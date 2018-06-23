Home --> Race Track News --> Illinois --> Gateway Int'l Raceway --> Haley Wins the NASCAR Truck Race at Gateway Motorsports Park

Haley Wins the NASCAR Truck Race at Gateway Motorsports Park

Justin Haley, 19 year old Indiana native, won his first NASCAR Truck race at Gateway Motorsports Park.

 

Click here for race action photos

Click here for more race action photos

 

“I’ve been dreaming about this since I was a little kid'” said Haley in the winner circle.

 

It took Haley 37 races before he won his first NASCAR Truck Race. He had raced at Gateway previously but it might not had been his favorite.

 

Justin Haley

“I’ve been on the fence about this track,” said Haley. “But obviously it is now one of my favorites”

 

Todd Gilliland finished in second,  posted his first top-10 finish in two races at Gateway Motorsports Park.  Gilliland was also the highest finishing rookie. It is his fourth top-10 finish in 2018.

 

“I’m pretty happy where we finished,” said the slightly dejected second place finisher. “In qualifying we were super loose and to start the race also. I guess I need to communicate better what I need for the race”

 

Johnny Sauter finished in third and posted his seventh top 10 in seven races at Gateway Motorsports Park. Sauter leads the point standings by 73 points over Noah Gragson.

Noah Gragson, 19 year old, racing for Kyle Busch Motorsports was leading and in command before a late caution. Just Haley lined up next Gragson the restart and Haley got a push from Todd Gilliland propelled Haley to the lead but again caution came out again.

 

 

On the last restart with just two laps in the race, Haley was able to shoot the lead again and held on for the victory.

Near perfect weather for the third day of summer brought out a huge crowd, estimated at 20,000, to Gateway Motorsports Park.

 

Pole Sitter Grant Enfinger took the early lead and won stage one.

 

Christian Eckes started the race on the front row next to the pole sitter Grant Enfinger. Eckes was able to win the Stage two.

 

Post Race Press Conference with Justin Haley and his crew chief and spotter:

 

Click here for Pre Race Photos

 

Story by Kevin Proot / St. Louis Motor Racing News

Photos by Larry Vancil / St. Louis Motor Racing News

 

Final Race Results

Finish Start Driver
1 4 Justin Haley
2 8 Todd Gilliland
3 13 Johnny Sauter
4 14 Myatt Snider
5 10 Zane Smith
6 20 Chad Finley
7 9 Jesse Little
8 17 Riley Herbst
9 12 Cody Coughlin
10 3 Noah Gragson
11 19 Austin Hill
12 24 Kevin Donahue
13 16 Stewart Friesen
14 11 Brett Moffitt
15 22 Wendell Chavous
16 25 Austin Self
17 30 Tyler Matthews
18 32 Josh Reaume
19 5 Ben Rhodes
20 6 Matt Crafton
21 1 Grant Enfinger
22 29 Jennifer Jo
23 26 Jordan Anderson
24 31 Norm Benning
25 7 John Hunter
26 21 Justin Fontaine
27 15 Tate Fogleman
28 2 Christian Eckes
29 23 Ross Chastain(i)
30 18 Dalton Sargeant
31 28 Bryant Barnhill
32 27 Joe Nemechek

 

 

 

