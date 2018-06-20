Weekly Racing Series kicks off second half of season Saturday night at Lucas Oil Speedway

By Lyndal Scranton – WHEATLAND, Missouri (June 20, 2018) – Following an exciting Midseason Championships program last week, the second half of the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series begins Saturday night at Lucas Oil Speedway.

National Wild Turkey Federation Race to Save the Hunt Night will find the Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds in the spotlight for a 25-lap, $1,000-to-win main event. The Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models, Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods and Big O Tires Street Stocks also will resume chase of season championships.

The dirt-track program is sandwiched between a big weekend on the off road course next door. Those purchasing tickets to the day-time GEICO Off Road Shootout Presented by General Tire or a weekend pass to the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series action will gain free admission to the oval-track action.

“This is one of our biggest weekends of the season and Saturday is probably our busiest racing day of 2018 with action from early in the morning until late at night,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Dan Robinson said. “We hope everyone will come out and spend the day with us and take in all the action as we have plenty of food, drink and shade.

“We had some terrific racing and memorable finishes to last week’s dirt-track action as we crowned midseason champions. I expect it to pick right back up where it left off in all four divisions.”

No points chase is more competitive than the Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods. Taylor Moore made a last-lap pass of JC Morton last Saturday to capture third place in the feature and give him the first-half points title. Moore, of Bois D’Arc, Missouri, begins the second half four points clear of Morton with Mike Striegel just 11 behind.

Darron Fuqua of Mayetta, Kansas, is atop not only the Lucas Oil Speedway Pitts Homes USRA Modified points, by 44 over Lance Town, but also leads USRA national points. Four-time feature winner David Hendrix of Waynesville tops Big O Tires Street Stocks points by 44 over Brian Schutt. Aaron Marrant of Richmond takes a 66-point lead in the Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models over Josh Poe.

Gates at the dirt track will open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 and opening ceremonies at 7.

Fans interested in the also attending the GEICO Off Road Shootout can purchase tickets online prior to the event at a discount. Off road tickets include access to the pit area, where spectators can get up close to the race vehicles and drivers.

Spectator gates at the off road track will open at 8 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday with practice starting at 8:30 a.m. followed by qualifying. A drivers’ autograph session is set for 11 a.m. with Junior Kart, Mod Kart and Turbo UTV races beginning at 11:30 a.m. Opening ceremonies are at 2 p.m., followed by the Pro 2, UTV, Pro Buggy, Pro Lite and Pro 4 races.

For Friday practice, spectator gates open at noon with practice sessions at 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

A look at the weekend schedule and ticket prices:

GEICO Off Road Shootout Presented by General Tire

General Admission Tickets

Friday practice day

Adults (16 and over) $10

Seniors (62 and over)/Military $10

Youth (ages 6-15) $10

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Adult Weekend Pass $50 advance online, $60 at the gate

Senior (62 and over)/Military Weekend Pass $44 advance online, $54 at the gate

Youth (ages 6-15) Weekend Pass $20

Saturday-Sunday

(All tickets include access to Off Road pit area. All Saturday and three-day tickets include entry to the Dirt Track Event on Saturday night)

Adults (16 and over) $25 advance online, $30 at the gate

Seniors (62 and over)/Military $22 advance online, $27 at the gate

Youth (ages 6-15) $10

Kids (5-and-under) FREE

Adult Weekend Pass $50 advance online, $60 at the gate

Senior (62 and over)/Military Weekend Pass $44 advance online, $54 at the gate

Youth (ages 6-15) $20 in advance online and at the gate

Saturday dirt-track tickets

(Free with Off Road admission)

Adults (16 and over) $12

Seniors (62 and over)/Military $9

Youth (ages 6-15) $5

Kids (5-and-under) FREE

Family pass $25

Pit pass $30

For ticket information on all events at Lucas Oil Speedway in 2018, contact admission director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or by email at nichole@LucasOilSpeedway.com. Fans also can go online to purchase tickets for any event on the 2018 schedule.

Complete Lucas Oil Speedway event information, archived stories, ticket information and 2018 schedule can be found by visiting LucasOilSpeedway.com.

Lucas Oil Speedway is located at Highways 83 and 54 in Wheatland, Missouri. A campground with shower and bathroom facilities is also available. With its entrance located just outside the pit gate this sprawling scenic camping facility will continue to enhance the racing experience at the Diamond of Dirt Tracks.

Click LucasOilSpeedway.com for more information and detailed directions to the speedway or call the Track Hotline at (417) 282-5984.

The GEICO Off Road Shootout returns to Lucas Oil Speedway’s Off Road course this weekend, in Wheatland, Missouri.

