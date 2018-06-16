Lincoln Speedway Results – 6/15/18

By Brooke Rowden – LINCOLN, IL (June 15, 2018) – Carson Short picked up his first POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Wildcard win of his career Friday night at Lincoln Speedway in Lincoln, Illinois. WAR Wildcard point leader, Landon Simon, finished second and 2017 WAR Champion, Korey Weyant, completed the podium.

Carson Short earned the LRB Inc. High Point Man Award after earning the most passing points with his heat race performance. He drew a six for the invert which put Mitchell Davis and Landon Simon starting on the front row of the 25-lap event.

When the green flag dropped, Simon would lead early while Short made quick moves to get to the front of the pack. Once the leaders started to catch lapped traffic, Short got by Simon and would go on to win the green-to-checkered feature event. Joey Moughan was the Indy Race Parts Hard Charger starting 20th and passing ten cars to finish 10th.

The POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Wildcard Sprints are scheduled for the Dirt Oval at Route 66 on Saturday, June 30 in Joliet, Illinois next. The POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprints are back in action with a two-day weekend coming up starting at Midway Speedway in Lebanon, Missouri on Friday, June 22. After that, the WAR Sprints will head to Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, Missouri on Saturday, June 23.