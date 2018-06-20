Macon IL Speedway Saturday Firecracker 40’s Preview

Popular Firecracker 40’s Event Coming To Macon Speedway Saturday Night
Fireworks, Big Ten Pro Lates, and Modifieds Highlight The Evening
(Macon, IL) This coming Saturday, June 23, Macon Speedway will be hosting the popular Firecracker 40 event, presented by Dynagraphics, 95Q, and Decatur Building Trades. In addition to 40-lap events for the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models and BillingsleyRewards.com Topless Modifieds, four other divisions will be in action. The evening will be capped off with a fun fireworks display.
Last season, the BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds ran topless in their 40-lapper and they will be again this year. Fans will be able to see down inside the cockpit of the racecars, watching the drivers work their craft. It’s a cool view for fans and drivers alike, in the only event of the season where the tops come off.
Leading the standings for the division is New Berlin, IL driver, Tommy Sheppard, Jr. Sheppard won last year’s Pro Late Model championship and is trying to back it up with one in the Modifieds this year. Argenta, IL’s Danny Smith is second in points, while Zach Rhodes, Austin Lynn, and Rodney Standerfer complete the top five.
The other 40-lap event will come in the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models. It’s also a Midwest Big Ten Series race, so points will be dueled out for both. Springfield, IL driver, Guy Taylor has had a great early 2018 and leads the standings by 50 over Warrensburg, IL competitor, Dakota Ewing. Jake Little sits third in Macon points but still leads the Big Ten standings, looking for back-to-back championships with the tour. Kyle VanDorn and Cody Maguire complete the top five in Macon points.
Godfrey, IL’s Cody Stillwell holds a solid 40 point lead in the DIRTcar B-Mod division at the track. Stillwell continues to be a model of consistency this year, with seven top five finishes in as many starts. Jerry Thompson, Tom Riech, Tim Riech, and Tim Hancock are top five point contenders. Hancock has won four features, while Stillwell, Thompson, and Kevin Crowder have each claimed one.
Back in action this week will be the Sportsman class. Taylorville, IL’s Tim Bedinger has been a solid contender each week and leads the points by six over Scott Williams. Bedinger has claimed one win to help make the difference. Scott Landers, Ty Nation, and Dennis Vander Meersch round out the top five.
Boody, IL’s Shawn Ziemer came up just short in last year’s championship chase to Brian Dasenbrock. This year, Ziemer has a commanding 82 point lead, using perfect attendance and solid finishes to build the edge. Lincoln, IL’s Justin Crowell is second in points after an impressive feature win at last Saturday’s event. Larry Russell, Jerit Murphy, and Timmy Dick round out the top five.
The DIRTcar Hornets are coming off of a big weekend, as the 2018 Ed Cain Hornet Challenge was held at Lincoln Speedway as well as Macon. While local driver, Adam Webb claimed the $1,000 top prize, the division points are led by Springfield, IL’s Mike Eskew. Decatur driver, Jeremy Reed is second in points with four feature wins, while Cook Crawford, John Lewis, and Steve Stine round out the top five.
Pit gates open this Saturday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps will begin at 6:00, while racing will take the green at 7:00. The fireworks will likely take place between 9:00 and 10:00. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.
About Macon Speedway:
For more information, follow Macon Speedway online at www.maconracing.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/maconracing) and Twitter (@maconspeedway). Updates are also available by calling Macon Speedway at 217-764-3000.
Macon Speedway is located nine miles south of Decatur on U.S. 51, then 0.6 miles west on Andrews Street and south to 205 N. Wiles. Macon Speedway hosts racing every Saturday night, plus many weeknight specials.
CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)
Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models
|Pos
|Car #
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|4T
|Guy
|Taylor
|Springfield
|IL
|392
|0
|2
|25
|Dakota
|Ewing
|Warrensburg
|IL
|342
|50
|3
|38J
|Jake
|Little
|Springfield
|IL
|332
|60
|4
|2K
|Kyle
|VanDorn
|New Berlin
|IL
|330
|62
|5
|32M
|Cody
|Maguire
|Carlinville
|IL
|322
|70
|6
|14
|Donny
|Koehler
|Macon
|IL
|322
|70
|7
|45M
|Kyle
|McMahon
|Mt Vernon
|IL
|266
|126
|8
|11
|Jarod
|Shasteen
|Macon
|IL
|222
|170
|9
|33H
|Roben
|Huffman
|Midland City
|IL
|196
|196
|10
|15M
|Colby
|Eller
|Taylorville
|IL
|144
|248
BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds
|Pos
|Car #
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|T6
|Tommy
|Sheppard
|New Berlin
|IL
|402
|0
|2
|98
|Danny
|Smith
|Argenta
|IL
|386
|16
|3
|11
|Zach
|Rhodes
|Taylorville
|IL
|280
|122
|4
|72A
|Austin
|Lynn
|Mason City
|IL
|276
|126
|5
|28
|Rodney
|Standerfer
|Summerfield
|IL
|262
|140
|6
|0
|Tim
|Hancock
|Mount Olive
|IL
|250
|152
|7
|10
|Curt
|Rhodes
|Taylorville
|IL
|248
|154
|8
|00
|Cody
|Stillwell
|Godfrey
|IL
|192
|210
|9
|19
|Jimmy
|Sinkhorn
|Taylorville
|IL
|188
|214
|10
|37
|Dave
|Crawley
|Decatur
|IL
|184
|218
B-Mods
|Pos
|Car #
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|00s
|Cody
|Stillwell
|Godfrey
|IL
|402
|0
|2
|18
|Jerry
|Thompson
|Troy
|IL
|362
|40
|3
|57R
|Tom
|Riech
|Springfield
|IL
|358
|44
|4
|55
|Tim
|Riech
|Petersburg
|IL
|348
|54
|5
|0
|Tim
|Hancock
|Mount Olive
|IL
|334
|68
|6
|15C
|Kevin
|Crowder
|Argenta
|IL
|308
|94
|7
|61S
|Ricky
|Smith
|Alton
|IL
|246
|156
|8
|74
|Billy
|Adams
|Shelbyville
|IL
|178
|224
|9
|1
|Dante
|Brown
|Morrisonville
|IL
|166
|236
|10
|93J
|JR
|Wiltermood
|Windsor
|IL
|148
|254
Sportsman
|Pos
|Car #
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|25
|Tim
|Bedinger
|Taylorville
|IL
|226
|0
|2
|112
|Scott
|Williams
|Anchor
|IL
|220
|6
|3
|41
|Scott
|Landers
|Taylorville
|IL
|206
|20
|4
|93
|Ty
|Nation
|Taylorville
|IL
|190
|36
|5
|25
|Dennis
|Vander Meersch
|Arlington
|IL
|168
|58
|6
|12M
|Terry
|Myers
|Buffalo
|IL
|150
|76
|7
|7S
|Ethan
|Schnapp
|Springfield
|IL
|140
|86
|8
|22
|Timmy
|Dick
|Monticello
|IL
|116
|110
|9
|94
|Mitch
|Ringler
|Taylorville
|IL
|114
|112
|10
|21
|Brad
|Bedinger
|Taylorville
|IL
|102
|124
Street Stocks
|Pos
|Car #
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|23Z
|Shawn
|Ziemer
|Boody
|IL
|334
|0
|2
|24
|Justin
|Crowell
|Lincoln
|IL
|252
|82
|3
|X7
|Larry
|Russell,
|Decatur
|IL
|246
|88
|4
|58
|Jerit
|Murphy
|Lodge
|IL
|242
|92
|5
|22T
|Timmy
|Dick
|Monticello
|IL
|230
|104
|6
|22X
|Darrell
|Dick
|Monticello
|IL
|228
|106
|7
|5
|Terry
|Reed
|Decatur
|IL
|206
|128
|8
|08
|Brian
|Dasenbrock
|Decatur
|IL
|200
|134
|9
|67
|Rudy
|Zaragoza
|Jacksonville
|IL
|190
|144
|10
|22
|Chris
|Dick
|Deland
|IL
|164
|170
Hornets
|Pos
|Car #
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|21
|Mike
|Eskew
|Springfield
|IL
|386
|0
|2
|33
|Jeremy
|Reed
|Decatur
|IL
|354
|32
|3
|64CK
|Cook
|Crawford
|Lincoln
|IL
|302
|84
|4
|44
|John
|Lewis
|Cerro Gordo
|IL
|292
|94
|5
|04
|Steve
|Stine
|Stonington
|IL
|290
|96
|6
|39M
|Marty
|Sullivan
|Decatur
|IL
|282
|104
|7
|4
|Matt
|Reed
|Decatur
|IL
|278
|108
|8
|40
|Adam
|Webb
|Decatur
|IL
|264
|122
|9
|98
|Ken
|Reed
|Decatur
|IL
|250
|136
|10
|D7
|Carter
|Dart
|Springfield
|IL
|220
|166