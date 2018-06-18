Home --> Dirt Late Model News --> STLRacing.com Top 25 Dirt Super Late Model Rankings

STLRacing.com Top 25 Dirt Super Late Model Rankings

 by Don Martin                    6.18.2018

Below are the rankings after last weekend.  No changes at the top but both Illinois drivers Brandon Sheppard and Bobby Pierce are in the top five.   The biggest moves in the rankings were Hudson O’Neal and Billy Moyer.   Hudson won his first Lucas Oil National event last Saturday at Magnolia Motor Speedway in Columbus, Mississippi.   The win was worth $20,000 to the teenager.   Billy Moyer also moved up the rankings with his win at Plymouth Sunday night on the Hell Tour.    Shannon Babb won 3 UMP Summer National events last week to move into 10th in the STLRacing.com Dirt Late Model Rankings.  The Summer Nationals looks like it is going to be a dog fight this year, Babb, Moyer, and Shirley look to be on kill.

 

This week the UMP Summer Nationals will again be in the Land of Lincoln all week.    The series kicks off at Belleville Tuesday night, before heading to Jacksonville, Spoon River, Tri-City, and Fairbury.    The events at Tri-City and Fairbury will pay $10,000 to win.

 

Tri-City Speedway and Fairbury are going to have loaded fields this weekend.    Joining already the talented UMP Summer National drivers that include Shannon Babb, Billy Moyer, Brian Shirley, Ryan Unzicker, Jason Feger, Nick Hoffman, Timothy Culp, Frankie Heckenast Jr., Tony Jackson, Jr., Billy Moyer Jr., Gordy Gundaker, will also see National standouts Bobby Pierce, Chris Simpson, Dennis Erb Jr, and Jimmy Mars.

 

Other drivers on hand that will be hit or miss this week on the UMP Hell Tour will include Kevin Weaver, Tim Manville, Michael Kloos, Brandon Thirlby, Austin Rettig, Rusty Schlenk, Mike Spatola, Paul Stubber, Bob Gardner, and Devin Gilpin to name a few.

 

The Lucas series is idle this week as many of the series regulars Bloomquist, Davenport, McCreadie, Owens, and O’Neal will battle the World of Outlaws at Lernerville Speedway located in Sarver, Pennsylvania.    The Firecracker 100 will pay $30,000 win and kicks off with 2 preliminary nights Thursday and Friday each paying $6,000 to win.   You can bet the ZERO machine of Scott Bloomquist will be very stout this weekend.  He always runs good at Lernerville.

 

StlRacing.com Top 25 Super Dirt Late Model Rankings 6/18/2018

1              Scott Bloomquist              Tennessee

2              Jonathan Davenport       Georgia

3              Chris Madden                    S. Carolina

4              Brandon Sheppard          Illinois

5              Bobby Pierce                     Illinois

6              Dale McDowell                  Georgia

7              Mike Marlar                       Tennessee

8              Tim McCreadie                  New York

9              Josh Richards                     W. Virginia

10           Shannon Babb                   Illinois

11           Jimmy Owens                    Tennessee

12           Chris Simpson                    Iowa

13           Hudson O’Neal                 Indiana

14           Brian Shirley                       Illinois

15           Earl Pearson Jr.                 Florida

16           Brandon Overton             Georgia

17           Shane Clanton                   Georgia

18           Billy Moyer                         Arkansas

19           Ricky Weiss                         Canada

20           Don O’Neal                         Indiana

21           Tyler Bear                            Virginia

22           Michael Page                     Georgia

23           Kyle Bronson                     Florida

24           Dennis Erb Jr.                     Illinois

25           Billy Moyer Jr.                    Arkansas

 

Enjoy the races and keep supporting your local dirt tracks !!

 

Dirty Don

