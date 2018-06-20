Dennis Erb, Jr. Twelfth in Clash at the Mag; Four Summer Nationals Stops this Week

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) Dennis Erb, Jr. and his #28 team returned to the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series scene on June 15-16 in the annual running of the ‘Clash at the Mag’ at Magnolia Motor Speedway in Columbus, Mississippi. The two-day showdown drew 28 competitors to “The Mag” to vie for the hefty $20,000 top prize.

Dennis started off his weekend by knocking down the twenty-fourth fastest lap during the qualifying session on Friday night and later grabbing the sixth and final transfer spot through his loaded heat race. The Carpentersville, Illinois ace then started the 100-lap headliner on Saturday evening from the outside of the ninth row, climbed up inside of the top ten in the ‘Clash at the Mag,’ and wound up claiming a respectable twelfth place performance. Dennis still sits thirteenth in the heated LOLMDS point standings exiting the trip to Mississippi. Full results from the ‘Clash at the Mag’ can be found online at www.lucasdirt.com.

With an off-weekend ahead for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, Dennis Erb Racing will turn their focus to four UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals shows from June 21-24 in the states of Illinois and Indiana. Dennis is scheduled to jump on the “Hell Tour” on Thursday at Spoon River Speedway in Banner, Illinois for a $5,000 to win program. On Friday and Saturday, a pair of $10,000 paydays will be on the line at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Illinois and Fairbury American Legion Speedway in Fairbury, Illinois. The four-race stretch for the #28 team will then wrap up on Sunday at Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt, Indiana where a $5,000 paycheck will be up for grabs. More information on these races can be accessed by clicking on www.thehelltour.com.

In other news, Dennis has officially registered for the ‘Dirt Million’ on August 24-25 at Mansfield Motor Speedway in Mansfield, Ohio. Please visit https://www.dirtmillion.com/denniserbjr/ to purchase tickets, camping, merchandise, etc. for the ‘Dirt Million’ and help support the Dennis Erb Racing team. Each dollar spent at checkout selecting Dennis Erb, Jr. will earn him reward points and the top four drivers in the Driver Reward Points Rankings will receive provisionals into the ‘Dirt Million’ main event, which at this point will pay over $167,000 to win! Dennis appreciates your support!!!

