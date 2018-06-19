St. Francois County Raceway Results – 6/16/18

By Chris Boyd – Hello race fans! This is your race recap for the June 16th night of racing. There were several cars in attendance for this great night of racing. Unfortunately, we did not have our 600cc Micros in attendance. This was the only night of the year where they were dropped from the schedule. Since it was Father’s Day weekend, there was a free steak dinner for the first 100 fathers through the front gate. It was a special meal that seemed to be loved by all. Now, it is time to get to the racing action.

Up first for the night of racing was the Super Street class. There were 18 Super Streets in attendance divided into three heat races. The first heat race had six cars take the green flag with Chris Boyd picking up the checkered flag in the number 70 car from the sixth starting position. Following behind him in second place was the 32 car driven by Robert Hicks with Brad Callahan finishing in third place in the 21w car.

Heat race number two had six cars take the green flag with Kevin Mosier taking the win in the number 40 car with Tony Wyatt finishing in second place in the 67 car. Third place went to the defending Super Street Track Champion Jason Neel in the number 94n car.

The third heat race also had six cars take the green flag. Finishing up front in this heat race was the 26 of Kasey Nations with Marty McCullough finishing behind him in second place. Crossing the finish line in third place was the 20 car driven by Brandon Nixon.

The main event was a 15 lap race with the 26 car of Kasey Nations taking home the trophy for the third time this season. Finishing in second place was the 40 car of Kevin Mosier with Jason Neel finishing in third place in the 94n car which was enough to pick up the BSB Manufacturing Go Fast Award for the night. Crossing the finish line in fourth place was Brandon Nixon in the 20 car. Finishing in fifth place was the 70 car driven by Chris Boyd. After a mid-race accident while leading the race, Boyd managed to make his way back up to get a top five finish.

Running second was the B-Modified class. There were 27 B-Modifieds in attendance divided into four heat races. The first heat race had seven cars scheduled to start the race, but only six cars took the green flag. Of those six cars, the 147 of Kyle Stolzer took the checkered flag with Ethan Steers finishing in second place in the 45 car. Crossing the finish line in third place was the 74 car driven by Jeff Whitter.

Heat race number two also had seven cars scheduled to start with only six cars taking the green flag. Taking the win in heat race number two was the 25 car of Patrick DeNoyer. Finishing in second place was the 20s car driven by Eddie Smith with Allen Meyer Jr finishing in third place in the 2m car.

The third heat race had seven cars take the green flag with Chuck Goodman crossing the finish line in first place behind the wheel of the 327 machine. Finishing in second place was the 84g car of Gary Gross with Josh Gibson finishing in third place in the 8g1 car.

The fourth heat race had six cars take the green flag with Jeremy Welborn finishing in first place in the 27w car. Finishing in second place was the 4 of Ken Huber while Tyson Fallert finished in third place in the 24f car.

Since only 20 cars can start the main event, there had to be a B-Main event for the B-Modified class. The top four from the B-main transfer to the main event. Those four cars include the B-Main winner Johnny Crump in the 27j car with Duane Eckhoff finishing in second place in the 12e car. Crossing the finish line in third place was the Jimmy Thurman in the 77t car with Tyler Helm picking up the fourth and final transfer spot in the 69h car.

The main event was scheduled to be a 15 lap race that unfortunately was brought to an end early due to the time limit. Picking up the win was the 147 car driven by Kyle Stolzer with Chuck Goodman finishing in second place in the 327 car. Third place went to Jeremy Welborn in the 27w car while Patrick DeNoyer finished in fourth place in the 25 car. Finishing in the fifth position was the 74 car of Jeff Whitter. The BSB Manufacturing Award Winner was the 12e car of Duane Eckhoff for passing seven cars to finish eleventh.

Up next was the Sprint Car class. There were 21 Sprint Cars in attendance divided into three heat races. The first heat race had seven cars take the green flag with Jacob Patton picking up the checkered in the 79j car. Crossing the finish line in second place was the 67 of Joey Boyd with Dusty Homan finishing in third place in the 10 car.

Heat race number two also had seven cars take the green flag. Picking up the win was the 87 car driven by Kent Buckley. Finishing in second place was the 35 car of Joey Montgomery with Tommy Worley Jr finishing in third place in the 7c car.

The third heat race had seven cars scheduled to start the race with only six cars taking the green flag. Finishing out front was the 49 car of Howard Moore with Carl Finder finishing in second place in the 360 car. Crossing the finish line in third place was the 98 car driven by Bobby Duncan.

The Sprint Car dash was a six car, six lap race that lasted barely over a minute. Picking up the win was the 35 car with Joey Montgomery behind the wheel. Second place went to the 87 car of Kent Buckley with Jacob Patton finishing in third place in the 79j car.

The main event was a 25 lap race to the finish with Jacob Patton picking up the checkered in his number 79j car with Kent Buckley finishing in second place in the 87 car. Crossing the finish line in third place was the 7c car with Tommy Worley Jr behind the wheel. Wall of Famer Timmy Montgomery finished in fourth place behind the wheel of the 32 car. Crossing the finish line in fifth place, from the thirteenth starting position, was the Hard Charger Award Winner Terry Babb behind the wheel of the 47 car.

Running last for the night was the A-Modified class. There were 18 A-Modifieds in attendance divided into three heat races. The first heat race had six cars take the green flag with Terry Johnson picking up the checkered flag in the 32j car with Matt Dickerman finishing in second place in the 18d car. Finishing third in this heat was the 21 car with Chasten Boen behind the wheel.

Heat race number two also had six cars take the green flag. Picking up the win in heat race number two was the 4g car of Eddie Gross. Finishing in second place was the 69x car driven by David Chilton with Darryll Dickerson finishing in third place in the 44 car.

The third heat race also had six cars take the green flag. The one picking up the win in this heat was Tim Nash behind the wheel of the 7 car. Taking second place was the 80 car of Tony Walker while Mike Savage finished in third place in the m1 car.

The main event was a 20 lap race with Tim Nash taking home the win in the 7 car with Eddie Gross finishing in second place in the 4g car. Crossing the finish line in third place was the BSB Manufacturing Go Fast Award Winner Mike Savage in the m1 for passing six cars. Fourth place went to Matt Dickerman in the 18d car with Danny Resinger finishing in fifth place in the 15 car.

6-16-18 Rundown

SUPER STREETS:

Heat 1:

1. 70 Chris Boyd

2. 32 Robert Hicks

3. 21w Brad Callahan

4. 12 Derek Lee

5. 96 John Calligan

6. 14 Steven Stamper

Heat 2:

1. 40 Kevin Mosier

2. 67 Tony Wyatt

3. 94n Jason Neel

4. 76 Travis Goodman

5. 7c Mike Crader

6. 44r Ricky McCullough

Heat 3:

1. 26 Kasey Nation

2. 44m Marty McCullough

3. 20 Brandon Nixon

4. 5 Collin Parmer

5. 76j Cody Hendrix

6. 732o Jason Owens DNF

A-Main:

1. 26 Kasey Nations

2. 40 Kevin Mosier

3. 94n Jason Neel

4. 20 Brandon Nixon

5. 70 Chris Boyd

6. 32 Robert Hicks

7. 12 Derek Lee

8. 96 John Calligan

9. 5 Collin Parmer

10. 21w Brad Callahan

11. 44m Marty McCullough

12. 14 Steven Stamper

13. 76j Cody Hendrix

14. 7c Mike Crader DNF

15. 44r Ricky McCullough DNF

16. 732o Jason Owens DNF

17. 67 Tony Wyatt DQ

18. 76 Travis Goodman DQ

BSB MANUFACTURING GO FAST AWARD WINNER: 94n Jason Neel- 5 spots

B-MODIFIEDS:

Heat 1:

1. 147 Kyle Stolzer

2. 45 Ethan Steers

3. 74 Jeff Whitter

4. 67h Jim Hartzell

5. 36 Cole Sensel

6. 13 Ronni Savage

7. 72 Gary Williams DNS

Heat 2:

1. 25 Patrick DeNoyer

2. 20s Eddie Smith

3. 2m Allen Meyer Jr.

4. 05 Randell Stevens

5. 5x Ernest Ellis

6. 69h Tyler Helm DNF

7. 27j Johnny Crump DNS

Heat 3:

1. 327 Chuck Goodman

2. 84g Gary Gross

3. 8g1 Josh Gibson

4. 3d Lou Driemeier

5. 75r Joe Riffee

6. 23 Mike Goodwin

7. 02m Allen Meyer Sr.

Heat 4:

1. 27w Jeremy Welborn

2. 4 Ken Huber

3. 24f Tyson Fallert

4. 12 Nolan Boeving

5. 77t Jimmy Thurman

6. 12e Duane Eckhoff DNF

B-Main:

1. 27j Johnny Crump

2. 12e Duane Eckhoff

3. 77t Jimmy Thurman

4. 69h Tyler Helm

5. 02m Allen Meyer Sr. DNF

6. 36 Cole Sensel DNF

7. 13 Ronni Savage DNF

A-Main:

1. 147 Kyle Stolzer

2. 327 Chuck Goodman

3. 27w Jeremy Welborn

4. 25 Patrick DeNoyer

5. 74 Jeff Whitter

6. 3d Lou Driemeier

7. 84g Gary Gross

8. 20s Eddie Smith

9. 4 Ken Huber

10. 2m Allen Meyer Jr.

11. 12e Duane Eckhoff

12. 05 Randell Stevens

13. 45 Ethan Steers

14. 77t Jimmy Thurman

15. 69h Tyler Helm

16. 27j Johnny Crump

17. 12 Nolan Boeving DNF

18. 24f Tyson Fallert DNF

19. 75r Joe Riffee DNF

20. 67h Jim Hartzell DNF

BSB MANUFACTURING GO FAST AWARD WINNER: 12e Duane Eckhoff- 7 spots

SPRINTS:

Heat 1:

1. 79j Jacob Patton

2. 67 Joey Boyd

3. 10 Dusty Homan

4. 32 Timmy Montgomery

5. 47 Terry Babb

6. 72 Kevin Petty

7. QQ Danny Long

Heat 2:

1. 87 Kent Buckley

2. 35 Joey Montgomery

3. 7c Tommy Worley Jr.

4. 56 Jeff Asher

5. 87k Kyle Stearns

6. 55 Kevin Todd

7. 21p Adam Parmley DNF

Heat 3:

1. 40 Howard Moore

2. 360 Carl Finder

3. 98 Bobby Duncan

4. 2k Kaylon McEntire DNF

5. 44t Adam Carlyon DNF

6. 55x Chuck Walker DNF

7. 0 Butch Lyons DNS

Dash:

1. 35 Joey Montgomery

2. 87 Kent Buckley

3. 79j Jacob Patton

4. 40 Howard Moore

5. 67 Joey Boyd

6. 360 Carl Finder

A-Main:

1. 79j Jacob Patton

2. 87 Kent Buckley

3. 7c Tommy Worley Jr.

4. 32 Timmy Montgomery

5. 47 Terry Babb

6. 67 Joey Boyd

7. 56 Jeff Asher

8. 10 Dusty Homan

9. 87k Kyle Stearns

10. 72 Kevin Petty

11. 98 Bobby Duncan

12. QQ Danny Long

13. 40 Howard Moore DNF

14. 55 Kevin Todd DNF

15. 35 Joey Montgomery DNF

16. 2k Kaylon McEntire DNF

17. 0 Butch Lyons DNF

18. 21p Adam Parmley DNF

19. 360 Carl Finder DNF

20. 55x Chuck Walker DNS

HARD CHARGER AWARD WINNER: 47 Terry Babb- 8 spots

A-MODIFIEDS:

Heat 1:

1. 32j Terry Johnson

2. 18d Matt Dickerman

3. 21 Chasten Boen

4. 15 Danny Resinger

5. 97 John Rathgerber

6. 52m Rigel Stillman

Heat 2:

1. 4g Eddie Gross

2. 69x David Chilton

3. 44 Darryll Dickerson

4. 21r Rudy Slade

5. 56 Tommy Worley

6. 2 Eric Sarakas DNF

Heat 3:

1. 7 Tim Nash

2. 80 Tony Walker

3. M1 Mike Savage

4. R7 Randy Forster

5. 151 Zach Resinger

6. 9c Adam Canterberry DNF

A-Main:

1. 7 Tim Nash

2. 4g Eddie Gross

3. M1 Mike Savage

4. 18d Matt Dickerman

5. 15 Danny Resinger

6. 21 Chasten Boen

7. 44 Darryll Dickerson

8. 56 Tommy Worley

9. 21r Rudy Slade

10. R7 Randy Forster

11. 69x David Chilton

12. 151 Zach Resinger

13. 52m Rigel Stillman

14. 32j Terry Johnson DNF

15. 9c Adam Canterberry DNF

16. 97 John Rathgerber DNF

17. 80 Tony Walker DNF

18. 2 Eric Sarakas DNS

BSB MANUFACTURING GO FAST AWARD WINNER: M1 Mike Savage- 6 spots