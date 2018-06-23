Allen Weisser wins Tri-City Speedway’s Summit Modified Nationals in a photo finish!

June 22nd, 2018

By Jonathon Masters – GRANITE CITY, Ill. — Allen Weisser or Peoria, IL brought the house to it’s feet Friday night at Tri-City Speedway. Weisser bested Lucas Lee of Paris, TN by little more then inches. Following the race there was confusion over who had actually won the 25 lap $1,000 to win event.

Lucas Lee made his way up to 2nd from the 16th starting position and swapped the lead with Weisser a few times during the closing laps of the feature event. On the final lap the two would split a lap car with Lee on the outside and Weisser down low.

The final verdict on the finish was made using both the automated scoring loop and visual footage. After a few minutes of review and spirited argument regarding the finish, officials moved to make a final decision based on every available scoring method. In the end scoring would show Weisser won by .112 seconds over Lee.

Imperial, Missouri’s Kenny Wallace started on the pole of the feature event after a strong showing in earlier heat racing action. Wallace would lead the beginning 1/2 of the feature event before being overtaken by the faster cars of Weisser and Lee. Wallace would maintain the 3rd position for his first top 5 finish in the 2018 Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals.

Mike Harrison made his return to the tour for the first time since his 2nd of two victories during Northern Kick Off Week. Harrison held strong to his outside 2nd role starting position finishing in the 4th for the evening. Michael Long would round out the top 5 after starting in the 14th starting spot.

UMP Modifieds