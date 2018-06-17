Mike McKinney wins third straight Summit Modified Nationals with win at Plymouth Speedway

June 17th, 2018
Modifieds Heat 1
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Derek Losh (21)
Rennsselaer, In.
|2.
|5.
|Zeke McKenzie (24z)
Claypool, In.
|3.
|3.
|Collin Thirlby (47)
Traverse City, Mi.
|4.
|2.
|Johnathan Taylor (5)
Saltsburg, Pa.
|5.
|4.
|Curt Spalding (111)
Watervliet, Mi.
|6.
|6.
|Evan Taylor (7T)
Saltsburg, Pa.
|7.
|7.
|Garrett Jameson (0)
Royal Center, In.
|8.
|8.
|Josh Lolmaugh (25L)
Columbia City, In.
|9.
|9.
|Corey Bevard (8c)
Union City, Mi.
|10.
|10.
|Jason Jones (27)
Angola, In.
Modifieds Heat 2
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|2.
|Jamie Lomax (36L)
Lake Village, In.
|2.
|3.
|Frank Marshall (28m)
Valparaiso, In.
|3.
|5.
|Michael Thayer (14)
Argos, In.
|4.
|6.
|Dustin Johnson (18J)
Hampshire, Il.
|5.
|1.
|Bobby Stremme (53s)
South Bend, In.
|6.
|4.
|Mike Learman (4L)
Woodstock, Il.
|7.
|7.
|Lance Krider (69)
Auburn, In.
|8.
|9.
|Josh Knebel (19)
Francesville, In.
|9.
|8.
|Jamie Layton (0NO)
Hobart, In.
Modifieds Heat 3
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Mike McKinney (96m)
Plainfield, Il.
|2.
|2.
|Todd Sherman (65)
Ch0rbusco, In.
|3.
|4.
|Dylan Woodling (3w)
Warsaw, In.
|4.
|3.
|Randy Lines (18L)
Marion, In.
|5.
|5.
|Bradley Jameson (10J)
Royal Center, In.
|6.
|6.
|Brad Deyoung (7)
Wheatfield, In.
|7.
|9.
|Phil Dixon (A1X)
Crosby, Tx.
|8.
|7.
|Kenny Carlson (21c)
Hobart, In.
|9.
|8.
|Dustin Golden (14A)
Bedford, In.
Modifieds A-Feature
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Mike McKinney (96m)
Plainfield, Il.
|78
|2.
|2.
|Jamie Lomax (36L)
Lake Village, In.
|73
|3.
|14.
|Bobby Stremme (53s)
South Bend, In.
|68
|4.
|3.
|Derek Losh (21)
Rennsselaer, In.
|63
|5.
|9.
|Dylan Woodling (3w)
Warsaw, In.
|58
|6.
|7.
|Collin Thirlby (47)
Traverse City, Mi.
|56
|7.
|10.
|Johnathan Taylor (5)
Saltsburg, Pa.
|54
|8.
|18.
|Phil Dixon (A1X)
Crosby, Tx.
|52
|9.
|6.
|Todd Sherman (65)
Ch0rbusco, In.
|50
|10.
|15.
|Bradley Jameson (10J)
Royal Center, In.
|48
|11.
|17.
|Brad Deyoung (7)
Wheatfield, In.
|47
|12.
|8.
|Michael Thayer (14)
Argos, In.
|46
|13.
|13.
|Curt Spalding (111)
Watervliet, Mi.
|45
|14.
|21.
|Garrett Jameson (0)
Royal Center, In.
|44
|15.
|11.
|Dustin Johnson (18J)
Hampshire, Il.
|43
|16.
|16.
|Evan Taylor (7T)
Saltsburg, Pa.
|42
|17.
|22.
|Jason Jones (27)
Angola, In.
|41
|18.
|12.
|Randy Lines (18L)
Marion, In.
|40
|19.
|5.
|Frank Marshall (28m)
Valparaiso, In.
|39
|20.
|19.
|Dustin Golden (14A)
Bedford, In.
|38
|21.
|23.
|Corey Bevard (8c)
Union City, Mi.
|37
|22.
|4.
|Zeke McKenzie (24z)
Claypool, In.
|36