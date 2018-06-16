Shannon Babb wins second straight UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals with win at Sycamore Speedway!

Sycamore Speedway
June 15th, 2018
Late Models Heat 1
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Brian Shirley (3s)
Chatham, Il.
|2.
|5.
|Frank Heckenast Jr (99JR)
Frankfort, Il.
|3.
|4.
|Nick Hoffman (2)
Mooresville, Nc.
|4.
|3.
|Chris Simpson (32s)
Oxford, Ia.
|5.
|2.
|Allen Murray (2m)
San Antonio, Tx.
|6.
|7.
|Paul Stubber (31AUS)
Bunbury, Ar.
|7.
|9.
|Victor Benedetto (14B)
Marengo, Il.
|8.
|6.
|Paul Parker (10P)
Depere, Wi.
|9.
|8.
|John Provenzano (7)
Streater, Il.
Late Models Heat 2
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|2.
|Billy Moyer (21)
Batesville, Ar.
|2.
|3.
|Billy Moyer Jr (21JR)
Batesville, Ar.
|3.
|4.
|Tony Jackson Jr. (56)
Lebanon, Mo.
|4.
|5.
|Devin Gilpin (1G)
North Vernon, In.
|5.
|6.
|Bob Gardner (4G)
Washington, Il.
|6.
|8.
|Randy Manos (118)
Rockford, Il.
|7.
|7.
|Jeremy Conaway (15C)
Springfield, Il.
|8.
|1.
|Billy Drake (75)
Bloomington, Il.
|9.
|9.
|Scott Schmitt (10S)
Tonica, Il.
Late Models Heat 3
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Shannon Babb (18)
Moweaqua, Il.
|2.
|3.
|Timothy Culp (C8)
Prattsville, Ar.
|3.
|7.
|Tony Peterson (6)
Big Bend, Wi.
|4.
|5.
|Jason Feger (25)
Bloomington, Il.
|5.
|6.
|Brandon Thirlby (M14)
Traverse City, Mi.
|6.
|2.
|Austin Rettig (94)
Sikeston, Mo.
|7.
|4.
|Brian Diveley (11D)
Springfield, Il.
|8.
|9.
|Rich Bell (21B)
Sheffield, Il.
|9.
|8.
|Toby Kuntzelman (65)
Peratonica, Il.
Late Models Heat 4
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Ryan Unzicker (24)
El Paso, Il.
|2.
|2.
|Gordy Gundaker (11G)
St Charles, Mo.
|3.
|5.
|Mike Spatola (89)
Manhattan, Il.
|4.
|3.
|Charlie Olson (28)
Kingston, Il.
|5.
|4.
|Rusty Schlenk (CJ1)
Mcclure, Oh.
|6.
|7.
|Roger Markham (11m)
Virgil, Il.
|7.
|8.
|Jay Brendle (15)
Kirkland, Il.
|8.
|6.
|Spencer Diercks (29)
Davenport, Ia.
|9.
|9.
|Brad Stewart (3)
Milledgeville, Il.
Late Models C-Feature
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Paul Parker (10P)
Depere, Wi.
|2.
|5.
|John Provenzano (7)
Streater, Il.
|3.
|3.
|Rich Bell (21B)
Sheffield, Il.
|4.
|7.
|Toby Kuntzelman (65)
Peratonica, Il.
|5.
|2.
|Billy Drake (75)
Bloomington, Il.
|0
|6.
|4.
|Spencer Diercks (29)
Davenport, Ia.
|10
|7.
|6.
|Scott Schmitt (10S)
Tonica, Il.
|10
|8.
|8.
|Brad Stewart (3)
Milledgeville, Il.
|10
Late Models B-Feature
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|2.
|Bob Gardner (4G)
Washington, Il.
|2.
|7.
|Austin Rettig (94)
Sikeston, Mo.
|3.
|3.
|Brandon Thirlby (M14)
Traverse City, Mi.
|0
|4.
|1.
|Allen Murray (2m)
San Antonio, Tx.
|33
|5.
|4.
|Rusty Schlenk (CJ1)
Mcclure, Oh.
|0
|6.
|8.
|Roger Markham (11m)
Virgil, Il.
|0
|7.
|6.
|Randy Manos (118)
Rockford, Il.
|32
|8.
|11.
|Brian Diveley (11D)
Springfield, Il.
|31
|9.
|15.
|Rich Bell (21B)
Sheffield, Il.
|30
|10.
|13.
|Paul Parker (10P)
Depere, Wi.
|29
|11.
|12.
|Jay Brendle (15)
Kirkland, Il.
|28
|12.
|5.
|Paul Stubber (31AUS)
Bunbury, Ar.
|27
|13.
|14.
|John Provenzano (7)
Streater, Il.
|26
|14.
|10.
|Jeremy Conaway (15C)
Springfield, Il.
|25
|15.
|9.
|Victor Benedetto (14B)
Marengo, Il.
|24
|16.
|16.
|Toby Kuntzelman (65)
Peratonica, Il.
Late Models A-Feature
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|3.
|Shannon Babb (18)
Moweaqua, Il.
|80
|2.
|2.
|Billy Moyer (21)
Batesville, Ar.
|75
|3.
|4.
|Ryan Unzicker (24)
El Paso, Il.
|70
|4.
|14.
|Devin Gilpin (1G)
North Vernon, In.
|65
|5.
|1.
|Brian Shirley (3s)
Chatham, Il.
|60
|6.
|8.
|Gordy Gundaker (11G)
St Charles, Mo.
|55
|7.
|10.
|Tony Jackson Jr. (56)
Lebanon, Mo.
|53
|8.
|9.
|Nick Hoffman (2)
Mooresville, Nc.
|51
|9.
|15.
|Jason Feger (25)
Bloomington, Il.
|49
|10.
|13.
|Chris Simpson (32s)
Oxford, Ia.
|47
|11.
|17.
|Bob Gardner (4G)
Washington, Il.
|45
|12.
|21.
|Rusty Schlenk (CJ1)
Mcclure, Oh.
|44
|13.
|7.
|Timothy Culp (C8)
Prattsville, Ar.
|43
|14.
|16.
|Charlie Olson (28)
Kingston, Il.
|42
|15.
|18.
|Austin Rettig (94)
Sikeston, Mo.
|41
|16.
|20.
|Brandon Thirlby (M14)
Traverse City, Mi.
|40
|17.
|6.
|Billy Moyer Jr (21JR)
Batesville, Ar.
|39
|18.
|11.
|Tony Peterson (6)
Big Bend, Wi.
|38
|19.
|12.
|Mike Spatola (89)
Manhattan, Il.
|37
|20.
|19.
|Roger Markham (11m)
Virgil, Il.
|36
|21.
|5.
|Frank Heckenast Jr (99JR)
Frankfort, Il.
|35
|22.
|22.
|Billy Drake (75)
Bloomington, Il.
|34