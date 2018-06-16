Lincoln Speedway Results – 6/15/18

By Brooke Rowden – LINCOLN, IL (June 15, 2018) – Carson Short picked up his first POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Wildcard win of his career Friday night at Lincoln Speedway in Lincoln, Illinois. WAR Wildcard point leader, Landon Simon, finished second and 2017 WAR Champion, Korey Weyant, completed the podium.
Carson Short earned the LRB Inc. High Point Man Award after earning the most passing points with his heat race performance. He drew a six for the invert which put Mitchell Davis and Landon Simon starting on the front row of the 25-lap event.
When the green flag dropped, Simon would lead early while Short made quick moves to get to the front of the pack. Once the leaders started to catch lapped traffic, Short got by Simon and would go on to win the green-to-checkered feature event. Joey Moughan was the Indy Race Parts Hard Charger starting 20th and passing ten cars to finish 10th.
The POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Wildcard Sprints are scheduled for the Dirt Oval at Route 66 on Saturday, June 30 in Joliet, Illinois next. The POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprints are back in action with a two-day weekend coming up starting at Midway Speedway in Lebanon, Missouri on Friday, June 22. After that, the WAR Sprints will head to Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, Missouri on Saturday, June 23.
Hornets
A Feature 1
30 laps | 00:17:29.811
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Eric Vanapeldoorn
|Clinton, IL
|E77
|2
|11
|Jeremy Reed
|Decatur, IL
|33
|3
|4
|Adam Webb
|Decatur, IL
|40
|4
|2
|Jay Mariuza
|Pekin, IL
|5
|5
|5
|Jake Momper
|Wilmington, IL
|43
|6
|10
|Jake Balk
|Milwaukee, WI
|13
|7
|7
|Jay Orr
|South Milwaukee, WI
|18
|8
|17
|Shane Kelley
|Hopedale, IL
|14K
|9
|12
|Brett Pratt
|Easton, IL
|25P
|10
|13
|Dan Smith
|Speedway, IN
|00
|11
|14
|Steve Stine
|Stonington, IL
|04
|12
|16
|Owen Cosman
|Martinsville, IN
|00N
|13
|9
|Cook Crawford
|Lincoln, IL
|64CK
|14
|21
|Adam Lewis
|D1
|15
|19
|Kodi Landholt
|Buffalo, IL
|12K
|16
|15
|David Lauritson
|Normal, IL
|15
|17
|3
|Justin Deemie
|Pekin, IL
|13J
|18
|23
|Bryce Terry
|East Peoria, IL
|-20
|19
|6
|Derrick DeFord
|Canton, IL
|00X
|20
|22
|Eric Boudreau
|Wilmington, IL
|23B
|21
|18
|Jeff Reed, Jr
|Blue Mound, IL
|53R
|22 (DNF)
|20
|Bob Sanders
|Lincoln, IL
|3
|DNS
|–
|Mike Eskew
|Springfield, IL
|21
Dash 1
6 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Eric Vanapeldoorn
|Clinton, IL
|E77
|2
|1
|Jay Mariuza
|Pekin, IL
|5
|3
|3
|Justin Deemie
|Pekin, IL
|13J
|4
|4
|Adam Webb
|Decatur, IL
|40
|5
|6
|Jake Momper
|Wilmington, IL
|43
|6
|5
|Derrick DeFord
|Canton, IL
|00X
Qualifying 1: Lineup
00:00:00
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|Eric Vanapeldoorn
|Clinton, IL
|E77
|2
|Mike Eskew
|Springfield, IL
|21
|3
|Bryce Terry
|East Peoria, IL
|-20
|4
|Jeremy Reed
|Decatur, IL
|33
|5
|Derrick DeFord
|Canton, IL
|00X
Qualifying 2: Lineup
00:00:00
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|David Lauritson
|Normal, IL
|15
|2
|Kodi Landholt
|Buffalo, IL
|12K
|3
|Eric Boudreau
|Wilmington, IL
|23B
|4
|Jeff Reed, Jr
|Blue Mound, IL
|53R
|5
|Dan Smith
|Speedway, IN
|00
Qualifying 3: Lineup
00:00:00
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|Adam Webb
|Decatur, IL
|40
|2
|Adam Lewis
|D1
|3
|Steve Stine
|Stonington, IL
|04
|4
|Jay Orr
|South Milwaukee, WI
|18
|5
|Cook Crawford
|Lincoln, IL
|64CK
Qualifying 4: Lineup
00:00:00
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|Jay Mariuza
|Pekin, IL
|5
|2
|Justin Deemie
|Pekin, IL
|13J
|3
|Shane Kelley
|Hopedale, IL
|14K
|4
|Bob Sanders
|Lincoln, IL
|3
Qualifying 5: Lineup
00:00:00
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|Jake Balk
|Milwaukee, WI
|13
|2
|Brett Pratt
|Easton, IL
|25P
|3
|Owen Cosman
|Martinsville, IN
|00N
|4
|Jake Momper
|Wilmington, IL
|43
Mini Mods
A Feature 1
8 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Dominac Mertzke
|Troy, IL
|7M
|2
|2
|Rayce Mullen
|77JR
|3 (DNF)
|3
|Jerremy Sebens
|7S
Heat 1
6 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Dominac Mertzke
|Troy, IL
|7M
|2
|2
|Rayce Mullen
|77JR
|DNS
|–
|Jerremy Sebens
|7S
Non-Winged Sprints
A Feature 1
25 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|6
|Carson Short
|Marion, IL
|21
|2
|2
|Landon Simon
|Brownsburg, IN
|24
|3
|7
|Korey Weyant
|Springfield, IL
|99
|4
|1
|Mitchell Davis
|Auburn, IL
|56
|5
|4
|Colten Cottle
|Kansas, IL
|5C
|6
|3
|Mitch Wissmiller
|Saybrook, IL
|1
|7
|9
|Dakota Jackson
|Elizabethtown, IN
|3
|8
|8
|James Lyerla
|Hillsboro, IL
|11
|9
|5
|Logan Faucon
|Elkhart, IL
|52F
|10
|20
|Joey Moughan
|Springfield, IL
|31
|11
|16
|Justin Standridge
|Springfield, IL
|8D
|12
|13
|J.C. Bland
|Springfield, IL
|98
|13
|14
|Andy Baugh
|Mason City, IL
|6B
|14
|11
|Brad Wyatt
|Kearney, MO
|41
|15
|19
|Nic Harris
|Atlanta, IL
|N2
|16
|18
|Chad Davenport
|Crawfordsville, IN
|20D
|17
|21
|Vincent (Vinny) Ward
|Warrenton, MO
|99V
|18
|15
|Mike Siciliano
|57
|19
|17
|Steve Thomas
|Rantoul, IL
|20
|20
|12
|Terry Babb
|Decatur, IL
|88
|21
|10
|Wade Seiler
|Alton, IL
|7S
Heat 1
8 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Mitchell Davis
|Auburn, IL
|56
|2
|4
|Colten Cottle
|Kansas, IL
|5C
|3
|2
|Wade Seiler
|Alton, IL
|7S
|4
|7
|Korey Weyant
|Springfield, IL
|99
|5
|5
|J.C. Bland
|Springfield, IL
|98
|6
|3
|Chad Davenport
|Crawfordsville, IN
|20D
|7
|6
|Nic Harris
|Atlanta, IL
|N2
Heat 2
8 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|5
|Carson Short
|Marion, IL
|21
|2
|2
|James Lyerla
|Hillsboro, IL
|11
|3
|4
|Dakota Jackson
|Elizabethtown, IN
|3
|4
|1
|Terry Babb
|Decatur, IL
|88
|5
|3
|Justin Standridge
|Springfield, IL
|8D
|6
|7
|Andy Baugh
|Mason City, IL
|6B
|7
|6
|Joey Moughan
|Springfield, IL
|31
Heat 3
8 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Logan Faucon
|Elkhart, IL
|52F
|2
|4
|Mitch Wissmiller
|Saybrook, IL
|1
|3
|6
|Landon Simon
|Brownsburg, IN
|24
|4
|5
|Brad Wyatt
|Kearney, MO
|41
|5
|3
|Steve Thomas
|Rantoul, IL
|20
|6
|7
|Mike Siciliano
|57
|7
|1
|Vincent (Vinny) Ward
|Warrenton, MO
|99V
Pro Late Model
A Feature 1
20 laps | 00:19:45.977
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Dakota Ewing
|Warrensburg, IL
|25
|2
|4
|Roben Huffman
|Midland City, IL
|33H
|3
|5
|Ryan Little
|Springfield, IL
|38L
|4
|8
|Kyle McMahon
|Mt Vernon, IL
|45
|5
|7
|Patrick Younger
|Decatur, IL
|77
|6
|11
|Braden Johnson
|Taylorville, IL
|X
|7
|2
|Rudy Zaragoza
|Jacksonville, IL
|67R
|8
|13
|Jarod Shasteen
|Macon, IL
|23Z
|9
|10
|Michael Maestus
|Lincoln, IL
|7Z
|10
|12
|Tyson Skinner
|New Berlin, IL
|4K
|11 (DNF)
|6
|Guy Taylor
|Springfield, IL
|4T
|12 (DNF)
|9
|Andy Minett
|New Berlin, IL
|1M
|13 (DNF)
|3
|Jake Little
|Springfield, IL
|38J
Heat 1
8 laps | 00:03:51.273
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Guy Taylor
|Springfield, IL
|4T
|2
|6
|Roben Huffman
|Midland City, IL
|33H
|3
|2
|Rudy Zaragoza
|Jacksonville, IL
|67R
|4
|7
|Patrick Younger
|Decatur, IL
|77
|5
|3
|Andy Minett
|New Berlin, IL
|1M
|6
|4
|Braden Johnson
|Taylorville, IL
|X
|7
|5
|Jarod Shasteen
|Macon, IL
|23Z
Heat 2
8 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Ryan Little
|Springfield, IL
|38L
|2
|3
|Jake Little
|Springfield, IL
|38J
|3
|2
|Dakota Ewing
|Warrensburg, IL
|25
|4
|4
|Kyle McMahon
|Mt Vernon, IL
|45
|5
|6
|Michael Maestus
|Lincoln, IL
|7Z
|6
|5
|Tyson Skinner
|New Berlin, IL
|4K
Qualifying 1
2 laps | 00:01:36.634
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|5
|Guy Taylor
|Springfield, IL
|4T
|15.620
|2
|11
|Ryan Little
|Springfield, IL
|38L
|15.970
|3
|3
|Rudy Zaragoza
|Jacksonville, IL
|67R
|15.991
|4
|10
|Dakota Ewing
|Warrensburg, IL
|25
|16.204
|5
|2
|Andy Minett
|New Berlin, IL
|1M
|16.448
|6
|4
|Jake Little
|Springfield, IL
|38J
|16.577
|7
|12
|Braden Johnson
|Taylorville, IL
|X
|16.861
|8
|13
|Kyle McMahon
|Mt Vernon, IL
|45
|17.527
|9
|9
|Jarod Shasteen
|Macon, IL
|23Z
|17.831
|10
|7
|Tyson Skinner
|New Berlin, IL
|4K
|17.863
|11
|8
|Roben Huffman
|Midland City, IL
|33H
|17.985
|12
|6
|Michael Maestus
|Lincoln, IL
|7Z
|18.071
|13
|1
|Patrick Younger
|Decatur, IL
|77
|18.664