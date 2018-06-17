Home --> Race Track News --> Indiana --> Mike McKinney wins third straight Summit Modified Nationals with win at Plymouth Speedway

Mike McKinney wins third straight Summit Modified Nationals with win at Plymouth Speedway

June 17th, 2018

Modifieds Heat 1

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 1. Derek Losh (21)
Rennsselaer, In.
2. 5. Zeke McKenzie (24z)
Claypool, In.
3. 3. Collin Thirlby (47)
Traverse City, Mi.
4. 2. Johnathan Taylor (5)
Saltsburg, Pa.
5. 4. Curt Spalding (111)
Watervliet, Mi.
6. 6. Evan Taylor (7T)
Saltsburg, Pa.
7. 7. Garrett Jameson (0)
Royal Center, In.
8. 8. Josh Lolmaugh (25L)
Columbia City, In.
9. 9. Corey Bevard (8c)
Union City, Mi.
10. 10. Jason Jones (27)
Angola, In.

 

Modifieds Heat 2

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 2. Jamie Lomax (36L)
Lake Village, In.
2. 3. Frank Marshall (28m)
Valparaiso, In.
3. 5. Michael Thayer (14)
Argos, In.
4. 6. Dustin Johnson (18J)
Hampshire, Il.
5. 1. Bobby Stremme (53s)
South Bend, In.
6. 4. Mike Learman (4L)
Woodstock, Il.
7. 7. Lance Krider (69)
Auburn, In.
8. 9. Josh Knebel (19)
Francesville, In.
9. 8. Jamie Layton (0NO)
Hobart, In.

 

Modifieds Heat 3

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 1. Mike McKinney (96m)
Plainfield, Il.
2. 2. Todd Sherman (65)
Ch0rbusco, In.
3. 4. Dylan Woodling (3w)
Warsaw, In.
4. 3. Randy Lines (18L)
Marion, In.
5. 5. Bradley Jameson (10J)
Royal Center, In.
6. 6. Brad Deyoung (7)
Wheatfield, In.
7. 9. Phil Dixon (A1X)
Crosby, Tx.
8. 7. Kenny Carlson (21c)
Hobart, In.
9. 8. Dustin Golden (14A)
Bedford, In.

 

 

Modifieds A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 1. Mike McKinney (96m)
Plainfield, Il.		 78
2. 2. Jamie Lomax (36L)
Lake Village, In.		 73
3. 14. Bobby Stremme (53s)
South Bend, In.		 68
4. 3. Derek Losh (21)
Rennsselaer, In.		 63
5. 9. Dylan Woodling (3w)
Warsaw, In.		 58
6. 7. Collin Thirlby (47)
Traverse City, Mi.		 56
7. 10. Johnathan Taylor (5)
Saltsburg, Pa.		 54
8. 18. Phil Dixon (A1X)
Crosby, Tx.		 52
9. 6. Todd Sherman (65)
Ch0rbusco, In.		 50
10. 15. Bradley Jameson (10J)
Royal Center, In.		 48
11. 17. Brad Deyoung (7)
Wheatfield, In.		 47
12. 8. Michael Thayer (14)
Argos, In.		 46
13. 13. Curt Spalding (111)
Watervliet, Mi.		 45
14. 21. Garrett Jameson (0)
Royal Center, In.		 44
15. 11. Dustin Johnson (18J)
Hampshire, Il.		 43
16. 16. Evan Taylor (7T)
Saltsburg, Pa.		 42
17. 22. Jason Jones (27)
Angola, In.		 41
18. 12. Randy Lines (18L)
Marion, In.		 40
19. 5. Frank Marshall (28m)
Valparaiso, In.		 39
20. 19. Dustin Golden (14A)
Bedford, In.		 38
21. 23. Corey Bevard (8c)
Union City, Mi.		 37
22. 4. Zeke McKenzie (24z)
Claypool, In.		 36
