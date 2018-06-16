Home --> Dirt Late Model News --> Shannon Babb wins second straight UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals with win at Sycamore Speedway!

Shannon Babb wins second straight UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals with win at Sycamore Speedway!

Shannon Babb – Jim Denhamer photo

Sycamore Speedway
June 15th, 2018

Late Models Heat 1

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 1. Brian Shirley (3s)
Chatham, Il.
2. 5. Frank Heckenast Jr (99JR)
Frankfort, Il.
3. 4. Nick Hoffman (2)
Mooresville, Nc.
4. 3. Chris Simpson (32s)
Oxford, Ia.
5. 2. Allen Murray (2m)
San Antonio, Tx.
6. 7. Paul Stubber (31AUS)
Bunbury, Ar.
7. 9. Victor Benedetto (14B)
Marengo, Il.
8. 6. Paul Parker (10P)
Depere, Wi.
9. 8. John Provenzano (7)
Streater, Il.

 

Late Models Heat 2

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 2. Billy Moyer (21)
Batesville, Ar.
2. 3. Billy Moyer Jr (21JR)
Batesville, Ar.
3. 4. Tony Jackson Jr. (56)
Lebanon, Mo.
4. 5. Devin Gilpin (1G)
North Vernon, In.
5. 6. Bob Gardner (4G)
Washington, Il.
6. 8. Randy Manos (118)
Rockford, Il.
7. 7. Jeremy Conaway (15C)
Springfield, Il.
8. 1. Billy Drake (75)
Bloomington, Il.
9. 9. Scott Schmitt (10S)
Tonica, Il.

 

Late Models Heat 3

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 1. Shannon Babb (18)
Moweaqua, Il.
2. 3. Timothy Culp (C8)
Prattsville, Ar.
3. 7. Tony Peterson (6)
Big Bend, Wi.
4. 5. Jason Feger (25)
Bloomington, Il.
5. 6. Brandon Thirlby (M14)
Traverse City, Mi.
6. 2. Austin Rettig (94)
Sikeston, Mo.
7. 4. Brian Diveley (11D)
Springfield, Il.
8. 9. Rich Bell (21B)
Sheffield, Il.
9. 8. Toby Kuntzelman (65)
Peratonica, Il.

 

Late Models Heat 4

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 1. Ryan Unzicker (24)
El Paso, Il.
2. 2. Gordy Gundaker (11G)
St Charles, Mo.
3. 5. Mike Spatola (89)
Manhattan, Il.
4. 3. Charlie Olson (28)
Kingston, Il.
5. 4. Rusty Schlenk (CJ1)
Mcclure, Oh.
6. 7. Roger Markham (11m)
Virgil, Il.
7. 8. Jay Brendle (15)
Kirkland, Il.
8. 6. Spencer Diercks (29)
Davenport, Ia.
9. 9. Brad Stewart (3)
Milledgeville, Il.

 

Late Models C-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 1. Paul Parker (10P)
Depere, Wi.
2. 5. John Provenzano (7)
Streater, Il.
3. 3. Rich Bell (21B)
Sheffield, Il.
4. 7. Toby Kuntzelman (65)
Peratonica, Il.
5. 2. Billy Drake (75)
Bloomington, Il.		 0
6. 4. Spencer Diercks (29)
Davenport, Ia.		 10
7. 6. Scott Schmitt (10S)
Tonica, Il.		 10
8. 8. Brad Stewart (3)
Milledgeville, Il.		 10

 

Late Models B-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 2. Bob Gardner (4G)
Washington, Il.
2. 7. Austin Rettig (94)
Sikeston, Mo.
3. 3. Brandon Thirlby (M14)
Traverse City, Mi.		 0
4. 1. Allen Murray (2m)
San Antonio, Tx.		 33
5. 4. Rusty Schlenk (CJ1)
Mcclure, Oh.		 0
6. 8. Roger Markham (11m)
Virgil, Il.		 0
7. 6. Randy Manos (118)
Rockford, Il.		 32
8. 11. Brian Diveley (11D)
Springfield, Il.		 31
9. 15. Rich Bell (21B)
Sheffield, Il.		 30
10. 13. Paul Parker (10P)
Depere, Wi.		 29
11. 12. Jay Brendle (15)
Kirkland, Il.		 28
12. 5. Paul Stubber (31AUS)
Bunbury, Ar.		 27
13. 14. John Provenzano (7)
Streater, Il.		 26
14. 10. Jeremy Conaway (15C)
Springfield, Il.		 25
15. 9. Victor Benedetto (14B)
Marengo, Il.		 24
16. 16. Toby Kuntzelman (65)
Peratonica, Il.

 

Late Models A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 3. Shannon Babb (18)
Moweaqua, Il.		 80
2. 2. Billy Moyer (21)
Batesville, Ar.		 75
3. 4. Ryan Unzicker (24)
El Paso, Il.		 70
4. 14. Devin Gilpin (1G)
North Vernon, In.		 65
5. 1. Brian Shirley (3s)
Chatham, Il.		 60
6. 8. Gordy Gundaker (11G)
St Charles, Mo.		 55
7. 10. Tony Jackson Jr. (56)
Lebanon, Mo.		 53
8. 9. Nick Hoffman (2)
Mooresville, Nc.		 51
9. 15. Jason Feger (25)
Bloomington, Il.		 49
10. 13. Chris Simpson (32s)
Oxford, Ia.		 47
11. 17. Bob Gardner (4G)
Washington, Il.		 45
12. 21. Rusty Schlenk (CJ1)
Mcclure, Oh.		 44
13. 7. Timothy Culp (C8)
Prattsville, Ar.		 43
14. 16. Charlie Olson (28)
Kingston, Il.		 42
15. 18. Austin Rettig (94)
Sikeston, Mo.		 41
16. 20. Brandon Thirlby (M14)
Traverse City, Mi.		 40
17. 6. Billy Moyer Jr (21JR)
Batesville, Ar.		 39
18. 11. Tony Peterson (6)
Big Bend, Wi.		 38
19. 12. Mike Spatola (89)
Manhattan, Il.		 37
20. 19. Roger Markham (11m)
Virgil, Il.		 36
21. 5. Frank Heckenast Jr (99JR)
Frankfort, Il.		 35
22. 22. Billy Drake (75)
Bloomington, Il.		 34
