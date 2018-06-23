Scott Bloomquist disqualified from Lernerville for not taking drug test!

SARVER, PA — June 22, 2018 — Late Model driver Scott Bloomquist failed to report for his drug test at Lernerville Speedway for the World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series Firecracker 100. Officials from Drug Free Sport classified his absence as a “test refusal.” Bloomquist is disqualified from the event and will receive corresponding penalties as outlined in the World Racing Group Substance Abuse Policy.
A. Positive Tests.
Any tests conducted under the Policy will be considered “positive” under the following circumstances:
-
- If any prohibited substance is detected in the specimen provided by the Participant.
- A Participant fails or refuses to take a test pursuant to Section IV or otherwise engages in activity that prevents the collection of a specimen under the Policy.
- A Participant attempts to substitute, dilute, mask or alter a specimen, attempts to impair the excretion of a prohibited substance in a specimen, or attempts to tamper with a test in any way (including, but not limited to, catheterization, specimen substitution and/or adulteration).
B. Sanctions Concerning All Prohibited Substances.
-
- Upon being notified by the designated Administrator official (or officials) of a true positive test result for a WRG Participant, the WRG Officials shall inform that Participant of the positive result and the following sanctions shall apply. First Offense: Participants will be withheld from competition for 90 days from the date of the test and fined $1000. This suspension term may be reduced to 60 days with the completion of an alcohol or drug education program. Reinstatement will be conditional on two negative tests over the final 14-day period of the suspension and payment of the fine (Note: a positive result on a retest will count as a second offense).
Bloomquist was one of 16 drivers randomly selected by a blind draw completed by a member of the Lernerville track crew. Bloomquist had five hours to complete the test after not being able to provide a sample during initial check in with Drug Free Sport. The other 15 drivers completed the sampling, with three drivers requiring two attempts to provide an adequate sample.
Series Director Matt Curl made multiple attempts to assist Bloomquist to the testing area. An 11pm deadline, an hour after the checkered flag, was communicated to the team and was ignored.
Where is your article about BobbyPierce and his illegal tires at eldora. Oh ya hes your golden boy you wanna push it under the table
Well he just hurt his shoulder two weeks ago iam sure he probably was taking something for that !!
So who’s going to get hammered by the tire police to overshadow this story this week??
Should’ve been disqualified from Eldora also
Steven Byerline why shouldn’t he? He pulled the same crap there, showed up but couldn’t make him self pee so was told to come back later. Kinda funny how he fell off the trailer and had to go to the hospital before his time was up. There’s something shady going on here. 2 refused drug tests in 3 weeks??
Chad Tebbe I don’t hate Bloomquist just because he refused a drug test doesn’t make him some kind of criminal. All kinds of shady shit going on somewhere in dirt racing why pick him out of all the other drug bags in racing hell just shut down everyone then.
Steven Byerline never said he was criminal but when all the other drivers can manage to give a sample before the event even starts and you can make yourself pee in 5 hours it looks kind of bad. If your job requires a drug test you have to give one and pass it or you lose your job. Why’s he any different?
I like all drivers and root for them all. Like I said he should’ve been disqualified Eldora also. It’s not fair to the rest of the drivers for them to take a drug test an let one away without taking one.
Steven Byerline not denying the guy can drive. He truly is great at what he does. What I don’t like is him thinking he’s above the rules that everyone else has to follow
Also let’s not forget we are talking about the guy who actually did time for getting caught with cocaine and running it across the country
16 drivers had to take the test out of 40
I mean, does this really suprise anyone ? Lol
The guy clearly states hes on pain killers from his fall after winning eldora then he magically gets picked randomly . What a joke
No World 100 for Bloomer this year.
Only reason not to take a drug test is if u know u won’t pass!
He’s my favorite driver but this looks pretty suspicious.
no surprise here people, guys might be a great driver but he has a history of drug use. He is financially well off so to give up one nights winnings to avoid getting popped is no real surprise. I just hope the WoO keep testing him since he refused
