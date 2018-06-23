Home --> Dirt Late Model News --> Scott Bloomquist disqualified from Lernerville for not taking drug test!

Scott Bloomquist disqualified from Lernerville for not taking drug test!

SARVER, PA — June 22, 2018 — Late Model driver Scott Bloomquist failed to report for his drug test at Lernerville Speedway for the World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series Firecracker 100. Officials from Drug Free Sport classified his absence as a “test refusal.” Bloomquist is disqualified from the event and will receive corresponding penalties as outlined in the World Racing Group Substance Abuse Policy.

A. Positive Tests. 

Any tests conducted under the Policy will be considered “positive” under the following circumstances: 

    1. If any prohibited substance is detected in the specimen provided by the Participant.
    2. A Participant fails or refuses to take a test pursuant to Section IV or otherwise engages in activity that prevents the collection of a specimen under the Policy.
    3. A Participant attempts to substitute, dilute, mask or alter a specimen, attempts to impair the excretion of a prohibited substance in a specimen, or attempts to tamper with a test in any way (including, but not limited to, catheterization, specimen substitution and/or adulteration).

B. Sanctions Concerning All Prohibited Substances.

    1. Upon being notified by the designated Administrator official (or officials) of a true positive test result for a WRG Participant, the WRG Officials shall inform that Participant of the positive result and the following sanctions shall apply. First Offense: Participants will be withheld from competition for 90 days from the date of the test and fined $1000. This suspension term may be reduced to 60 days with the completion of an alcohol or drug education program. Reinstatement will be conditional on two negative tests over the final 14-day period of the suspension and payment of the fine (Note: a positive result on a retest will count as a second offense).

Bloomquist was one of 16 drivers randomly selected by a blind draw completed by a member of the Lernerville track crew. Bloomquist had five hours to complete the test after not being able to provide a sample during initial check in with Drug Free Sport. The other 15 drivers completed the sampling, with three drivers requiring two attempts to provide an adequate sample.

Series Director Matt Curl made multiple attempts to assist Bloomquist to the testing area. An 11pm deadline, an hour after the checkered flag, was communicated to the team and was ignored.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Jacob Hawkins found in violation of World Racing Group Substance Abuse Policy
  2. World of Outlaws Launches Race Day Drug-Testing Program
  3. Mars Officially Declared Winner Of Firecracker 100 At Lernerville Speedway
  4. Scott Bloomquist Knows What Makes Firecracker 100 by GottaRace.com At Lernerville Speedway A Can’t-Miss Event
  5. Jimmy Owens Edges Scott Bloomquist on Second Night of Lernerville Speedway’s Firecracker 100 Weekend
  6. Justin Ratliff suspended and fined for refusing drug test at DIRTcar Nationals!

Tagged with:

85 comments

  1. Alan Begrow
    June 23, 2018 at 2:29 am

    Just won 100,000 bucks the other week he is good.

    Reply
  2. Trent Johnson
    June 23, 2018 at 2:35 am

    Figures

    Reply
  3. Jace Nindorf
    June 23, 2018 at 2:53 am

    Denny Almer

    Reply
  4. Steve Cavitt Jr.
    June 23, 2018 at 2:54 am

    Probably because the cocaine would show up!

    Reply
  5. Alan Carlton
    June 23, 2018 at 5:06 am

    Greg Stone
    Kevin Hicks

    Reply
  6. Michael Dietrich
    June 23, 2018 at 5:14 am

    Caleb Branch Jeremy Christer Jr.

    Reply
  7. Peter Seaton
    June 23, 2018 at 5:31 am

    Jason Oldfield lold

    Reply
  8. Clint Aubrey
    June 23, 2018 at 5:42 am

    Bobby Stilts. He was dehydrated and couldn’t pee. The heat has been terrible

    Reply
  9. Steve Nelson
    June 23, 2018 at 5:44 am

    Where is your article about BobbyPierce and his illegal tires at eldora. Oh ya hes your golden boy you wanna push it under the table

    Reply
  10. Michael Junker
    June 23, 2018 at 6:06 am

    Booger sugar…….🙌🏻

    Reply
  11. Chad Tippett
    June 23, 2018 at 6:11 am

    Here we go again

    Reply
  12. Brian Miller
    June 23, 2018 at 6:18 am

    Shane Sparkss

    Reply
  13. Glynn Gegg
    June 23, 2018 at 6:33 am

    So who’s going to get hammered by the tire police to overshadow this story this week??

    Reply
  14. Ronald Terrell
    June 23, 2018 at 6:43 am

    Na Na Na Na, Na Na Na Na,Hey, Hey,Hey goodbye……….lol

    Reply
  15. William Thacker
    June 23, 2018 at 7:02 am

    Should’ve been disqualified from Eldora also

    Reply
  16. Fred Schroeder
    June 23, 2018 at 7:18 am

    16 drivers had to take the test out of 40

    Reply
  17. Chad Allen
    June 23, 2018 at 7:26 am

    I mean, does this really suprise anyone ? Lol

    Reply
  18. Fred Schroeder
    June 23, 2018 at 7:28 am

    Yep kinda tough to do drug test when you are not there

    Reply
  19. Rob Bateman
    June 23, 2018 at 7:33 am

    The guy clearly states hes on pain killers from his fall after winning eldora then he magically gets picked randomly . What a joke

    Reply
  20. Bobby Anders Jr.
    June 23, 2018 at 7:34 am

    Rick Frankel

    Reply
  21. Joey Woody
    June 23, 2018 at 7:37 am

    Who cares They all have or have had some connection to the drug industry, wht do you think brought racing to life! #dontbejudgingjenner

    Reply
  22. David Carson
    June 23, 2018 at 7:40 am

    Its party time!!

    Reply
  23. Scott Longhurst
    June 23, 2018 at 7:43 am

    Tyler Chapman

    Reply
  24. Bill Cunningham
    June 23, 2018 at 7:45 am

    No World 100 for Bloomer this year.

    Reply
  25. Panther Chassis
    June 23, 2018 at 7:53 am

    Only reason not to take a drug test is if u know u won’t pass!

    Reply
  26. Brian Bowling
    June 23, 2018 at 8:04 am

    Ryan Hines Nate Hines

    Reply
  27. Chuck Kueper
    June 23, 2018 at 9:12 am

    He’s my favorite driver but this looks pretty suspicious.

    Reply
  28. Ben Bacon Keller
    June 23, 2018 at 9:18 am

    bloomquist and drugs go together like pb@j….not his first go around. lol

    Reply
  29. Ed Smith
    June 23, 2018 at 9:22 am

    If you refuse you lose. Simple as that.

    Reply
  30. Chris Brown
    June 23, 2018 at 9:56 am

    Wasn’t he in the hospital?

    Reply
  31. Jared Riddle
    June 23, 2018 at 10:10 am

    Jeb Simmons Billy Ray Jr.

    Reply
  32. Jeff Murray
    June 23, 2018 at 10:57 am

    Lol. I wonder why he didn’t take a drug test??

    Reply
  33. Pamela McDaniel
    June 23, 2018 at 1:10 pm

    Same ole shit! He’s been a user for years!

    Reply
  34. Rodney Tallman
    June 23, 2018 at 1:43 pm

    Great I will not have to worry about rain I will just skip the race.

    Reply
  35. Sean Moore
    June 23, 2018 at 2:15 pm

    no surprise here people, guys might be a great driver but he has a history of drug use. He is financially well off so to give up one nights winnings to avoid getting popped is no real surprise. I just hope the WoO keep testing him since he refused

    Reply
  36. Robert Reesman Jr.
    June 23, 2018 at 3:06 pm

    That’s bullshit!!! Fuck your drug test!!!

    Reply

POST A COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE!

© Copyright 2018 STLRacing.com, All Rights Reserved.                        Privacy Policy