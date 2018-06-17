Charleston Speedway Results – 6/16/18
B Modifieds
A Feature 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Everett Bradham
|Olney, IL
|37
|2
|1
|Steve Phillips
|Neoga, IL
|24S
|3
|7
|Jordan Smith
|Villa Grove, IL
|13
|4
|9
|Adam Scherer
|Noble, IL
|21
|5
|4
|Scott Dunlap
|
|79
|6
|5
|B.J. Deal
|Brownstown, IL
|3W
|7
|6
|Nick Miller
|Charleston, IL
|30
|8
|8
|Jacob Wilkinson
|West Lafeyette, IN
|76JR
|9
|14
|Anthony Tucker
|
|55
|10
|11
|Dennis Waggle
|Newton, IL
|K00L
|11
|13
|Bill Sollers
|Marshall, IL
|29S
|12
|17
|John Nethery
|Palestine, IL
|95M
|13
|16
|Timmy Boldrey
|Saint Marie, IL
|5
|14 (DNF)
|18
|Eric Burton
|Hume, IL
|03
|15 (DNF)
|10
|Zack Brandenburg
|Greenup, IL
|6B
|16 (DNF)
|12
|Deece Schwartz
|Ashmore, IL
|121
|17 (DNF)
|3
|J R Wiltermood
|Windsor, IL
|93J
|18 (DNF)
|20
|Brian Huckstep
|Charleston, IL
|8H
|DNS
|–
|Ray Tapscott
|Paris, IL
|6T
|DNS
|–
|Gordon Parsons Jr
|Danville, IL
|J586
Heat 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Steve Phillips
|Neoga, IL
|24S
|2
|3
|J R Wiltermood
|Windsor, IL
|93J
|3
|5
|B.J. Deal
|Brownstown, IL
|3W
|4
|7
|Jordan Smith
|Villa Grove, IL
|13
|5
|1
|Adam Scherer
|Noble, IL
|21
|6
|8
|Dennis Waggle
|Newton, IL
|K00L
|7
|6
|Bill Sollers
|Marshall, IL
|29S
|8
|10
|Ray Tapscott
|Paris, IL
|6T
|9
|9
|John Nethery
|Palestine, IL
|95M
|10
|4
|Gordon Parsons Jr
|Danville, IL
|J586
Qualifying 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|1
|Adam Scherer
|Noble, IL
|21
|13.800
|2
|10
|Nick Miller
|Charleston, IL
|30
|13.980
|3
|11
|Steve Phillips
|Neoga, IL
|24S
|13.990
|4
|20
|Everett Bradham
|Olney, IL
|37
|14.170
|5
|4
|J R Wiltermood
|Windsor, IL
|93J
|14.180
|6
|5
|Scott Dunlap
|
|79
|14.210
|7
|12
|Gordon Parsons Jr
|Danville, IL
|J586
|14.230
|8
|2
|Jacob Wilkinson
|West Lafeyette, IN
|76JR
|14.260
|9
|14
|B.J. Deal
|Brownstown, IL
|3W
|14.280
|10
|13
|Zack Brandenburg
|Greenup, IL
|6B
|14.310
|11
|6
|Bill Sollers
|Marshall, IL
|29S
|14.340
|12
|3
|Deece Schwartz
|Ashmore, IL
|121
|14.510
|13
|17
|Jordan Smith
|Villa Grove, IL
|13
|14.690
|14
|18
|Anthony Tucker
|
|55
|14.720
|15
|7
|Dennis Waggle
|Newton, IL
|K00L
|14.790
|16
|15
|Timmy Boldrey
|Saint Marie, IL
|5
|15.150
|17
|16
|John Nethery
|Palestine, IL
|95M
|15.270
|18
|19
|Eric Burton
|Hume, IL
|03
|15.940
|19
|8
|Ray Tapscott
|Paris, IL
|6T
|15.960
|20
|9
|Brian Huckstep
|Charleston, IL
|8H
|16.180
Hornets
A Feature 1: Lineup
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|Brandon Babb
|Charleston, IL
|0X
|2
|Joey Smyser
|Charleston, IL
|6S
|3
|Dalton Shafer
|Charleston, IL
|42
|4
|Butch Cassiday
|Ashmore, IL
|2A
|5
|Danny White Jr
|Charleston, IL
|58W
|6
|Robert Stephens
|
|11
|7
|Lynn Lash
|Vandalia, IL
|35
|8
|Zeb Jones
|Villa Grove, IL
|74J
|9
|tristan Fulk
|Charleston, IL
|1T
|10
|Joe Phelps
|Fairfield, IL
|14P
|11
|Mason Lynch
|
|54C
|12
|James Trivitt
|
|9
|13
|Brandon White
|Charleston, IL
|3W
|14
|Alesia Smyser
|
|6
|15
|Donovan Stark
|Oakland, IN
|37
|16
|Corey Matthews
|
|14
UMP Modifieds
A Feature 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|4
|Danny Schwartz
|Ashmore, IL
|21D
|2
|2
|Gabe Menser
|Charleston, IL
|148
|3
|3
|Marty Lindeman
|Clay City, IL
|MB4
|4
|6
|Rodney Standerfer
|Summerfield, IL
|28
|5
|8
|Kasey Schrock
|Charleston, IL
|83
|6
|10
|Kenny Carmichael Jr
|Terre Haute, IN
|92C
|7
|14
|Ed Roley
|Mattoon, IL
|11
|8
|1
|Ryan Buckler
|Kansas, IL
|7B
|9
|11
|Nate Zimmer
|Mattoon, IL
|32Z
|10
|5
|Justin Jones
|Olney, IL
|55
|11
|16
|Kenny Carmichael Sr
|Terre Haute, IN
|92
|12
|17
|Brent Hudson
|Terre Haute, IN
|2B
|13
|13
|Matt Dillon
|Newman, IL
|389
|14 (DNF)
|9
|Cole Hussong
|Mattoon, IL
|98C
|15 (DNF)
|15
|Scott Justice
|Toledo, IL
|8
|16 (DNF)
|7
|Troy Dodson
|Hammond, IL
|21
|17 (DNF)
|12
|Tyler Weiss
|Allendale, IL
|50
|18 (DNF)
|18
|Ed Kuhn
|Casey, IL
|16
|DNS
|–
|Tanner Reed
|Paris, IL
|34T
Heat 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Ryan Buckler
|Kansas, IL
|7B
|2
|1
|Marty Lindeman
|Clay City, IL
|MB4
|3
|8
|Justin Jones
|Olney, IL
|55
|4
|7
|Troy Dodson
|Hammond, IL
|21
|5
|9
|Cole Hussong
|Mattoon, IL
|98C
|6
|3
|Nate Zimmer
|Mattoon, IL
|32Z
|7
|5
|Matt Dillon
|Newman, IL
|389
|8
|4
|Scott Justice
|Toledo, IL
|8
|9
|10
|Brent Hudson
|Terre Haute, IN
|2B
|10 (DNF)
|6
|Tanner Reed
|Paris, IL
|34T
Qualifying 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|3
|Marty Lindeman
|Clay City, IL
|MB4
|13.230
|2
|18
|Danny Schwartz
|Ashmore, IL
|21D
|13.510
|3
|6
|Ryan Buckler
|Kansas, IL
|7B
|13.580
|4
|4
|Gabe Menser
|Charleston, IL
|148
|13.650
|5
|13
|Nate Zimmer
|Mattoon, IL
|32Z
|13.670
|6
|12
|Rodney Standerfer
|Summerfield, IL
|28
|13.690
|7
|2
|Scott Justice
|Toledo, IL
|8
|13.830
|8
|8
|Kenny Carmichael Jr
|Terre Haute, IN
|92C
|13.880
|9
|14
|Matt Dillon
|Newman, IL
|389
|14.010
|10
|1
|Kasey Schrock
|Charleston, IL
|83
|14.030
|11
|7
|Tanner Reed
|Paris, IL
|34T
|14.040
|12
|9
|Kenny Carmichael Sr
|Terre Haute, IN
|92
|14.150
|13
|19
|Troy Dodson
|Hammond, IL
|21
|14.160
|14
|11
|Ed Roley
|Mattoon, IL
|11
|14.170
|15
|17
|Justin Jones
|Olney, IL
|55
|14.240
|16
|10
|Tyler Weiss
|Allendale, IL
|50
|14.310
|17
|15
|Cole Hussong
|Mattoon, IL
|98C
|14.660
|18
|16
|Ed Kuhn
|Casey, IL
|16
|18.110
|19
|5
|Brent Hudson
|Terre Haute, IN
|2B
|59.000
UMP Pure Stocks
A Feature 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Randy Smyser
|
|X
|2
|2
|Jesse Simmons
|Danville, IL
|42
|3
|4
|Wally Kerst
|Williamsport, IN
|65
|4
|6
|Mike Reitz
|
|27
|5
|11
|Lee Hall
|Oxford, IN
|90
|6
|8
|Sheldon Oberle
|Battleground, IN
|105
|7
|5
|Ben Williams
|Mattoon, IL
|74
|8
|7
|Dylan Wiltermood
|Mattoon, IL
|23D
|9
|9
|Lee Joseph Hall
|
|98
|10
|12
|Josh Bonewitz
|Charleston, IL
|J52
|11 (DNF)
|3
|Nate Beeson
|Mattoon, IL
|18
|12 (DNF)
|10
|Chris Stine
|Charleston, IL
|11S
|DNS
|–
|Kevin Quimby
|Tolono, IN
|96
Qualifying 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|11
|Randy Smyser
|
|X
|15.170
|2
|1
|Jesse Simmons
|Danville, IL
|42
|15.380
|3
|13
|Lee Hall
|Oxford, IN
|90
|15.480
|4
|8
|Mike Reitz
|
|27
|15.490
|5
|4
|Nate Beeson
|Mattoon, IL
|18
|15.620
|6
|5
|Wally Kerst
|Williamsport, IN
|65
|15.680
|7
|9
|Ben Williams
|Mattoon, IL
|74
|15.710
|8
|7
|Sheldon Oberle
|Battleground, IN
|105
|15.720
|9
|3
|Kevin Quimby
|Tolono, IN
|96
|15.960
|10
|2
|Josh Bonewitz
|Charleston, IL
|J52
|16.140
|11
|10
|Dylan Wiltermood
|Mattoon, IL
|23D
|16.160
|12
|6
|Chris Stine
|Charleston, IL
|11S
|16.320
|13
|12
|Lee Joseph Hall
|
|98
|22.340
