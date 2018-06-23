Home --> Race Track News --> Illinois --> Allen Weisser wins Tri-City Speedway’s Summit Modified Nationals in a photo finish!

June 22nd, 2018

Allen Weisser

Allen Weisser (#25) wins in a photo finish over Lucas Lee (against wall)

By Jonathon Masters – GRANITE CITY, Ill. — Allen Weisser or Peoria, IL brought the house to it’s feet Friday night at Tri-City Speedway. Weisser bested Lucas Lee of Paris, TN by little more then inches. Following the race there was confusion over who had actually won the 25 lap $1,000 to win event.

Lucas Lee made his way up to 2nd from the 16th starting position and swapped the lead with Weisser a few times during the closing laps of the feature event. On the final lap the two would split a lap car with Lee on the outside and Weisser down low.

The final verdict on the finish was made using both the automated scoring loop and visual footage. After a few minutes of review and spirited argument regarding the finish, officials moved to make a final decision based on every available scoring method. In the end scoring would show Weisser won by .112 seconds over Lee.

Imperial, Missouri’s Kenny Wallace started on the pole of the feature event after a strong showing in earlier heat racing action. Wallace would lead the beginning 1/2 of the feature event before being overtaken by the faster cars of Weisser and Lee. Wallace would maintain the 3rd position for his first top 5 finish in the 2018 Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals.

Mike Harrison made his return to the tour for the first time since his 2nd of two victories during Northern Kick Off Week. Harrison held strong to his outside 2nd role starting position finishing in the 4th for the evening. Michael Long would round out the top 5 after starting in the 14th starting spot.

UMP Modifieds

A Feature 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 3 Allen Weisser Peoria, IL 25W
2 16 Lucas Lee Paris, TN 12
3 2 Kenny Wallace Concord, NC 36W
4 4 Mike Harrison Highland, IL 24H
5 14 Michael Long Fowler, IL 18L
6 1 Evan Taylor 7
7 13 Ray Bollinger Kewanee, IL 77B
8 8 Phil Dixon Crosby, TX A1X
9 6 Rick Conoyer St Peters, MO 14
10 10 David Wietholder Liberty, IL 05
11 7 Kyle Steffens St. Charles, MO 8S
12 17 Wade Wenthe Effingham, IL 22W
13 18 Steve Meyer Jr Stanton, IL 1A
14 21 Brody Pompe Philomath, OR 27P
15 19 Mike McKinney Plainfield, IL 96M
16 22 Michael Turner 27
17 9 Timmy Hill House Springs, MO 51
18 15 Rusty Griffaw Festus, MO 25
19 12 Gary Bentley St. Charles, MO A1
20 20 Dean Hoffman Troy, IL 1D
21 11 Derrick Black Bonne Terre, MO 01W
22 5 Jonathan Taylor Saltsburg, PA 5

C Feature 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Lucas Lee Paris, TN 12
2 5 Wade Wenthe Effingham, IL 22W
3 12 Steve Meyer Jr Stanton, IL 1A
4 10 Dustin Atchison 118
5 4 Michael Turner 27
6 6 Craig Roden Montgomery City, MO 27R
7 9 Joey Lee Farina, IL 662
8 7 Dean Hoffman Troy, IL 1D
9 2 Brent Mullins Litchfield, IL 41M
10 8 Brody Pompe Philomath, OR 27P
11 11 Mike McKinney Plainfield, IL 96M
12 13 Mark Enk St. Ann, MO 117
13 3 Zach Schantz Highland, IL 128

Heat 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Kenny Wallace Concord, NC 36W
2 3 Mike Harrison Highland, IL 24H
3 2 Kyle Steffens St. Charles, MO 8S
4 5 David Wietholder Liberty, IL 05
5 4 Ray Bollinger Kewanee, IL 77B
6 6 Lucas Lee Paris, TN 12
7 8 Michael Turner 27
8 7 Dean Hoffman Troy, IL 1D
9 10 Dustin Atchison 118
10 9 Mark Enk St. Ann, MO 117

Heat 2

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Allen Weisser Peoria, IL 25W
2 2 Jonathan Taylor Saltsburg, PA 5
3 3 Phil Dixon Crosby, TX A1X
4 4 Derrick Black Bonne Terre, MO 01W
5 5 Michael Long Fowler, IL 18L
6 7 Brent Mullins Litchfield, IL 41M
7 6 Wade Wenthe Effingham, IL 22W
8 8 Brody Pompe Philomath, OR 27P
9 9 Mike McKinney Plainfield, IL 96M

Heat 3

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Evan Taylor 7
2 1 Rick Conoyer St Peters, MO 14
3 4 Timmy Hill House Springs, MO 51
4 3 Gary Bentley St. Charles, MO A1
5 5 Rusty Griffaw Festus, MO 25
6 7 Zach Schantz Highland, IL 128
7 8 Craig Roden Montgomery City, MO 27R
8 9 Joey Lee Farina, IL 662
9 6 Steve Meyer Jr Stanton, IL 1A

Qualifying 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 7 Kenny Wallace Concord, NC 36W 16.436
2 4 Kyle Steffens St. Charles, MO 8S 16.717
3 8 Mike Harrison Highland, IL 24H 16.759
4 9 Ray Bollinger Kewanee, IL 77B 16.822
5 6 David Wietholder Liberty, IL 05 16.865
6 5 Lucas Lee Paris, TN 12 16.992
7 10 Dean Hoffman Troy, IL 1D 17.016
8 3 Michael Turner 27 17.535
9 1 Mark Enk St. Ann, MO 117 17.685
10 2 Dustin Atchison 118 17.745

Qualifying 2

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 1 Allen Weisser Peoria, IL 25W 16.505
2 7 Jonathan Taylor Saltsburg, PA 5 16.535
3 8 Phil Dixon Crosby, TX A1X 16.542
4 9 Derrick Black Bonne Terre, MO 01W 16.711
5 2 Michael Long Fowler, IL 18L 16.715
6 4 Wade Wenthe Effingham, IL 22W 16.773
7 5 Brent Mullins Litchfield, IL 41M 16.861
8 3 Brody Pompe Philomath, OR 27P 16.961
9 6 Mike McKinney Plainfield, IL 96M 17.227

Qualifying 3

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 7 Rick Conoyer St Peters, MO 14 16.321
2 4 Evan Taylor 7 16.468
3 3 Gary Bentley St. Charles, MO A1 16.492
4 1 Timmy Hill House Springs, MO 51 16.514
5 2 Rusty Griffaw Festus, MO 25 16.561
6 8 Steve Meyer Jr Stanton, IL 1A 16.929
7 6 Zach Schantz Highland, IL 128 17.033
8 5 Craig Roden Montgomery City, MO 27R 17.308
9 9 Joey Lee Farina, IL 662 19.364
