Charleston Speedway Results – 6/16/18

B Modifieds

A Feature 1

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Everett Bradham Olney, IL 37
2 1 Steve Phillips Neoga, IL 24S
3 7 Jordan Smith Villa Grove, IL 13
4 9 Adam Scherer Noble, IL 21
5 4 Scott Dunlap 79
6 5 B.J. Deal Brownstown, IL 3W
7 6 Nick Miller Charleston, IL 30
8 8 Jacob Wilkinson West Lafeyette, IN 76JR
9 14 Anthony Tucker 55
10 11 Dennis Waggle Newton, IL K00L
11 13 Bill Sollers Marshall, IL 29S
12 17 John Nethery Palestine, IL 95M
13 16 Timmy Boldrey Saint Marie, IL 5
14 (DNF) 18 Eric Burton Hume, IL 03
15 (DNF) 10 Zack Brandenburg Greenup, IL 6B
16 (DNF) 12 Deece Schwartz Ashmore, IL 121
17 (DNF) 3 J R Wiltermood Windsor, IL 93J
18 (DNF) 20 Brian Huckstep Charleston, IL 8H
DNS Ray Tapscott Paris, IL 6T
DNS Gordon Parsons Jr Danville, IL J586

Heat 1

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Steve Phillips Neoga, IL 24S
2 3 J R Wiltermood Windsor, IL 93J
3 5 B.J. Deal Brownstown, IL 3W
4 7 Jordan Smith Villa Grove, IL 13
5 1 Adam Scherer Noble, IL 21
6 8 Dennis Waggle Newton, IL K00L
7 6 Bill Sollers Marshall, IL 29S
8 10 Ray Tapscott Paris, IL 6T
9 9 John Nethery Palestine, IL 95M
10 4 Gordon Parsons Jr Danville, IL J586

Heat 2

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Everett Bradham Olney, IL 37
2 3 Scott Dunlap 79
3 1 Nick Miller Charleston, IL 30
4 4 Jacob Wilkinson West Lafeyette, IN 76JR
5 5 Zack Brandenburg Greenup, IL 6B
6 6 Deece Schwartz Ashmore, IL 121
7 7 Anthony Tucker 55
8 8 Timmy Boldrey Saint Marie, IL 5
9 9 Eric Burton Hume, IL 03
10 (DNF) 10 Brian Huckstep Charleston, IL 8H

Qualifying 1

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 1 Adam Scherer Noble, IL 21 13.800
2 10 Nick Miller Charleston, IL 30 13.980
3 11 Steve Phillips Neoga, IL 24S 13.990
4 20 Everett Bradham Olney, IL 37 14.170
5 4 J R Wiltermood Windsor, IL 93J 14.180
6 5 Scott Dunlap 79 14.210
7 12 Gordon Parsons Jr Danville, IL J586 14.230
8 2 Jacob Wilkinson West Lafeyette, IN 76JR 14.260
9 14 B.J. Deal Brownstown, IL 3W 14.280
10 13 Zack Brandenburg Greenup, IL 6B 14.310
11 6 Bill Sollers Marshall, IL 29S 14.340
12 3 Deece Schwartz Ashmore, IL 121 14.510
13 17 Jordan Smith Villa Grove, IL 13 14.690
14 18 Anthony Tucker 55 14.720
15 7 Dennis Waggle Newton, IL K00L 14.790
16 15 Timmy Boldrey Saint Marie, IL 5 15.150
17 16 John Nethery Palestine, IL 95M 15.270
18 19 Eric Burton Hume, IL 03 15.940
19 8 Ray Tapscott Paris, IL 6T 15.960
20 9 Brian Huckstep Charleston, IL 8H 16.180

Hornets

A Feature 1: Lineup

Start Driver Hometown Car
1 Brandon Babb Charleston, IL 0X
2 Joey Smyser Charleston, IL 6S
3 Dalton Shafer Charleston, IL 42
4 Butch Cassiday Ashmore, IL 2A
5 Danny White Jr Charleston, IL 58W
6 Robert Stephens 11
7 Lynn Lash Vandalia, IL 35
8 Zeb Jones Villa Grove, IL 74J
9 tristan Fulk Charleston, IL 1T
10 Joe Phelps Fairfield, IL 14P
11 Mason Lynch 54C
12 James Trivitt 9
13 Brandon White Charleston, IL 3W
14 Alesia Smyser 6
15 Donovan Stark Oakland, IN 37
16 Corey Matthews 14

Heat 1

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Brandon Babb Charleston, IL 0X
2 3 Dalton Shafer Charleston, IL 42
3 6 Danny White Jr Charleston, IL 58W
4 5 Lynn Lash Vandalia, IL 35
5 8 tristan Fulk Charleston, IL 1T
6 4 Mason Lynch 54C
7 2 Brandon White Charleston, IL 3W
8 7 Donovan Stark Oakland, IN 37

Heat 2

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Joey Smyser Charleston, IL 6S
2 4 Butch Cassiday Ashmore, IL 2A
3 3 Robert Stephens 11
4 1 Zeb Jones Villa Grove, IL 74J
5 5 Joe Phelps Fairfield, IL 14P
6 7 James Trivitt 9
7 8 Alesia Smyser 6
DNS Corey Matthews 14

Non-Winged Sprints

A Feature 1

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Bryar Schroeter Kokomo, IN 21S
2 3 Mark Brucker Elliott, IL 11
3 7 Willie Tackitt Tuscola, IL 2T
4 4 Clark Robertson Shelbyville, IL 8
5 1 Parker Frederickson Kokomo, IN 34
6 6 Trent Tackitt Tuscola, IL 73
7 (DNF) 5 Conner Robertson Shelbyville, IL 3

Heat 1

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Parker Frederickson Kokomo, IN 34
2 7 Bryar Schroeter Kokomo, IN 21S
3 5 Mark Brucker Elliott, IL 11
4 6 Clark Robertson Shelbyville, IL 8
5 4 Conner Robertson Shelbyville, IL 3
6 (DNF) 1 Trent Tackitt Tuscola, IL 73
7 (DNF) 3 Willie Tackitt Tuscola, IL 2T

Street Stocks

A Feature 1

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 John Stine Charleston, IL 11S
2 2 Bill Figgins Neoga, IL 90
3 (DNF) 3 Larry Long Tuscola, IL 91
4 (DNF) 5 Aaron Cole Atwood, IL 33
DNS Bailey Heddins Charleston, IL 7H

Heat 1

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 3 John Stine Charleston, IL 11S
2 5 Bill Figgins Neoga, IL 90
DNS Larry Long Tuscola, IL 91
DNS Bailey Heddins Charleston, IL 7H
DNS Aaron Cole Atwood, IL 33

UMP Modifieds

A Feature 1

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 4 Danny Schwartz Ashmore, IL 21D
2 2 Gabe Menser Charleston, IL 148
3 3 Marty Lindeman Clay City, IL MB4
4 6 Rodney Standerfer Summerfield, IL 28
5 8 Kasey Schrock Charleston, IL 83
6 10 Kenny Carmichael Jr Terre Haute, IN 92C
7 14 Ed Roley Mattoon, IL 11
8 1 Ryan Buckler Kansas, IL 7B
9 11 Nate Zimmer Mattoon, IL 32Z
10 5 Justin Jones Olney, IL 55
11 16 Kenny Carmichael Sr Terre Haute, IN 92
12 17 Brent Hudson Terre Haute, IN 2B
13 13 Matt Dillon Newman, IL 389
14 (DNF) 9 Cole Hussong Mattoon, IL 98C
15 (DNF) 15 Scott Justice Toledo, IL 8
16 (DNF) 7 Troy Dodson Hammond, IL 21
17 (DNF) 12 Tyler Weiss Allendale, IL 50
18 (DNF) 18 Ed Kuhn Casey, IL 16
DNS Tanner Reed Paris, IL 34T

Heat 1

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Ryan Buckler Kansas, IL 7B
2 1 Marty Lindeman Clay City, IL MB4
3 8 Justin Jones Olney, IL 55
4 7 Troy Dodson Hammond, IL 21
5 9 Cole Hussong Mattoon, IL 98C
6 3 Nate Zimmer Mattoon, IL 32Z
7 5 Matt Dillon Newman, IL 389
8 4 Scott Justice Toledo, IL 8
9 10 Brent Hudson Terre Haute, IN 2B
10 (DNF) 6 Tanner Reed Paris, IL 34T

Heat 2

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Gabe Menser Charleston, IL 148
2 1 Danny Schwartz Ashmore, IL 21D
3 3 Rodney Standerfer Summerfield, IL 28
4 5 Kasey Schrock Charleston, IL 83
5 4 Kenny Carmichael Jr Terre Haute, IN 92C
6 8 Tyler Weiss Allendale, IL 50
7 7 Ed Roley Mattoon, IL 11
8 6 Kenny Carmichael Sr Terre Haute, IN 92
DNS Ed Kuhn Casey, IL 16

Qualifying 1

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 3 Marty Lindeman Clay City, IL MB4 13.230
2 18 Danny Schwartz Ashmore, IL 21D 13.510
3 6 Ryan Buckler Kansas, IL 7B 13.580
4 4 Gabe Menser Charleston, IL 148 13.650
5 13 Nate Zimmer Mattoon, IL 32Z 13.670
6 12 Rodney Standerfer Summerfield, IL 28 13.690
7 2 Scott Justice Toledo, IL 8 13.830
8 8 Kenny Carmichael Jr Terre Haute, IN 92C 13.880
9 14 Matt Dillon Newman, IL 389 14.010
10 1 Kasey Schrock Charleston, IL 83 14.030
11 7 Tanner Reed Paris, IL 34T 14.040
12 9 Kenny Carmichael Sr Terre Haute, IN 92 14.150
13 19 Troy Dodson Hammond, IL 21 14.160
14 11 Ed Roley Mattoon, IL 11 14.170
15 17 Justin Jones Olney, IL 55 14.240
16 10 Tyler Weiss Allendale, IL 50 14.310
17 15 Cole Hussong Mattoon, IL 98C 14.660
18 16 Ed Kuhn Casey, IL 16 18.110
19 5 Brent Hudson Terre Haute, IN 2B 59.000

UMP Pure Stocks

A Feature 1

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Randy Smyser X
2 2 Jesse Simmons Danville, IL 42
3 4 Wally Kerst Williamsport, IN 65
4 6 Mike Reitz 27
5 11 Lee Hall Oxford, IN 90
6 8 Sheldon Oberle Battleground, IN 105
7 5 Ben Williams Mattoon, IL 74
8 7 Dylan Wiltermood Mattoon, IL 23D
9 9 Lee Joseph Hall 98
10 12 Josh Bonewitz Charleston, IL J52
11 (DNF) 3 Nate Beeson Mattoon, IL 18
12 (DNF) 10 Chris Stine Charleston, IL 11S
DNS Kevin Quimby Tolono, IN 96

Heat 1

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Randy Smyser X
2 3 Nate Beeson Mattoon, IL 18
3 4 Ben Williams Mattoon, IL 74
4 6 Dylan Wiltermood Mattoon, IL 23D
5 7 Lee Joseph Hall 98
6 (DNF) 2 Lee Hall Oxford, IN 90
7 (DNF) 5 Kevin Quimby Tolono, IN 96

Heat 2

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Jesse Simmons Danville, IL 42
2 3 Wally Kerst Williamsport, IN 65
3 2 Mike Reitz 27
4 4 Sheldon Oberle Battleground, IN 105
5 6 Chris Stine Charleston, IL 11S
6 5 Josh Bonewitz Charleston, IL J52

Qualifying 1

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 11 Randy Smyser X 15.170
2 1 Jesse Simmons Danville, IL 42 15.380
3 13 Lee Hall Oxford, IN 90 15.480
4 8 Mike Reitz 27 15.490
5 4 Nate Beeson Mattoon, IL 18 15.620
6 5 Wally Kerst Williamsport, IN 65 15.680
7 9 Ben Williams Mattoon, IL 74 15.710
8 7 Sheldon Oberle Battleground, IN 105 15.720
9 3 Kevin Quimby Tolono, IN 96 15.960
10 2 Josh Bonewitz Charleston, IL J52 16.140
11 10 Dylan Wiltermood Mattoon, IL 23D 16.160
12 6 Chris Stine Charleston, IL 11S 16.320
13 12 Lee Joseph Hall 98 22.340
