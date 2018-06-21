Michael Kloos back home after trip to hospital at Jacksonville

Jacksonville, IL – 6/21/18 – Michael Kloos was released from the hospital in Jacksonville without any serious injuries after a heat race accident during the UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals at Jacksonville Speedway.

The 34 year old Kloos said he is very sore but everything checked out OK at the hospital and was released around midnight.

Kloos spun driver’s side first into the turn one wall and was removed from the car and placed on a backboard and stretcher and then sent to a local hospital.

Kloos drives for Gerstner & Son Motorsports and team owner Gary Gerstner was back at the track after spending a week in the hospital himself with leg issues.