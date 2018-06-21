Latest From Gateway For Friday’s ARCA Race (Entry List Included)

Friday Evening Forecast Looks Good For PapaNicholas 150 At Gateway

ARCA Event Returns To St. Louis Area For First Time In Over A Decade

(Madison, IL) The ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards is set for their first event at Gateway Motorsports Park since 2007. Fans and teams were a bit worried earlier in the week when the forecast was rough for each day. It has since improved greatly and racing at Gateway on Friday night looks likely, as chances for rain are over by 4:00 PM. If that’s the case, everyone can expect to see the PapaNicholas 150 go off without a hitch.

Leading the list of drivers heading into the event is retired NASCAR star, Ken Schrader, of Fenton, MO. Schrader hasn’t run at the track in over a decade, when he made his last ARCA start at the facility. Schrader will be driving the #52 Dryden Ford.

Two Californian’s are atop the current standings and will be fun to watch. Sheldon Creed, of Alpine, California has one win and eight top fives in nine starts. Creed holds just a 55 point lead over Zane Smith, of Huntington Beach, California. Smith has won three of the nine events but had one subpar finish which put him in second. Riley Herbst, Travis Braden, and Chase Purdy complete the top five in points.

The ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards is full of great young talent, which will be the future of racing. Outside of the top five, many will have their eyes on Eagle River, Wisconsin driver, Natalie Decker. The young lady missed one event but still is in the top ten, thanks in part to winning the pole and finishing in the top five at the season opening race in Daytona. Decker is a fan favorite everywhere she goes.

In between all of the ARCA Racing Series practice, qualifying, and racing, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will be running a couple of test sessions for their Saturday night race at the track. It’s a fun doubleheader weekend of racing for the fans in the St. Louis area.

Pits open Friday at 10:00 AM with practice taking place between 12:00-2:25. General Tire pole qualifying for the PapaNicholas Coffee 150 is scheduled for 5:30, while the green flag will drop on the race at 8:00 PM. The bonus of the day is checking out some NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice. They will have three sessions and be on track from 2:35-3:25, 4:35-5:25, and 6:35-7:25.

Discount tickets, at $20 each, are available at St. Louis area Menards stores through the end of day Thursday. Tickets will also be available at the gate on raceday or by going to www.gatewaymsp.com.

For additional event info, visit www.trackenterprises.com, the promotion company of the PapaNicholas 150 for the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards.

ENTRY LIST

0-Mark Meunier/Louisville KY-Wayne Peterson Racing Ford-Wayne Peterson

1-Wayne Peterson/Pulaski TN-Fast Track Driving-Peterson Racing Chevrolet-Michelle Hillenburg

2-Eric Caudell/Piedmont OK-Caudell Consulting & Marketing Dodge-Wayne Hixson

5-Bobby Gerhart/Lebanon PA-Lucas Oil Chevrolet-Bill Gerhart

8-Chase Purdy/Meridian MS-Bama Buggies Toyota-Mark McFarland

10-Matt Dooley/Brooks GA-Fast Track High Performance Driving Toyota-Andy Hillenburg

11-Dick Doheny/Ballston Spa NY-Fast Track High Performance Driving Ford-Andy Hillenburg

12-Harrison Burton/Huntersville NC-Dex Imaging Toyota-Matthew Miller

15-Christian Eckes/Middletown NY-Venturini Motorsports Toyota-Bill Venturini

18-Riley Herbst/Las Vegas NV-NOS-ORCA Coolers-Advance Auto Parts Toyota-Coy Gibbs

20-Toni Breidinger/Hillsborough CA-Venturini Motorsports Toyota-Billy Venturini

23-Bret Holmes/Munford AL-Holmes II Excavating Chevrolet-Stacy Holmes

25-Natalie Decker/Eagle River WI-N29 Capital Partners Toyota-Cathy Venturini

27-Travis Braden/Wheeling WV-MatrixCare-Consonus Healthcare-Liberty Vlg Ford-Don Fike

28-Sheldon Creed/Alpine CA-United Rentals Toyota-Matthew Miller

32-Gus Dean/Bluffton SC-GREE Cooling Products-Baker Distributing Chevy-Kevin Cywinski

34-Mike Basham/Henryville IN-Darrell Basham Racing Chevrolet-Darrell Basham

40-Anthony Alfredo/Ridgefield CT-CECO Building Systems Toyota-Mark McFarland

41-Zane Smith/Huntington Beach CA-LaPaz Margarita Mix Toyota-Doug Fuller

48-Brad Smith/Shelby Township MI-Smith Brothers Racing Ford-Brad Smith

52-Ken Schrader/Concord NC-Drydene Ford-Ken Schrader

69-Will Kimmel/Sellersburg IN-FASS Fuel Systems Ford-Bill Kimmel

77-Joe Graf Jr./Mahwah NJ-Big Tine Ford-Chad Bryant

78-TBA-Mason Mitchell Motorsports Chevrolet-Mason Mitchell

06-Con Nicolopoulos/Columbus MI-Wayne Peterson Racing Dodge-Wayne Peterson