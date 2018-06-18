Double X Speedway Results – 6/17/18

Double-X Speedway

California, MO

June 17, 2018

By: Dean Reichel

Father’s day at Double-X Speedway has become a family tradition for racers and fans alike. Sunday night saw the ASCS Warrior Region sprint cars on tap to provide the thunder. A special feel for the night saw the return of two Sedalia area drivers, Tyler Utz and Jonathan Cornell to the dirt track arena. Utz, after a lengthy layoff for family and career returned to his red 3V sprinter and Cornell returned after an absence for medical reasons. Both of these returns were warmly welcomed by fans in attendance.

Heat race number one saw Utz on the outside of pole sitter Randy Martin. After leading early Utz would fade to fifth at the finish. Taylor Walton would claim the win with Miles Paulus finishing second. Kyle Bellm was third, Aidan Roosevans fourth and Tyler Utz completed the top 5.

Heat race two for the ASCS sprint cars saw a red flag on lap 2 for an incident in turn 2 involving Ben Brown and Austin Alumbaugh, causing both drivers to retire to the pit area. The restart saw TJ Muths leading Tyler Blank, Jonathan Cornell, Riley Kreisel and Evan Martin. At the finish Muths was the victor with Blank second, Cornell third, Martin fourth and Kreisel crossing the stripe fifth.

The Street Stock heat saw pole sitter Cole Henson claim the checker with John Clancy in second, Steve Beach third, Dale Berry fourth and Destiny Dowell fifth to set the feature line up.

Two heat races were contested in the hobby stock class to make the feature lineup. In the first heat Mike Schrader picked up the win. In heat two Kevin Prall was the victor.

In the 600cc winged micro sprints Riley Goodno picked up the heat win.

The Street Stock feature event saw Cole Henson pick up a win again at Double X Speedway in 2018. Henson was super smooth in navigating the quarter mile clay. The closest race was for second place with John Clancy prevailing over hard charging Mark Davis these two ran the majority of the event side by side providing close racing action for the fans. Steve Beach racked up a top five with his fourth place and Destiny Dowell was fifth. Dale Berry and Brandon Hays completed the running order.

In the Hobby Stock class Kevin Prall was the early leader but on lap 7 was overtaken by a faster Chris Brockert. Brockert driving the 7X machine of Aaron Brookshier on the high side earned the feature win. Prall finished second, Mike Schrader was third, Isiah Penton was fourth and Blaze Belt completed the top 5.

600cc winged micro sprints were light in numbers but were very quick in speed. Knoxville, Iowa driver Riley Goodno jumped to the lead only to be overtaken by a freight train in the form of Tom Curran on lap 8. Curran would claim his second victory in a row. Goodno would finish second, Nick Rasa was third, Aubrey Smith was fourth and Travis Arnold completed the running order.

The final event on the card was the ASCS Warrior Region sprint car feature event. Evan Martin and TJ Muths brought the field to green and Muths would take the lead through turns 1 and 2. All eyes were on the number 28 of Jonathan Cornell who settled into third. Kyle Bellm quickly joined the fray by passing Cornell and setting his sights on the second place car of Evan Martin. As Martin and Bellm battled they closed on the leader Muths making it a three way battle for the lead. Cornell joined the mix also. With the fans on their feet, Bellm would make the pass on lap 20 with Martin second, Cornell third, Tyler Blank fourth and Miles Paulus completing the top five. This is the way they would cross the stripe.

Double-X Speedway thanks everyone for their continued support of grass roots dirt track racing. Make plans to visit us yet this season for an evening of Sunday Night Thunder in 2018. The ASCS Warrior Region sprint cars will return one more time on July 1 as part of the “Red, White and Blue Tour”.

Double-X Speedway Results

Sunday June 17 2018

ASCS Warrior Region Sprint Cars

Feature Event-

1. 14K-Kyle Bellm, Nixa; 2. 4-Evan Martin, California; 3. 28-Jonathan Cornell, Sedalia; 4. 75-Tyler Blank, California; 5. 21-Miles Paulus, Marshall; 6. 65-TJ Muths, Sedalia; 7. 91-Riley Kreisel, Warsaw; 8. 1P-Curtis Evans, Norborne; 9. 93-Taylor Walton, Warrensburg; 10. 6A-Aidan Roosevans, O’Fallon,IL; 11. 27-Danny Thoman, Higginsville; 12. 3V-Tyler Utz, Sedalia; DNS-49B-Ben Brown, Marshall; DNS- 9m-Autin Alumbaugh, Higginsville; DNS-14-Randy Martin, California

Heat 1- 1. Walton; 2. Paulus; 3. Bellm; 4. Roosevans; 5. Utz; 6. Thoman; 7. R. Martin (DNF); 8. 1P-Evans (DNS)

Heat 2- 1. Muths; 2. Blank; 3. Cornell; 4. E.Martin; 5. Kreisel; 6. Alumbaugh (DNF); 7. Brown (DNF)

Street Stocks

Feature Event-

1. 31C-Cole Henson, Russellville; 2. 8-John Clancy, California; 3. 56-Mark Davis, Grovespring; 4. 10-Steve Beach, Eldon; 5. 29D-Destiny Dowell, Tipton; 6. 05-Dale Berry, Tuscumbia; 7. 54-Brandon Hays, California

Heat Race-1. Henson; 2. Clancy; 3. Beach; 4. Berry; 5. Dowell; 6. Davis; 7. Hays

Hobby Stocks

Feature Event- 1. 7X-Chris Brockert, Versailles; 2, 14-Kevin Prall, Sedalia; 3. 11-Mike Schrader, Sedalia; 4. 8-Isaiah Penton, Huntsville; 5. 14X-BlazeBelt, Syracuse; 6. 1-Cole Canada, Fulton; 7. 84-Jeremiah Wallingford, Syracuse; 8. 21-Nathan Tully, Carrollton; 9. 69-ALvin Cooney, Mexico; 10. 29C-Ryan Campbell, Jefferson City; 11. 33-Drew Tully, Carrollton; 12. 171-Chuck Coffey, WIndsor (DNS); 13. 25J-John Canada, Fulton (DNS)

Heat 1- 1. Schrader; 2. D. Tully; 3. Cooney; 4. Campbell; 5. N. Tully; 6. Coffey (DNF) 7. C. Canada (DNS)

Heat 2- 1. Prall; 2. Brockert; 3. Wallingford; 4. Penton; 5. Belt; 6.J. Canada

600cc Winged Micro Sprints

Feature Event- 1. 11X-Tom Curran, Kansas City; 2. 11-Riley Goodno, Knoxville,IA; 3. 26B-Nick Rasa, Sedalia; 4. 35-Aubrey Smith, Houstonia; 5. 75-Travis Arnold, Pilot Grove