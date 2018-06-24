Central Missouri Speedway Extreme Action Race Report – Christy, Smith, Raffurty, Campbell, and Schultz Victorious at CMS!

Unsanctioned: Modifieds, Street Stocks, Mod-Lites, B-Mods, and Pure Stocks

Central Missouri Speedway, Warrensburg, MO

Event #8, June 23, 2018

(Warrensburg, MO) Weekly championship racing continued Saturday at Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) for Midwest Coatings Race Night. On hand were 88 of the best drivers in the Midwest and among them were 19 ‘Mighty’ Modifieds, 17 Street Stocks, 20 Mod-Lites, 20 B-Mods, and 12 Pure Stocks.

Preliminary Action Recap: Pure Stock heat races kicked off the night’s when start time rolled around with Dakkota Brisbin and Jaren Powrie showing the way to victory. B-Mods were next with a trio of heats with Steve Clancy, Jeremy Lile, and Coe Campbell of Mexico, Missouri, securing the wins. In the three Mod-Lite heats, Ed Griggs drove to a win in a backup car after last week’s violent flip to start the night off strong. David Raffurty and Dillon Raffurty were also victorious. Street Stocks were next with the three heat-race victories going to Jay Prevete, Chris Kircher, and Clayton Campbell. Terry Schultz, Kevin Blackburn, and Dalton Kirk grabbed victories in the Modified division.

Main Events Recap: Racing resumed after the break as the Pure Stocks raced to a thrilling three-car battle to the finish with Darrin ‘The Bear’ Christy prevailing over Rodger Detherage, who started tail back, and Jaren Powrie. It was Christy’s 14th career CMS victory. Brad Smith rolled to his 32nd career CMS win in a caution-filled B-Mod main event ahead of strong-running Jake Richards and Steve Clancy. Smith was involved in the first caution and restarted tail back. In Mod-Lite action, current point’s leader Dillon Raffurty took command of the 20-lap Mod-Lite feature and sailed on to his twelfth-career CMS win and fifth this year. David Raffurty was second followed tail-starting Donnie Dannar. In Street Stock action, Clayton Campbell returned to CMS victory lane in a big way with his 28th career win, which came over Jay Prevete and point’s leader, Brett Wood. The Modifieds wrapped up the night with their 25-lap main event in which Terry Schultz captured his third win of the and 64th of his career. Finishing second and third were Kevin Blackburn and Gunner Martin.

Next Saturday and Sunday marks the 18th Tom Wilson Memorial BBQ Bowl at Central Missouri Speedway. Two big nights of racing featuring $5,000-to-win Modifieds and a full Fireworks show to wrap up the weekend! The weekend begins on Saturday, June 30th for a $500-to-win Mod-Lites main event. The Modifieds begin their special event with three rounds of heat races to qualify for the main event on night two. Street Stocks, B-Mods, and Pure Stocks will also compete in their weekly championship racing series. Then, on night two, Sunday, July 1st, the special-event weekend continues with Modifieds competing in their C- and B-Main events to finalize the starting grid for the $5,000-to-2in, $1,000-to-Start, 50-lap main event. Mod-Lites will compete in their annual track special event for $1,000-to-win, and E-mods will join the action with a full program of heat races and B-Mains for the night. At the end of the evening, a full fireworks show will be held in celebration of Independence Day weekend.

A-Main Events from Central Missouri Speedway 6-9-18. Complete results may be found on the track’s website at www.centralmissourispeedway.net.

A-Main Results from 6-23-18

Pure Stocks A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 1. Darrin Christy (3B)

Kansas City, Ks. 100 2. 9. Rodger Detherage (25x)

Windsor, Mo. 95 3. 3. Jaren Powrie (74)

Nevada, Mo. 91 4. 8. Dave Doelz (4D)

Warsaw, Mo. 87 5. 2. Dakkota Brisbin (42)

Richmond, Mo. 84 6. 12. Jonathan Evans (89)

Knob Noster, Mo. 81 7. 4. Joey Harper (21J)

Buckner, Mo. 78 8. 7. Larry Norris (53K)

Lone Jack, Mo. 76 9. 6. Scott Martin (12)

Warrensburg, Mo. 74 10. 5. Spencer Reiff (7)

Kansas City, Mo. 72 DNS. 11. Jay Prevete (25xxx)

Windsor, Mo. 45 DNS. 10. Gale Harper (28JR)

Warrensburg, Mo. 45

B MOD A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 5. Brad Smith (99)

Belton, Mo. 100 2. 6. Jake Richards (7J)

Lansing, Ks. 95 3. 1. Steve Clancy (12c)

Odessa, Mo. 91 4. 4. Jacob Ebert (94)

Oak Grove, Mo. 87 5. 11. Chad Staus (c3)

Otterville, Mo. 84 6. 14. Blake Davidson (B)

Mokane, Mo. 81 7. 7. Kameron Grindstaff (14)

Independence, Mo. 78 8. 8. Chris Brockway (03)

Knob Noster, Mo. 76 9. 17. Kody Bray (15s)

Archie, Mo. 74 10. 12. Larry Drake (27D)

Osceola, Mo. 72 11. 19. Matt Michaels (13M)

Lees Summit, Mo. 70 12. 16. Glenn Wilson (8UP)

Peculiar, Mo. 68 13. 15. Olen Stephens (12JR)

Warrensburg, Mo. 66 14. 9. Bobby Russell (7B)

Smithville, Mo. 64 15. 10. Jacob Callahan (27)

Pleasant Hill, Mo. 62 16. 20. Adam Moppin (65M)

Lawson, Mo. 60 17. 2. Jeremy Lile (05)

Higginsville, Mo. 58 18. 3. Cole Campbell (22c)

Mexico, Mo. 56 19. 13. Michael King (14K)

Warrensburg, Mo. 55 DNS. 18. Jack Cunningham Iii (99c)

Wellington, Mo. 0

MOD LITE A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 5. Dillon Raffurty (46)

Kansas City, Mo. 100 2. 1. David Raffurty (64)

Kansas City, Mo. 95 3. 20. Donnie Dannar (171)

Oak Grove, Mo. 91 4. 7. Justin Raffurty (75)

Kansas City, Mo. 87 5. 6. Travis Alexander (36)

Tonganoxie, Ks. 84 6. 17. Kevin White (33)

Desoto, Ks. 81 7. 2. Brian Ziegler (65z)

Bates City, Mo. 78 8. 9. Jeff Raffurty (98)

Holt, Mo. 76 9. 13. Tony Kerr (73)

Grandview, Mo. 74 10. 10. Nathan Wolfe (3)

Lee’s Summit, Mo. 72 11. 3. Ed Griggs (34)

Pleasant Hill, Mo. 70 12. 12. Anthony Lane (02)

Belton, Mo. 68 13. 16. Josh Guy (09)

Knob Noster, Mo. 66 14. 11. Robert Baslee (4R)

Holden, Mo. 64 16. 8. Cody Miller (7)

Kansas City, Mo. 60 17. 14. Cody Vail (8V)

Louisburg, Ks. 58 18. 18. Mark Lane (33L)

Grain Valley, Mo. 56 19. 15. Kellie Vail (12V)

Louisburg, Ks. 55 20. 19. David Thomas (85)

Kansas City, Mo. 54 DQ. 4. Michael Raffurty (41)

Kansas City, Mo. 0

STREET STOCK A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS 1. 2. Clayton Campbell (30c)

Otterville, Mo. 100 2. 1. Jay Prevete (25xxx)

Windsor, Mo. 95 3. 3. Brett Wood (7)

Warrensburg, Mo. 91 4. 4. Michael Mullins (M20)

Kingsville, Mo. 87 5. 6. John Brooks (27)

Warrensburg, Mo. 84 6. 8. Jerry Schmidt (11X)

Lee’s Summit, Mo. 81 7. 5. Chris Kircher (28K)

Drexel, Mo. 78 8. 17. Jimmy Ngo (60)

Independence, Mo. 76 9. 7. Allen Perryman (3P)

Belton, Ms. 74 10. 16. Eric Hammons (5H)

Smithton, Mo. 72 11. 11. Blake Peeler (292)

Trimble, Mo. 70 12. 9. Ethan Mullins (5E)

Sedalia, Mo. 68 13. 12. Danny McKenzie (77)

Warrensburg, Mo. 66 14. 10. Brian Inlow (43)

Concordia, Mo. 64 15. 14. Randy Jester (51)

Odessa, Mo. 62 DNS. 13. Chad Eickleberry (09)

Warrensburg, Mo. 45 DNS. 15. Devin Irvin (67)

Cleveland, Mo. 45

MODIFIED A-Feature