field to the Green with some early side by side racing on the smooth surface. Former National Champion JC Morton joined the fun up front as he moved quickly on the leader Knudtson as Jackson was on the move from his 10th starting spot. A lap 3 caution slowed the quick pace early as youngster Dillion McCowan and tony Moore got together in turn 1 with both drivers able to continue. On the restart, Morton shot to the inside of Knudtson as Jackson was swinging to the outside groove. The top 3 excited the crowd with some 3 wide racing for the lead for 4 solid laps before Jackson was able to take the top spot. Once out in front, Jackson pulled away to capture the win as the racing in the pack was tight. Morton was finally able to break free to secure the runner up spot worth $500 as track point leader Sam Petty was able to pull away from a torrid battle with Brantlee Gotschall and Knudtson to round out the top 3 with Knudtson and Gotchall completing the top 5.

15 cars were scored on the led lap in the 20 lap quick paced feature as Steve Muilenburg, Mike Hailmann, Rex Merritt, Rich Reynolds and Ricky Watkins rounded out the top 10.

Jackson in his Rage/ Ruble Engines number 65 was concerned after a sub-par heat qualifying race placed in 10th on the grid with the quality of drivers in front of him.

Buds Tire and Wheel of Springfield held a mystery position drawing for a Free American Racer tire in which Tony Moore won as the feature paid $100 to start.

Street Stocks

1) Mark Davis 2) Joe Francis 3) Daniel Deason 4) Mark Simon 5) Jay Flinn 6) Bodie Gamble 7) Tony Wright.

Mark Davis took advantage of leader Daniel Deason lhaving a rear wheel brake rotor explode on the final laps to take the win.

Midwest Modifieds

1) Rob Muilenburg 2) Tim Petty 3) Colt Cheevers 4) Kyle Bates 5) Tent Wynn 6) Luke Gideon 7) Billy Jones 8) Jeff Street 9) James Epperson 10) Jeremy Hazel 11) Zack Cheever 12) Philip Jackson 13) Wayne Lott DNS-Joe Williams

Defending Spring/Summer Series Champion Muilenburg took advantage of a mid race caution to close up the ground on leader Petty. Petty who had checked out from the field as Muilenburg, Trent Wynn, Bates, and Cheeers were swapping spots behind. A classic race between the leaders as Muilenburg finally made the pass to secure the win.

Hornets

1) Dewey Resch 2) William Garner 3) Shannon Geller 4) James Reynolds 5) Ashley Henderson 6) Jonathon Finley 7) Shyanne Bauman 8) Tyson Moore 9) James Collins 10) Sarah Cunningham 11) Corey Henson 12) Ed Henson 13) Kelly Escamillia 14) Jason Walls 15) Ricky Reynolds. Another great action night for the front wheel drive class as esch jumps to the opening lead and holds back several attempts from Garner and Geller to get his 1st ever win in his rookie season. Early contenders Ricky Reynolds and Walls were on the move to the front went problems sent them to the pits early, last weeks winner Henson suffered a flat tire ending his bid for a win and James reynolds was as high as 2nd when something went astray on his car, but recovered

Pure Jeff Street1) Ron Duncan 2) Christopher Sawyer 3) Greg Dykstra 4) Les Hayes 5) Corey Henson 6) Dalton White 7) Ron Myers 8) Justin Roberts 9) James Redus DNS-James Brown.

Was looking for the full moon as 3 wide action on the opening laps saw Roberts getting into the wall hard and Myers and Redus out with problems. Dystra tok over, then spun. Sawyer seemed to have a lock on the win when point leader Duncan came out of nowhere to nip Sawyer on the final lap.

Next Week-WAR Non-Wing Sprints return to The Midway along with a regular points show. More detailed information on Facebook and WWW.MidwaySpeedway.net