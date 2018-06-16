Home --> Race Track News --> Illinois --> Lincoln Speedway Results – 6/15/18

Lincoln Speedway Results – 6/15/18

By Brooke Rowden – LINCOLN, IL (June 15, 2018) – Carson Short picked up his first POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Wildcard win of his career Friday night at Lincoln Speedway in Lincoln, Illinois. WAR Wildcard point leader, Landon Simon, finished second and 2017 WAR Champion, Korey Weyant, completed the podium.

Carson Short earned the LRB Inc. High Point Man Award after earning the most passing points with his heat race performance. He drew a six for the invert which put Mitchell Davis and Landon Simon starting on the front row of the 25-lap event.

When the green flag dropped, Simon would lead early while Short made quick moves to get to the front of the pack. Once the leaders started to catch lapped traffic, Short got by Simon and would go on to win the green-to-checkered feature event. Joey Moughan was the Indy Race Parts Hard Charger starting 20th and passing ten cars to finish 10th.

The POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Wildcard Sprints are scheduled for the Dirt Oval at Route 66 on Saturday, June 30 in Joliet, Illinois next. The POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprints are back in action with a two-day weekend coming up starting at Midway Speedway in Lebanon, Missouri on Friday, June 22. After that, the WAR Sprints will head to Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, Missouri on Saturday, June 23.

Hornets

A Feature 1

30 laps | 00:17:29.811

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Eric Vanapeldoorn Clinton, IL E77
2 11 Jeremy Reed Decatur, IL 33
3 4 Adam Webb Decatur, IL 40
4 2 Jay Mariuza Pekin, IL 5
5 5 Jake Momper Wilmington, IL 43
6 10 Jake Balk Milwaukee, WI 13
7 7 Jay Orr South Milwaukee, WI 18
8 17 Shane Kelley Hopedale, IL 14K
9 12 Brett Pratt Easton, IL 25P
10 13 Dan Smith Speedway, IN 00
11 14 Steve Stine Stonington, IL 04
12 16 Owen Cosman Martinsville, IN 00N
13 9 Cook Crawford Lincoln, IL 64CK
14 21 Adam Lewis D1
15 19 Kodi Landholt Buffalo, IL 12K
16 15 David Lauritson Normal, IL 15
17 3 Justin Deemie Pekin, IL 13J
18 23 Bryce Terry East Peoria, IL -20
19 6 Derrick DeFord Canton, IL 00X
20 22 Eric Boudreau Wilmington, IL 23B
21 18 Jeff Reed, Jr Blue Mound, IL 53R
22 (DNF) 20 Bob Sanders Lincoln, IL 3
DNS Mike Eskew Springfield, IL 21

Dash 1

6 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Eric Vanapeldoorn Clinton, IL E77
2 1 Jay Mariuza Pekin, IL 5
3 3 Justin Deemie Pekin, IL 13J
4 4 Adam Webb Decatur, IL 40
5 6 Jake Momper Wilmington, IL 43
6 5 Derrick DeFord Canton, IL 00X

Qualifying 1: Lineup

00:00:00

Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 Eric Vanapeldoorn Clinton, IL E77
2 Mike Eskew Springfield, IL 21
3 Bryce Terry East Peoria, IL -20
4 Jeremy Reed Decatur, IL 33
5 Derrick DeFord Canton, IL 00X

Qualifying 2: Lineup

00:00:00

Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 David Lauritson Normal, IL 15
2 Kodi Landholt Buffalo, IL 12K
3 Eric Boudreau Wilmington, IL 23B
4 Jeff Reed, Jr Blue Mound, IL 53R
5 Dan Smith Speedway, IN 00

Qualifying 3: Lineup

00:00:00

Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 Adam Webb Decatur, IL 40
2 Adam Lewis D1
3 Steve Stine Stonington, IL 04
4 Jay Orr South Milwaukee, WI 18
5 Cook Crawford Lincoln, IL 64CK

Qualifying 4: Lineup

00:00:00

Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 Jay Mariuza Pekin, IL 5
2 Justin Deemie Pekin, IL 13J
3 Shane Kelley Hopedale, IL 14K
4 Bob Sanders Lincoln, IL 3

Qualifying 5: Lineup

00:00:00

Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 Jake Balk Milwaukee, WI 13
2 Brett Pratt Easton, IL 25P
3 Owen Cosman Martinsville, IN 00N
4 Jake Momper Wilmington, IL 43

Mini Mods

A Feature 1

8 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Dominac Mertzke Troy, IL 7M
2 2 Rayce Mullen 77JR
3 (DNF) 3 Jerremy Sebens 7S

Heat 1

6 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Dominac Mertzke Troy, IL 7M
2 2 Rayce Mullen 77JR
DNS Jerremy Sebens 7S

Non-Winged Sprints

POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Wildcard Sprints

A Feature 1

25 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 6 Carson Short Marion, IL 21
2 2 Landon Simon Brownsburg, IN 24
3 7 Korey Weyant Springfield, IL 99
4 1 Mitchell Davis Auburn, IL 56
5 4 Colten Cottle Kansas, IL 5C
6 3 Mitch Wissmiller Saybrook, IL 1
7 9 Dakota Jackson Elizabethtown, IN 3
8 8 James Lyerla Hillsboro, IL 11
9 5 Logan Faucon Elkhart, IL 52F
10 20 Joey Moughan Springfield, IL 31
11 16 Justin Standridge Springfield, IL 8D
12 13 J.C. Bland Springfield, IL 98
13 14 Andy Baugh Mason City, IL 6B
14 11 Brad Wyatt Kearney, MO 41
15 19 Nic Harris Atlanta, IL N2
16 18 Chad Davenport Crawfordsville, IN 20D
17 21 Vincent (Vinny) Ward Warrenton, MO 99V
18 15 Mike Siciliano 57
19 17 Steve Thomas Rantoul, IL 20
20 12 Terry Babb Decatur, IL 88
21 10 Wade Seiler Alton, IL 7S

Heat 1

8 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Mitchell Davis Auburn, IL 56
2 4 Colten Cottle Kansas, IL 5C
3 2 Wade Seiler Alton, IL 7S
4 7 Korey Weyant Springfield, IL 99
5 5 J.C. Bland Springfield, IL 98
6 3 Chad Davenport Crawfordsville, IN 20D
7 6 Nic Harris Atlanta, IL N2

Heat 2

8 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 5 Carson Short Marion, IL 21
2 2 James Lyerla Hillsboro, IL 11
3 4 Dakota Jackson Elizabethtown, IN 3
4 1 Terry Babb Decatur, IL 88
5 3 Justin Standridge Springfield, IL 8D
6 7 Andy Baugh Mason City, IL 6B
7 6 Joey Moughan Springfield, IL 31

Heat 3

8 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Logan Faucon Elkhart, IL 52F
2 4 Mitch Wissmiller Saybrook, IL 1
3 6 Landon Simon Brownsburg, IN 24
4 5 Brad Wyatt Kearney, MO 41
5 3 Steve Thomas Rantoul, IL 20
6 7 Mike Siciliano 57
7 1 Vincent (Vinny) Ward Warrenton, MO 99V

Pro Late Model

A Feature 1

20 laps | 00:19:45.977

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg, IL 25
2 4 Roben Huffman Midland City, IL 33H
3 5 Ryan Little Springfield, IL 38L
4 8 Kyle McMahon Mt Vernon, IL 45
5 7 Patrick Younger Decatur, IL 77
6 11 Braden Johnson Taylorville, IL X
7 2 Rudy Zaragoza Jacksonville, IL 67R
8 13 Jarod Shasteen Macon, IL 23Z
9 10 Michael Maestus Lincoln, IL 7Z
10 12 Tyson Skinner New Berlin, IL 4K
11 (DNF) 6 Guy Taylor Springfield, IL 4T
12 (DNF) 9 Andy Minett New Berlin, IL 1M
13 (DNF) 3 Jake Little Springfield, IL 38J

Heat 1

8 laps | 00:03:51.273

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Guy Taylor Springfield, IL 4T
2 6 Roben Huffman Midland City, IL 33H
3 2 Rudy Zaragoza Jacksonville, IL 67R
4 7 Patrick Younger Decatur, IL 77
5 3 Andy Minett New Berlin, IL 1M
6 4 Braden Johnson Taylorville, IL X
7 5 Jarod Shasteen Macon, IL 23Z

Heat 2

8 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Ryan Little Springfield, IL 38L
2 3 Jake Little Springfield, IL 38J
3 2 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg, IL 25
4 4 Kyle McMahon Mt Vernon, IL 45
5 6 Michael Maestus Lincoln, IL 7Z
6 5 Tyson Skinner New Berlin, IL 4K

Qualifying 1

2 laps | 00:01:36.634

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 5 Guy Taylor Springfield, IL 4T 15.620
2 11 Ryan Little Springfield, IL 38L 15.970
3 3 Rudy Zaragoza Jacksonville, IL 67R 15.991
4 10 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg, IL 25 16.204
5 2 Andy Minett New Berlin, IL 1M 16.448
6 4 Jake Little Springfield, IL 38J 16.577
7 12 Braden Johnson Taylorville, IL X 16.861
8 13 Kyle McMahon Mt Vernon, IL 45 17.527
9 9 Jarod Shasteen Macon, IL 23Z 17.831
10 7 Tyson Skinner New Berlin, IL 4K 17.863
11 8 Roben Huffman Midland City, IL 33H 17.985
12 6 Michael Maestus Lincoln, IL 7Z 18.071
13 1 Patrick Younger Decatur, IL 77 18.664
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Lincoln Speedway Results 9/6/13
  2. Lincoln Speedway Results 8/30/13
  3. Lincoln Speedway Results 7/6/12
  4. Lincoln Speedway Results 5/25/12
  5. Lincoln IL Speedway Set For This Friday’s Door Buster
  6. Lincoln IL Speedway Officials Announce Exciting 2017 Schedule

Tagged with:

POST A COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE!

© Copyright 2018 STLRacing.com, All Rights Reserved.                        Privacy Policy