Ryan Unzicker takes Tri-City Speedway HellTour Win!

Ryan Unzicker

By Jonathon Masters – GRANITE CITY, Ill. — Surviving high-speed, rugged conditions after a wet week in Illinois, Ryan Unzicker of El Paso, Ill., regained the lead from Brian Shirley on the 20th lap and led the rest of the way Friday at Tri-City Speedway. Unzicker earned $10,000 for his 10th career DIRTcar Summer Nationals victory.

Unzicker started outside the front row and led the first seven laps before Shirley took command, but Unzicker handled the rough surface well enough to get back past Shirley by the halfway point. Unzicker went mostly unchallenged except for a few charges by the 20th starting 32 car of Bobby Pierce.

Unzicker took the checkers eight-tenths of a second ahead of Bobby Pierce of Oakwood, Ill., while 12th-starting Frank Heckenast Jr. of Frankfort, Ill., finished third. Series points leader Shannon Babb of Moweaqua, Ill., driving a backup car after a heat race crash, was fourth with Rusty Schlenk of McClure Ohio rounding out the top five.

Eight drivers were running at the finish as several drivers elected to park early.

Shirley, of Chatham, Ill., led laps 8-19 and was running third when he slowed on the backstretch with significant right-front damage on the 30th lap.

Billy Moyer ,who entered the event 2nd in Summer Nationals points, ended up 15th after transferring through the b-main earlier in the night.

Front-row starters Tony Jackson Jr. and Kyle Bronson both struggled on the first lap and both pulled out on lap three.

The feature was slowed by a five cautions, none for serious incidents. Tim Manville slowed for a lap-11 for the first yellow and Timothy Culp slowed running seventh on the 25th lap. Shirley drew a lap-30 caution, Tanner English spun in turn one on lap 33 and Nick Hoffman’s top-five run ended with a flat tire on lap 38.

June 22nd, 2018

UMP Late Models

A Feature 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 4 Ryan Unzicker El Paso, IL 24X
2 20 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL 32P
3 12 Frank Heckenast Jr Frankfort, IL 99
4 19 Shannon Babb Moweaqua, IL 18B
5 11 Rusty Schlenk McClure, OH 1CJ
6 13 Jason Feger Bloomington, IL 25
7 9 Gordy Gundaker St. Charles, MO 11
8 8 Bob Gardner Washington, IL 4G
9 3 Nick Hoffman Mooresville, NC 2H
10 15 Tanner English Benton, KY 33
11 14 Paul Stubber Wanneroo, Aust 31
12 5 Brian Shirley Chatham, IL 3S
13 10 Timothy Culp Prattsville, AR C8
14 6 Tim Manville Highland, IL 33M
15 18 Billy Moyer Sr Batesville, AR 21
16 17 Mark Burgtorf Quincy, IL 5
17 7 Dennis Erb Jr Carpentersville, IL 28
18 22 Mike Hammerle St. Charles, MO 16H
19 2 Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 40B
20 1 Tony Jackson Jr Lebanon, MO 56
21 21 Brian Diveley Springfield, IL 11D
22 16 Chris Simpson Oxford, IA 32C

B Feature 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Mark Burgtorf Quincy, IL 5
2 5 Billy Moyer Sr Batesville, AR 21
3 1 Jeff Herzog Herculaneum, MO 11H
4 6 Billy Laycock Marine, IL 82
5 9 Rusty Griffaw Festus, MO 16
6 12 Scott Henseler South Roxana, IL 3
7 3 Chuck Hummer Lyons, OH 25H
8 14 Mike Hammerle St. Charles, MO 16H
9 15 Brian Diveley Springfield, IL 11D
10 10 Rickey Frankel Quincy, IL 33F
11 16 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL 32P
12 8 Jeff Roth Bentonville, AR 14R
13 4 Kolby Vandenbergh Ashland, IL 15V
14 7 Joe Godsey 14G
15 11 Blaze Burwell Mt Vernon, IL 44B
16 13 Matt Santel New Memphis, IL 17X
17 17 Shannon Babb Moweaqua, IL 18B
DNS Brent McKinnon Carlyle, IL 26M
DNS Allen Weisser Peoria, IL 61

Heat 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 40B
2 2 Brian Shirley Chatham, IL 3S
3 4 Gordy Gundaker St. Charles, MO 11
4 5 Jason Feger Bloomington, IL 25
5 7 Jeff Herzog Herculaneum, MO 11H
6 6 Billy Moyer Sr Batesville, AR 21
7 8 Rusty Griffaw Festus, MO 16
8 9 Matt Santel New Memphis, IL 17X
9 3 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL 32P

Heat 2

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Ryan Unzicker El Paso, IL 24X
2 2 Dennis Erb Jr Carpentersville, IL 28
3 3 Rusty Schlenk McClure, OH 1CJ
4 4 Tanner English Benton, KY 33
5 5 Mark Burgtorf Quincy, IL 5
6 6 Billy Laycock Marine, IL 82
7 7 Rickey Frankel Quincy, IL 33F
8 9 Mike Hammerle St. Charles, MO 16H
DNS Allen Weisser Peoria, IL 61

Heat 3

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Tony Jackson Jr Lebanon, MO 56
2 2 Tim Manville Highland, IL 33M
3 3 Timothy Culp Prattsville, AR C8
4 6 Paul Stubber Wanneroo, Aust 31
5 9 Chuck Hummer Lyons, OH 25H
6 5 Joe Godsey 14G
7 8 Blaze Burwell Mt Vernon, IL 44B
8 7 Brent McKinnon Carlyle, IL 26M
9 4 Shannon Babb Moweaqua, IL 18B

Heat 4

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Nick Hoffman Mooresville, NC 2H
2 6 Bob Gardner Washington, IL 4G
3 2 Frank Heckenast Jr Frankfort, IL 99
4 3 Chris Simpson Oxford, IA 32C
5 4 Kolby Vandenbergh Ashland, IL 15V
6 7 Jeff Roth Bentonville, AR 14R
7 8 Scott Henseler South Roxana, IL 3
8 5 Brian Diveley Springfield, IL 11D

Qualifying 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 1 Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 40B 14.406
2 16 Ryan Unzicker El Paso, IL 24X 14.442
3 7 Brian Shirley Chatham, IL 3S 14.520
4 13 Dennis Erb Jr Carpentersville, IL 28 14.532
5 17 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL 32P 14.537
6 11 Rusty Schlenk McClure, OH 1CJ 14.681
7 10 Gordy Gundaker St. Charles, MO 11 14.837
8 15 Tanner English Benton, KY 33 14.845
9 4 Jason Feger Bloomington, IL 25 14.900
10 14 Mark Burgtorf Quincy, IL 5 14.905
11 3 Billy Moyer Sr Batesville, AR 21 14.968
12 8 Billy Laycock Marine, IL 82 15.176
13 9 Jeff Herzog Herculaneum, MO 11H 15.189
14 5 Rickey Frankel Quincy, IL 33F 15.220
15 6 Rusty Griffaw Festus, MO 16 15.568
16 2 Allen Weisser Peoria, IL 61 15.599
17 18 Matt Santel New Memphis, IL 17X 16.177
18 12 Mike Hammerle St. Charles, MO 16H 17.156

Qualifying 2

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 16 Tony Jackson Jr Lebanon, MO 56 13.314
2 17 Nick Hoffman Mooresville, NC 2H 14.453
3 8 Tim Manville Highland, IL 33M 14.465
4 11 Frank Heckenast Jr Frankfort, IL 99 14.552
5 10 Timothy Culp Prattsville, AR C8 14.558
6 1 Chris Simpson Oxford, IA 32C 14.565
7 3 Shannon Babb Moweaqua, IL 18B 14.636
8 9 Kolby Vandenbergh Ashland, IL 15V 14.715
9 4 Joe Godsey 14G 14.996
10 6 Brian Diveley Springfield, IL 11D 15.059
11 5 Paul Stubber Wanneroo, Aust 31 15.067
12 2 Bob Gardner Washington, IL 4G 15.067
13 7 Brent McKinnon Carlyle, IL 26M 15.083
14 12 Jeff Roth Bentonville, AR 14R 15.098
15 15 Blaze Burwell Mt Vernon, IL 44B 15.791
16 14 Scott Henseler South Roxana, IL 3 16.216
17 13 Chuck Hummer Lyons, OH 25H 16.281
