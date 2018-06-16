Mike McKinney grabs Syamore Speedway Summit Modified Nationals win!

Sycamore Speedway
June 15th, 2018
Modifieds Heat 1
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Steven Brooks (5)
New Lenox, Il.
|2.
|2.
|Ray Bollinger (77)
Kewanee, Il.
|3.
|3.
|Jeffrey Ledford (18)
Pontiac, Il.
|4.
|6.
|Phil Dixon (A1X)
Crosby, Tx.
|5.
|5.
|Tim Hamburg (57)
Dixon, Il.
|6.
|9.
|Dave Baker (15)
Grand Rapids, Mi.
|7.
|7.
|Scott Heeren (07)
Forreston, Il.
|8.
|8.
|Logan Rogers (61)
Freeport, Il.
|9.
|4.
|Nick Clubb (2%)
Coal City, Il.
Modifieds Heat 2
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Mike McKinney (96m)
Plainfield, Il.
|2.
|2.
|Donovan Lodge (32)
Andover, Il.
|3.
|5.
|Chad Rockefeller (2R)
Monee, Il.
|4.
|7.
|Mike Learman (4L)
Woodstock, Il.
|5.
|4.
|Brian Shaw (1s)
Robinson, Il.
|6.
|6.
|Dustin Johnson (18J)
Wichita, Ks.
|7.
|9.
|Dugan Thye (11T)
Burlington, Ia.
|8.
|8.
|Dustin Golden (14A)
Bedford, In.
|9.
|3.
|Kyle Hammer (45)
Clinton, Il.
Modifieds A-Feature
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|2.
|Mike McKinney (96m)
Plainfield, Il.
|75
|2.
|1.
|Steven Brooks (5)
New Lenox, Il.
|70
|3.
|7.
|Phil Dixon (A1X)
Crosby, Tx.
|65
|4.
|4.
|Donovan Lodge (32)
Andover, Il.
|60
|5.
|3.
|Ray Bollinger (77)
Kewanee, Il.
|55
|6.
|9.
|Tim Hamburg (57)
Dixon, Il.
|53
|7.
|5.
|Jeffrey Ledford (18)
Pontiac, Il.
|51
|8.
|18.
|Kyle Hammer (45)
Clinton, Il.
|49
|9.
|6.
|Chad Rockefeller (2R)
Monee, Il.
|47
|10.
|12.
|Dustin Johnson (18J)
Wichita, Ks.
|45
|11.
|16.
|Dustin Golden (14A)
Bedford, In.
|44
|12.
|11.
|Dave Baker (15)
Grand Rapids, Mi.
|43
|13.
|14.
|Dugan Thye (11T)
Burlington, Ia.
|42
|14.
|8.
|Mike Learman (4L)
Woodstock, Il.
|41
|15.
|10.
|Brian Shaw (1s)
Robinson, Il.
|40
|16.
|15.
|Logan Rogers (61)
Freeport, Il.
|39
|17.
|13.
|Scott Heeren (07)
Forreston, Il.
|38
|18.
|17.
|Nick Clubb (2%)
Coal City, Il.
|37