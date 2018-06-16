Home --> Race Track News --> Illinois --> Mike McKinney grabs Syamore Speedway Summit Modified Nationals win!

Mike McKinney grabs Syamore Speedway Summit Modified Nationals win!

Mike McKinney – Jim Denhamer photo

Sycamore Speedway
June 15th, 2018

Modifieds Heat 1

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 1. Steven Brooks (5)
New Lenox, Il.
2. 2. Ray Bollinger (77)
Kewanee, Il.
3. 3. Jeffrey Ledford (18)
Pontiac, Il.
4. 6. Phil Dixon (A1X)
Crosby, Tx.
5. 5. Tim Hamburg (57)
Dixon, Il.
6. 9. Dave Baker (15)
Grand Rapids, Mi.
7. 7. Scott Heeren (07)
Forreston, Il.
8. 8. Logan Rogers (61)
Freeport, Il.
9. 4. Nick Clubb (2%)
Coal City, Il.

Modifieds Heat 2

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 1. Mike McKinney (96m)
Plainfield, Il.
2. 2. Donovan Lodge (32)
Andover, Il.
3. 5. Chad Rockefeller (2R)
Monee, Il.
4. 7. Mike Learman (4L)
Woodstock, Il.
5. 4. Brian Shaw (1s)
Robinson, Il.
6. 6. Dustin Johnson (18J)
Wichita, Ks.
7. 9. Dugan Thye (11T)
Burlington, Ia.
8. 8. Dustin Golden (14A)
Bedford, In.
9. 3. Kyle Hammer (45)
Clinton, Il.

 

Modifieds A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 2. Mike McKinney (96m)
Plainfield, Il.		 75
2. 1. Steven Brooks (5)
New Lenox, Il.		 70
3. 7. Phil Dixon (A1X)
Crosby, Tx.		 65
4. 4. Donovan Lodge (32)
Andover, Il.		 60
5. 3. Ray Bollinger (77)
Kewanee, Il.		 55
6. 9. Tim Hamburg (57)
Dixon, Il.		 53
7. 5. Jeffrey Ledford (18)
Pontiac, Il.		 51
8. 18. Kyle Hammer (45)
Clinton, Il.		 49
9. 6. Chad Rockefeller (2R)
Monee, Il.		 47
10. 12. Dustin Johnson (18J)
Wichita, Ks.		 45
11. 16. Dustin Golden (14A)
Bedford, In.		 44
12. 11. Dave Baker (15)
Grand Rapids, Mi.		 43
13. 14. Dugan Thye (11T)
Burlington, Ia.		 42
14. 8. Mike Learman (4L)
Woodstock, Il.		 41
15. 10. Brian Shaw (1s)
Robinson, Il.		 40
16. 15. Logan Rogers (61)
Freeport, Il.		 39
17. 13. Scott Heeren (07)
Forreston, Il.		 38
18. 17. Nick Clubb (2%)
Coal City, Il.		 37
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Mike Harrison wins Macon’s Summit Modified Nationals!
  2. Mike McKinney claims Kankakee Summit Modified Nationals win!
  3. Mike Harrison wins Summit Modified Nationals at Fairbury Speedway!
  4. Mike Harrison takes Summit Modified Nationals opening round win at Peoria Speedway!
  5. Mike Harrison grabs Belle-Clair Speedway Summit Modified Nationals win!
  6. Nick Hoffman grabs his 3rd Summit Modified Nationals win of 2016 at Spoon River Speedway!

Tagged with:

POST A COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE!

© Copyright 2018 STLRacing.com, All Rights Reserved.                        Privacy Policy