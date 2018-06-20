Macon IL Speedway Saturday Firecracker 40’s Preview

Popular Firecracker 40’s Event Coming To Macon Speedway Saturday Night

Fireworks, Big Ten Pro Lates, and Modifieds Highlight The Evening

(Macon, IL) This coming Saturday, June 23, Macon Speedway will be hosting the popular Firecracker 40 event, presented by Dynagraphics, 95Q, and Decatur Building Trades. In addition to 40-lap events for the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models and BillingsleyRewards.com Topless Modifieds, four other divisions will be in action. The evening will be capped off with a fun fireworks display.

Last season, the BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds ran topless in their 40-lapper and they will be again this year. Fans will be able to see down inside the cockpit of the racecars, watching the drivers work their craft. It’s a cool view for fans and drivers alike, in the only event of the season where the tops come off.

Leading the standings for the division is New Berlin, IL driver, Tommy Sheppard, Jr. Sheppard won last year’s Pro Late Model championship and is trying to back it up with one in the Modifieds this year. Argenta, IL’s Danny Smith is second in points, while Zach Rhodes, Austin Lynn, and Rodney Standerfer complete the top five.

The other 40-lap event will come in the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models. It’s also a Midwest Big Ten Series race, so points will be dueled out for both. Springfield, IL driver, Guy Taylor has had a great early 2018 and leads the standings by 50 over Warrensburg, IL competitor, Dakota Ewing. Jake Little sits third in Macon points but still leads the Big Ten standings, looking for back-to-back championships with the tour. Kyle VanDorn and Cody Maguire complete the top five in Macon points.

Godfrey, IL’s Cody Stillwell holds a solid 40 point lead in the DIRTcar B-Mod division at the track. Stillwell continues to be a model of consistency this year, with seven top five finishes in as many starts. Jerry Thompson, Tom Riech, Tim Riech, and Tim Hancock are top five point contenders. Hancock has won four features, while Stillwell, Thompson, and Kevin Crowder have each claimed one.

Back in action this week will be the Sportsman class. Taylorville, IL’s Tim Bedinger has been a solid contender each week and leads the points by six over Scott Williams. Bedinger has claimed one win to help make the difference. Scott Landers, Ty Nation, and Dennis Vander Meersch round out the top five.

Boody, IL’s Shawn Ziemer came up just short in last year’s championship chase to Brian Dasenbrock. This year, Ziemer has a commanding 82 point lead, using perfect attendance and solid finishes to build the edge. Lincoln, IL’s Justin Crowell is second in points after an impressive feature win at last Saturday’s event. Larry Russell, Jerit Murphy, and Timmy Dick round out the top five.

The DIRTcar Hornets are coming off of a big weekend, as the 2018 Ed Cain Hornet Challenge was held at Lincoln Speedway as well as Macon. While local driver, Adam Webb claimed the $1,000 top prize, the division points are led by Springfield, IL’s Mike Eskew. Decatur driver, Jeremy Reed is second in points with four feature wins, while Cook Crawford, John Lewis, and Steve Stine round out the top five.

Pit gates open this Saturday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps will begin at 6:00, while racing will take the green at 7:00. The fireworks will likely take place between 9:00 and 10:00. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

About Macon Speedway:

For more information, follow Macon Speedway online at www.maconracing.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/maconracing) and Twitter (@maconspeedway). It’s easy to join the Macon Speedway text service. Fans can text MSFANS to 74574 to receive fan information. Drivers text MSDRIVERS to 74574 to receive driver information. Message and date rates apply. Updates are also available by calling Macon Speedway at 217-764-3000.

Macon Speedway is located nine miles south of Decatur on U.S. 51, then 0.6 miles west on Andrews Street and south to 205 N. Wiles. Macon Speedway hosts racing every Saturday night, plus many weeknight specials. Macon Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $150,000 Racer Rewards Program.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 4T Guy Taylor Springfield IL 392 0 2 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg IL 342 50 3 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 332 60 4 2K Kyle VanDorn New Berlin IL 330 62 5 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville IL 322 70 6 14 Donny Koehler Macon IL 322 70 7 45M Kyle McMahon Mt Vernon IL 266 126 8 11 Jarod Shasteen Macon IL 222 170 9 33H Roben Huffman Midland City IL 196 196 10 15M Colby Eller Taylorville IL 144 248



BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 T6 Tommy Sheppard New Berlin IL 402 0 2 98 Danny Smith Argenta IL 386 16 3 11 Zach Rhodes Taylorville IL 280 122 4 72A Austin Lynn Mason City IL 276 126 5 28 Rodney Standerfer Summerfield IL 262 140 6 0 Tim Hancock Mount Olive IL 250 152 7 10 Curt Rhodes Taylorville IL 248 154 8 00 Cody Stillwell Godfrey IL 192 210 9 19 Jimmy Sinkhorn Taylorville IL 188 214 10 37 Dave Crawley Decatur IL 184 218



B-Mods

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 00s Cody Stillwell Godfrey IL 402 0 2 18 Jerry Thompson Troy IL 362 40 3 57R Tom Riech Springfield IL 358 44 4 55 Tim Riech Petersburg IL 348 54 5 0 Tim Hancock Mount Olive IL 334 68 6 15C Kevin Crowder Argenta IL 308 94 7 61S Ricky Smith Alton IL 246 156 8 74 Billy Adams Shelbyville IL 178 224 9 1 Dante Brown Morrisonville IL 166 236 10 93J JR Wiltermood Windsor IL 148 254



Sportsman

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 25 Tim Bedinger Taylorville IL 226 0 2 112 Scott Williams Anchor IL 220 6 3 41 Scott Landers Taylorville IL 206 20 4 93 Ty Nation Taylorville IL 190 36 5 25 Dennis Vander Meersch Arlington IL 168 58 6 12M Terry Myers Buffalo IL 150 76 7 7S Ethan Schnapp Springfield IL 140 86 8 22 Timmy Dick Monticello IL 116 110 9 94 Mitch Ringler Taylorville IL 114 112 10 21 Brad Bedinger Taylorville IL 102 124



Street Stocks

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 23Z Shawn Ziemer Boody IL 334 0 2 24 Justin Crowell Lincoln IL 252 82 3 X7 Larry Russell, Decatur IL 246 88 4 58 Jerit Murphy Lodge IL 242 92 5 22T Timmy Dick Monticello IL 230 104 6 22X Darrell Dick Monticello IL 228 106 7 5 Terry Reed Decatur IL 206 128 8 08 Brian Dasenbrock Decatur IL 200 134 9 67 Rudy Zaragoza Jacksonville IL 190 144 10 22 Chris Dick Deland IL 164 170



Hornets