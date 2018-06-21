Home --> Dirt Late Model News --> Michael Kloos back home after trip to hospital at Jacksonville

Michael Kloos back home after trip to hospital at Jacksonville

Jacksonville, IL – 6/21/18 – Michael Kloos was released from the hospital in Jacksonville without any serious injuries after a heat race accident during the UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals at Jacksonville Speedway.

The 34 year old Kloos said he is very sore but everything checked out OK at the hospital and was released around midnight.

Kloos spun driver’s side first into the turn one wall and was removed from the car and placed on a backboard and stretcher and then sent to a local hospital.

Kloos drives for Gerstner & Son Motorsports and team owner Gary Gerstner was back at the track after spending a week in the hospital himself with leg issues.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Meet Michael Kloos
  2. Michael Kloos takes Big 10 Series win at Jacksonville Speedway!
  3. Michael Kloos, Dean Hoffman, Steve Maisel, Kent Nations & Dallas Lugge take wins at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55!
  4. Bobby Pierce, Michael Long, Michael Kloos, Dave Armstrong, Christian Lee & Jerrett Stryker take wins at Tri-City Speedway!
  5. Jason Feger, Michael Long, Michael Kloos, Kent Nations, Mike Null, Sr. & Jeremy Enbrick take wins at Tri-City Speedway!
  6. Michael Kloos, Michael Long, Jeff LeBaube, Trey Harris & Eldon Hemken take wins at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

Tagged with:

One comment

  1. Ak Haste
    June 21, 2018 at 11:19 am

    Jesse Carson

    Reply

POST A COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE!

© Copyright 2018 STLRacing.com, All Rights Reserved.                        Privacy Policy