Pearson Powers to Pole Position at Magnolia

COLUMBUS, MS (June 15th, 2018) – Earl Pearson Jr. and Jimmy Owens will make up the front row for Saturday night’s, $20,000 to win Country Pleasin’ “Clash at the Mag” at Magnolia Motor Speedway.
Pearson, who set the Miller Welders Overall Fast Time for the night, rallied to edge Kyle Bronson at the finish line in Eibach Springs Heat Race #1. Pearson, piloting the Ronnie and Terri Stuckey-owned, Lucas Oil Products, Black Diamond Chassis will be looking for his first win in the annual event since 2010.
Bronson finished in second with current Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series points leader Jonathan Davenport finishing in third. Gregg Satterlee, Darrell Lanigan and Zach McMillan all transferred from Eibach Springs Heat Race #1.
In FK Rod Ends Heat #2, Jimmy Owens took the win to earn the outside pole for tomorrow night’s main event. Owens in the Ramirez Motorsports, E3 Spark Plugs, Red Bone Fishing and Rental, Rocket Chassis held off several challenges from third-place starter, Tim McCreadie in the early going before pulling away for a convincing victory.
McCreadie finished in second with Mason Zeigler, Bobby Pierce, Jack Sullivan and Rick Rickman all advancing to the feature event.
Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 saw Josh Richards in the Best Performance Motorsports, Colt Firearms, Bulk Material Lift, Rocket Chassis take a commanding lead early on and quickly pull away for the win. A terrific battle for second took place among five drivers as Hudson O’Neal used the high-line to narrowly edge out Scott Bloomquist for the runner-up spot.
Don O’Neal, Neil Baggett, and Dennis Erb. Also transferred to the main event.
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series
Race Summary
Friday, June 15th, 2018
Clash at the Mag
Magnolia Motor Speedway – Columbus, MS
Miller Welders Time Trials
Fast Time Group A: Earl Pearson Jr. / 14.664 seconds (overall)
Fast Time Group B: Jimmy Owens / 14.759 seconds
Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 6 Transfer): Earl Pearson, Jr., Kyle Bronson, Jonathan Davenport, Gregg Satterlee, Darrell Lanigan, Zach McMillan, Chad Thrash, Jamie Tollison, Gavin Landers
FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 6 Transfer): Jimmy Owens, Tim McCreadie, Mason Zeigler, Bobby Pierce, Jack Sullivan, Rick Rickman, Spencer Hughes, Mike Palasini, Jr., Shay Knight
Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 6 Transfer): Josh Richards, Hudson O’Neal, Scott Bloomquist, Don O’Neal, Neil Baggett, Dennis Erb, Jr., Chris Wall, Brian Rickman, Dwight Falcon Jr.
Penske Racing Shocks B-Main #1 Line-Up (12 Laps, Top 4 Transfer):
|DRIVER
|INSIDE
|OUTSIDE
|DRIVER
|Chad Thrash
|1C
|10
|Spencer Hughes
|Chris Wall
|71w
|327
|Jamie Tollison
|Mike Palasini, Jr.
|d8
|90
|Brian Rickman
|Gavin Landers
|77
|3
|Shay Knight
|Dwight Falcon Jr.
|995
Lucas Oil Feature Line-Up (100 Laps):
|DRIVER
|INSIDE
|OUTSIDE
|DRIVER
|Earl Pearson, Jr.
|1
|20
|Jimmy Owens
|Josh Richards
|1R
|40B
|Kyle Bronson
|Tim McCreadie
|39
|71
|Hudson O’Neal
|Jonathan Davenport
|49
|25Z
|Mason Zeigler
|Scott Bloomquist
|0
|22
|Gregg Satterlee
|Bobby Pierce
|32
|5
|Don O’Neal
|Darrell Lanigan
|14
|18X
|Jack Sullivan
|Neil Baggett
|21xxx
|14z
|Zach McMillan
|Rick Rickman
|86
|28
|Dennis Erb, Jr.
|B-Main 1st Place
|19th
|20th
|B-Main 2nd Place
|B-Main 3rd Place
|21st
|22nd
|B-Main 4th Place
|Fast Time Provisional
|23rd
|24th
|Fast Time Provisional