Springfield Raceway Results – 6/16/18

Springfield Raceway Full Results-Casey’s General Store Night

Springfield, Mo.-The “Quick-Quarter”of The Springfield Raceway presented Casey’s General Stores Night At The Races with current USRA Modified track point leader Jody Tillman fnding back several challenges from Ryan”The Kid” Gilmore on the lightning quick and racy high-banked Quarter-mile clay oval while Gilmore had to work hard to capture The Out Pace USRA B modified feature over a 24 car field.

The USRA Modified feature found Gilmore and Tillman on the front row with Jim Body and Jerry Lankton in row 2. Gilmore got the hole shot on the start and wasted no time in going to the low side while Tillman rode to the top side as they went door to door with Tillman carrying the speed off turn 2 and grabbed the lead with Gilmore close behind. Tillman refused to move off the top side as Gilmore was searching in different places in the quick paced 20 lap feature while Body, Lankton and Mickey Burrell were wagging war for third place with door to door racing.

Tillman would used lapped traffic to fend back a mid race attempt out of turn 4 at one point. Only 2 cautions slowed the race as Gilmore continued to apply pressure on Tillman in his West Point Marine/Yeoman Engines/Hoffman cars 85 started to search around to make sure he didn’t use the top cushion up. The final 3 laps saw Gilmore in his Danny Martin Trucking/Hoffman cars 3366 going to diamond the track to move around The Branson Ridge runner Tillman but fell short as Tillman gets his 3rd win of the season and 2nd consecutive with Gilmore, Body, Burrell, and Lankton providing great action behind the leaders in the top 5.

USRA Modified Results

1(2) 85 Jody Tillman

2(1) 3366 Ryan Gilmore

3(3) 71 Jim Body

4(7) 73 Mickey Burrell

5(4) 35 Jerry Lankton

6(6) 11T James Thompson

7(10) 49s Andrew Smith

8(13) 55 Shawn Strong

9(8) 33D Danny DeMasters

10(11) 33 Danny Martin

11(5) 160 Michael Maggard

12(12) 20 Brenton Jordan

13(9) 2 Adam Kaltenbach

In Out Pace USRA B Modified action-Ryan”The Kid” Gilmore found the low groove to his preference as we shot to the inside of leader Aaron Scroggins out of turn 4 and then had to fend back current track point leader Jackie Dalton on a late restart and 24 other B Mods in an action packed Casey’s feature. Scroggins earned the pole spot with Bobby Pearish on the outside as Greg Woodcock and Dillion McCowan in row 2 while the powerhouse duo of Dalton and Gilmore in row 3. Scroggins took the opening lead with Pearish close behind on the top side as 3 wide action followed all over the pack. Gilmore was wasting no time in moving downstairs and finding the opening holes early. An early caution for Pearish who lost a driveshaft bunched things tight and on the restart Gilmore was quick to make his move as Dalton was on the charge on the top side. With Gilmore out in front a late caution set-up a close finish as Dalton took the top side on the restart and pulled right up to the leader but came up short as Gilmore, Dalton, early leader Scroggins, Rex Merritt and Mike Hailmann completed a tough top 5.

Other winners included Kyle Purvis( Pure Stocks), Elijah Keepper( Midwest Modz) and Trenton Simon( Legends) in an action packed night

Action continues Sat night with Racing at 7:30PM

OUT Pace USRA B Modified Results

1 (6) 66 Ryan Gilmore

2 ( 5) 21 Jackie Dalton

3 (1) 1/4 Aaron Scroggins

4 ( 9) 25m Rex Merritt

5 (7) 85 Mike Hailmann

6 ( 13) 112 Justin ( Joplin) Comer

7 ( 8) 50B Andy Beauchamp

8 ( 19) 55B Bill Schahuber

9 ( 3) 22 Greg Woodcock

10 ( 11) 71III Jim Body III

11 ( 14) D7 Shawn Duncan

12 ( 4) 8 Dillion McCowan

13 ( 12) 17H Robert High

14 ( 15) 17 Phillip Caddy

15 ( 16) 17R Rod Inman

16( 18) 32 Kelly Hicks

17 ( 21) 3A Aaron Speck

18 ( 20) 1/4x Ron Scroggins

19 ( 23) 32M Michael Foster

20 ( 24) Jace Parmley

21 ( 22) 64 Andrew Hendren

22 ( 17) 11 Levi Phillips

23 ( 10) C88 Cory Johnson

24 ( 2) 26P Bobby Pearish

DNS-99x-James Scroggins

Midwest Mods

1 Elijah Keepper

2 Jerad McIntire

3 Rob Muilenburg

4 Scott Campbell

5 Robert High

6 Gary Krebs

7 John Lankton

8 Ken Walker

9 Austin Treadway

10 Rick Lampe

11 Shawn Carlberg

12 Jonathon Dean

13 Kyle Bates

14 Dusty Sanderson

15 Jack Moad

16 Tim Mullins

17 Jeremy Lahey

18 Kevin Yount

DNS-Cody Rodgers

Outstanding feature with 3 wide racing in many places as Keepper plays the patient game and picked his spots to get his 2nd in a row

Pure Stocks

1 Kyle Purvis

2 Bryan Tillman

3 Tyrell Jones

4 Randy High

5 Jacob Cater

6 James Redus

7 Richard Sparks

8 Richard Harrington

9 Dave Wagy

10 Shane Headley

11 Randy Witt

12 Robert Yount

DNS-TJ Whited

Great and early 3 wide action as Cater grabs the early lead. Purvis stays patient while holding back Redus and Jones for the spot. Making a smart move to take the lead about halfway as Tillman applies pressure.

Legends

1 Trenton Simon

2 Justin Comer

3 Richard Powell

4 Steve Harshbarger

5 Wayne Johnston

6 Chris Powell

7 Mike Gilbert

8 Shane Lee

9 Colin Bowen

10 Chance Gilbert

DNS-Dave Comer

20 laps of Green white checkered racing with 6 cars up front as 3 different leaders saw Simon and Comer go back and forth for several laps with Simon holding back to get the narrow win

OUTSTANDING track surface and racing program. Lots of giveaways from Casey’s and Springfield Raceway and LOTS of Green flag door to door action with over 80 plus cars in the pits.