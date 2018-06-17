Five big reasons why you can’t stay home on June 22-23

Gateway Motorsports Park Hosting ARCA Friday/NASCAR Truck Saturday

Content by Taylor S. Harris, NASCAR Diversity Internship Program Intern

Gateway Motorsports Park will present its NASCAR-ARCA weekend on June 22-23. The atmosphere at GMP will be fun-filled and packed with thrilling racing. Here are five exciting reasons to join us next weekend:

FIRST: After an 11-year absence, the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards returns to GMP on June 22. NASCAR legend Ken Schrader will make his return to GMP in the June 22 Papa Nicholas 150. The popular racer from Fenton, Missouri has a best finish of third place at GMP and will be looking for victory lane on June 22. With eight races in the record books, Sheldon “The Showstopper” Creed, two-time series champion of Alphine, California, leads the ARCA points chase by 60 over Zane Smith, in second place.

SECOND: The Villa Lighting delivers the Eaton 200 presented by CK Power is GMP’s annual NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race. GMP is a challenging track with mismatched turns and those that conquer the St. Louis oval seem destined for stardom. Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. launched his career through the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Program and won GMP’s Truck race in 2014. He now is a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series star, driving for stock car racing legend Richard Petty.

THIRD: GMP is offering NASCAR fans ages 21 and older a unique and exciting pre-race party experience. The Rumble Before the Roar party will open at 3 p.m. This ultimate pre-race party zone will feature special guest appearances, DJs, t-shirt giveaways, the Gateway Girls, bar Olympics and entertainment. The admission fee includes a souvenir mug, complimentary beer, soft drinks, and light refreshments. The RBTR party zone includes Gateway’s all-new cash bar, concessions and food truck area. Start your night out with a bang before enjoying a great night under the racing lights.

FOURTH: Kids 15-years-old and under are free. Children will receive a free general admission ticket when accompanied by a paid adult. Bring the entire family out and enjoy a night of racing under the lights here at GMP!

FIFTH: Adult general admission tickets start at just 35 dollars and discounts are available to military members.

To purchase tickets or obtain additional information, please call Gateway Motorsports Park at (618) 215-8888 or visit www.gatewaymsp.com/tickets. Follow GMP on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.

About Gateway Motorsports Park

Gateway Motorsports Park is the home of INDYCAR, NASCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 340 acres, Gateway Motorsports Park is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. Gateway Motorsports Park’s facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, 1.6-mile road course, a state-of-the-art karting facility and a 14-acre, multi-purpose dirt off-road venue. Gateway Motorsports Park was the recipient of the 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from St. Louis Attractions Association.