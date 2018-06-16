Ramirez rolls to Masters pole

NEW RICHMOND, Wis. (June 15)–After 172 laps of qualifying laps in ten heat races and a pole dash on Friday, Dereck Ramirez set the bar high and claimed the pole position for Saturday’s $40,000-to-win Masters main event at the Cedar Lake Speedway.

Powering from eighth on the grid to win his first-round qualifier, the Woodward, Okla., racer moved forward in his second effort and finished fourth. He started on the pole of the pole dash and won handily to earn the right to set the pace for the start of tomorrow’s 70-lap championship race that will start three-wide.

B-Mod standout Jason Vandekamp of Scandia, Minn., was impressive in his USMTS debut and finished second in the pole dash to earn the middle of the front row Saturday, while two-time USMTS national champion will start on the outside of the front row after finishing third in Friday’s pole dash.

Row two of Saturday’s main event will be filled by Zack VanderBeek, Johnny Scott and Jake O’Neil while the third row has Joey Jensen on the inside, Cade Dillard in the middle and A.J. Diemel on the outside.

Ricky Thornton Jr., Dustin Sorensen and Adam Hensel make up the third row, and the final drivers locked into Saturday’s finale.

Stormy Scott, who won Thursday’s USMTS Hunt for the Casey’s Cup feature to kick off Masters weekend, wound up tied with Sorensen and Hensel in heat race passing points, but the tire-breaker of fastest lap time of the night left him 13th in points so he will set the pace for the start of Saturday’s “B” Main.

The undisputed best of the best go at it one more time with last chance qualifiers and main events on Saturday, culminating with the $40,000-to-win, $2,000-to-start, 70-lap championship finale.

USRA Late Models will also run a complete show of heat races and a main event.

Breakfast will be served in the track’s west restaurant beginning at 8:30 a.m., followed by Apple River tubing at noon. The pit gate opens at 2 p.m., spectator gates open at 4 p.m., hot laps begin at 6:30 and racing gets underway at 7 p.m.

Adult grandstand tickets are $35, students ages 6-16 are $17 and kids ages 5 and under get in for free. Pit passes are $45.

If you are unable to attend, RacinDirt will have the entire production live online. Visit www.racindirt.com to order your pay-per-view package today.

The Cedar Lake Speedway is a high-banked 3/8-mile clay oval located 1.0 mile east of SR 35 on SR 64, then 4.2 miles north on CR C to CR CC, then left 1.8 miles. For more information, call (612) 363-0479 or (715) 248-7119 or check out www.cedarlakespeedway.com online.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

2nd Annual Modified Masters – Night 1 of 2

Cedar Lake Speedway, New Richmond, Wis.

Friday, June 15, 2018

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver and hometown. The top 12 in overall heat race passing points advance to Saturday’s “A” Main, the next 12 to Saturday’s “B” Main, and so forth.

ROUND #1, SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (12 laps):

1. (2) 20rt Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, Ariz.

2. (1) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

3. (4) 07 Cory Crapser, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

4. (3) 27L Trevor Latham, Rogers, Ark.

5. (6) 8s Tony Schill, Lake Elmo, Minn.

6. (5) 51 Chris Oertel, Marshfield, Wis.

7. (10) 4w Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

8. (9) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

9. (7) 30 Matt Leer, Bruce, Wis.

10. (13) 8 Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, N.C.

11. (11) 71 R.C. Whitwell, Tucson, Ariz.

12. (8) 91 Andy Davey, Hibbing, Minn.

13. (12) 11x Rich Lofthus, Bloomer, Wis.

ROUND #1, FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (12 laps):

1. (3) V2 Joey Jensen, Harris, Minn.

2. (2) 4m Bobby Malchus, Red Oak, Texas.

3. (8) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La.

4. (9) 20 Rodney Sanders, Worthington, Minn.

5. (1) 8 Skip O’Neal, Midlothian, Texas.

6. (10) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

7. (4) 7a Shane Sabraski, Rice, Minn.

8. (6) 49 Bob Timm, Winona, Minn.

9. (7) 14w Clayton Wagamon, Ramsey, Minn.

10. (12) 4b Cory Bruggeman, Stillwater, Minn.

11. (5) 19sb Lance Mari, Imperial, Calif.

12. (11) 23 Adam Kates, Tonganoxie, Kan.

13. (13) 35 Grant Southworth, Bloomer, Wis.

ROUND #1, EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (12 laps):

1. (1) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

2. (5) 7k Jason Krohn, Slayton, Minn.

3. (8) 49jr Jake Timm, Minnesota City, Minn.

4. (3) 55 Chad Mahder, Eau Claire, Wis.

5. (10) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

6. (7) 1st Johnny Scott, Cameron, Mo.

7. (9) 04jr Adam Ayotte, Wyoming, Minn.

8. (4) 2g Troy Girolamo, Williston, N.D.

9. (12) 88 Randy Klein, Lisbon, N.D.

10. (11) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn.

11. (2) 111jr Keith Tourville, Janesville, Minn.

12. (6) 19r Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa.

ROUND #1, MSD PERFORMANCE HEAT RACE #4 (12 laps):

1. (8) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

2. (5) 44 Adam Hensel, Baldwin, Wis.

3. (9) 2g Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas.

4. (7) 16 Jason Vandekamp, Scandia, Minn.

5. (1) 48 Brent Dutenhoffer, Watertown, S.D.

6. (12) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa.

7. (10) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

8. (11) 7 A.J. Raschen, Somerset, Wis.

9. (6) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

10. (3) 2a Casey Arneson, Fargo, N.D.

11. (4) 33f Jardin Fuller, Memphis, Mo.

12. (2) 5k Tyler Kaeter, St Cloud, Minn.

ROUND #1, VP RACING FUELS HEAT RACE #5 (12 laps):

1. (2) 89 A.J. Diemel, Elk Mound, Wis.

2. (1) 1m Curt Myers, Cameron, Wis.

3. (4) 2s Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

4. (3) 44 Darrell Nelson, Hermantown, Minn.

5. (5) 24 Brad Waits, Rochester, Minn.

6. (7) 10 Austin Arneson, Fargo, N.D.

7. (8) 45j Johnny Broking, Grand Rapids, Minn.

8. (11) 28 Jimmy Mars, Menomonie, Wis.

9. (12) 21x Travis Saurer, Elizabeth, Minn.

10. (9) 3c Chet Atkinson, North Hugo, Minn.

11. (10) 22t Michael Truscott, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

12. (6) 42 Paul Niznik, Medford, Wis.

ROUND #2, SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (12 laps):

1. (6) 1st Johnny Scott, Cameron, Mo.

2. (1) 8 Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, N.C.

3. (4) 4w Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

4. (2) 4b Cory Bruggeman, Stillwater, Minn.

5. (3) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

6. (11) V2 Joey Jensen, Harris, Minn.

7. (12) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

8. (10) 55 Chad Mahder, Eau Claire, Wis.

9. (13) 8 Skip O’Neal, Midlothian, Texas.

10. (7) 42 Paul Niznik, Medford, Wis.

11. (8) 8s Tony Schill, Lake Elmo, Minn.

12. (5) 49jr Jake Timm, Minnesota City, Minn.

13. (9) 33f Jardin Fuller, Memphis, Mo.

ROUND #2, FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (12 laps):

1. (1) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa.

2. (2) 28 Jimmy Mars, Menomonie, Wis.

3. (3) 71 R.C. Whitwell, Tucson, Ariz.

4. (5) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

5. (6) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La.

6. (8) 44 Adam Hensel, Baldwin, Wis.

7. (10) 2a Casey Arneson, Fargo, N.D.

8. (4) 3c Chet Atkinson, North Hugo, Minn.

9. (13) 1m Curt Myers, Cameron, Wis.

10. (12) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

11. (9) 51 Chris Oertel, Marshfield, Wis.

12. (7) 14w Clayton Wagamon, Ramsey, Minn.

13. (11) 111jr Keith Tourville, Janesville, Minn.

ROUND #2, EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (12 laps):

1. (1) 88 Randy Klein, Lisbon, N.D.

2. (7) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

3. (3) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

4. (6) 10 Austin Arneson, Fargo, N.D.

5. (2) 11x Rich Lofthus, Bloomer, Wis.

6. (10) 44 Darrell Nelson, Hermantown, Minn.

7. (12) 20rt Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, Ariz.

8. (5) 45j Johnny Broking, Grand Rapids, Minn.

9. (8) 49 Bob Timm, Winona, Minn.

10. (11) 27L Trevor Latham, Rogers, Ark.

11. (9) 2g Troy Girolamo, Williston, N.D.

12. (4) 2g Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas.

ROUND #2, MSD PERFORMANCE HEAT RACE #4 (12 laps):

1. (2) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn.

2. (6) 16 Jason Vandekamp, Scandia, Minn.

3. (1) 21x Travis Saurer, Elizabeth, Minn.

4. (3) 23 Adam Kates, Tonganoxie, Kan.

5. (5) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

6. (11) 89 A.J. Diemel, Elk Mound, Wis.

7. (8) 7k Jason Krohn, Slayton, Minn.

8. (7) 30 Matt Leer, Bruce, Wis.

9. (12) 48 Brent Dutenhoffer, Watertown, S.D.

10. (4) 04jr Adam Ayotte, Wyoming, Minn.

11. (10) 07 Cory Crapser, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

12. (9) 19sb Lance Mari, Imperial, Calif.

ROUND #2, VP RACING FUELS HEAT RACE #5 (12 laps):

1. (1) 35 Grant Southworth, Bloomer, Wis.

2. (4) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

3. (5) 20 Rodney Sanders, Worthington, Minn.

4. (2) 7 A.J. Raschen, Somerset, Wis.

5. (9) 2s Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

6. (8) 24 Brad Waits, Rochester, Minn.

7. (7) 19r Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa.

8. (3) 22t Michael Truscott, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

9. (10) 7a Shane Sabraski, Rice, Minn.

10. (12) 4m Bobby Malchus, Red Oak, Texas.

11. (6) 91 Andy Davey, Hibbing, Minn.

DNS – 5k Tyler Kaeter, St. Cloud, Minn.

POLE DASH (12 laps):

1. (1) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

2. (2) 16 Jason Vandekamp, Scandia, Minn.

3. (4) 20 Rodney Sanders, Worthington, Minn.

4. (6) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa.

5. (5) 1st Johnny Scott, Cameron, Mo.

6. (10) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

7. (3) V2 Joey Jensen, Harris, Minn.

8. (8) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La.

9. (7) 89 A.J. Diemel, Elk Mound, Wis.

10. (9) 20rt Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, Ariz.

11. (11) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

12. (12) 44 Adam Hensel, Baldwin, Wis.

Entries: 62.

Next Race: Saturday, June 16, Cedar Lake Speedway, New Richmond, Wis.

Masters Points Standings:

1. 4r Dereck Ramirez … 118

2. 16 Jason Vandekamp … 112.5

3. V2 Joey Jensen … 108.5

4. 20 Rodney Sanders … 108.5

5. 1st Johnny Scott … 107

6. 33z Zack VanderBeek … 107

7. 89 A.J. Diemel … 107

8. 97 Cade Dillard … 103

9. 20rt Ricky Thornton Jr. … 103

10. 0 Jake O’Neil … 103

11. 19 Dustin Sorensen … 101.5

12. 44 Adam Hensel … 101.5

13. 2s Stormy Scott … 101.5

14. 7k Jason Krohn … 96

15. 75 Terry Phillips … 93.5

16. 4w Tyler Wolff … 92

17. 44 Darrell Nelson … 92

18. 28 Jimmy Mars … 90.5

19. 88 Randy Klein … 90.5

20. 91 Joe Duvall … 90.5

21. 10 Austin Arneson … 90.5

22. 69 Lucas Schott … 89.5

23. 1m Curt Myers … 88

24. 99 Josh Angst … 85

25. 24 Brad Waits … 85

26. 8 Kyle Strickler … 82.5

27. 21x Travis Saurer … 82.5

28. 7 A.J. Raschen … 82.5

29. 55 Chad Mahder … 81

30. 16 Austin Siebert … 81

31. 4m Bobby Malchus … 81

32. 8 Monte O’Neal … 76

33. 12 Jason Hughes … 75.5

34. 2g Kenny Gaddis … 75

35. 48 Brent Dutenhoffer … 74.5

36. 49jr Jake Timm … 73.5

37. 4b Cory Bruggeman … 73

38. 27L Trevor Latham … 71.5

39. 07 Cory Crapser … 71.5

40. 71 R.C. Whitwell … 70

41. 35 Grant Southworth … 70

42. 45j Johnny Broking … 67.5

43. 8s Tony Schill … 63.5

44. 7a Shane Sabraski … 63.5

45. 2 Casey Arneson … 62.5

46. 23 Adam Kates … 62

47. 04jr Adam Ayotte … 61

48. 51 Chris Oertel … 58

49. 49 Bob Timm … 58

50. 30 Matt Leer … 58

51. 3c Chet Atkinson … 54

52. 11x Rich Loftus … 54

53. 2g Troy Girolamo … 50

54. 22t Michael Truscott … 50

55. 19r Ryan Gustin … 50

56. 14w Clayton Wagamon … 42

57. 42 Paul Niznik … 38

58. 19sb Lance Mari … 34

59. 91 Andy Davey … 34

60. 33f Jardin Fuller … 30

61. 111jr Keith Tourville … 30

62. 5k Tyler Kaeter … 30

Contingency Awards:

American Racer – Krohn.

Casey’s General Stores – O’Neil.

Edelbrock – Sorensen, Klein.

Fast Shafts – Jensen, VanderBeek.

Mesilla Valley Transportation – Malchus.

QA1 – Latham.

RacerWebsite.com – Southworth, Myers.

Simpson Performance Products – Siebert, J. Scott.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

