Enfinger Captures NASCAR Truck Race Pole at Gateway

Grant Enfinger won the Keystone Light Pole Award for the 5th Annual Villa Lighting delivers the Eaton
200 presented by CK Power with a lap of 32.405 seconds, 138.867 mph.

This is his second pole in 47 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races.This is his first pole and seventh top-10 start in 2018.

This is his first pole in two races at Gateway Motorsports Park.

Christian Eckes (second) posted his second top-10 start of 2018 and his first in one race at Gateway Motorsports Park.

Noah Gragson (third) posted his second top 10 start at Gateway Motorsports Park.

It is his ninth in ten races this season.Todd Gilliland (eighth) was the fastest qualifying rookie

