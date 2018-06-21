HELL TOUR IS GREEN FRIDAY NIGHT AT TRI-CITY SPEEDWAY !!

By Don Martin – stlracing.com – That’s right race fans Friday night at Tri-City Speedway is all systems go as of 4pm Thursday afternoon. I talked to promoter Tammy Gundaker and she even mentioned they can have some rain Friday morning and still should be good for Friday night. The 3/8 mile located in Pontoon Beach, Illinois is ready to GO!

The pit gates are scheduled to open at noon on Friday with the general admission grandstand opening at 4pm. Hot laps are scheduled for 6:30 pm with racing to follow.

The UMP Summer National event will feature the Super Dirt Late Models for a 40 lap feature paying $10,000 to win and both modified classes will pay $1000 to win.

Drivers on hand competing for the big prize include Illinois drivers Brian Shirley, Shannon Babb, Ryan Unzicker, Michael Kloos, Frankie Heckenast Jr., and Tim Manville to name a few. Other Summer National drivers on hand include Gordy Gundaker, Nick Hoffman, Tony Jackson Jr., Rusty Schlenk, Billy Moyer Jr., and Timothy Culp. Other big names expected are Bobby Pierce, Billy Moyer, Chris Simpson, Dennis Erb Jr., Kyle Bronson, and Jimmy Mars.

Shannon Babb already has 3 wins on the Hell Tour and currently leads the points over legend Billy Moyer and Brian Shirley. Mike Harrison will also be on hand at Tri-City Speedway looking for his 16th win of the year in the Summit Modifieds.

YOU DON’T WANT TO MISS THIS ONE !!!!