Ewing Outlasts for 40 Lap Feature Finish at Macon Speedway

(Macon, IL) Dakota Ewing has had a successful season so far at Macon Speedway. Feature wins and career-defining moments have been plentiful during his 2018. Another milestone was added Saturday night when he captured the Firecracker 40s feature in the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models. He led one lap. The last one. Jake Little looked dominate and appeared to be on his way to victory until Ewing caught up with less than ten laps remaining and Little made a driver error on the backstretch of the white flag lap and Ewing cashed in on it, making the pass through the third and fourth turns and took the checkered flag. For Ewing, it was his second win in as many weeks. More impressively, he started in the fifth position (third row inside) and closed in on both front row drivers Little and Guy Taylor.

Nick Macklin took a feature win away from Jerit Murphy in the Street Stock division. Murphy looked smooth on top of the 1/5th mile and looked bound for his first feature win after taking his heat race earlier in the evening. Closing in on the finish, Murphy held the lead and Macklin along with Terry Reed made the race that much closer and out of the final turn to the checkered flag, Macklin made the final move to the finish and took the win.

Dennis Vandermeersch made short work of the Sportsman division feature. 15 laps were led by Vandermeersch who took his third feature win of the season.

Another quick race featured the B-Modifieds as Tim Hancock returned to the winner’s circle and led all 15 laps.

The BillingsleyRewards.Com Modifieds portion of the Firecracker 40s did see a winner lead all 40 laps. Cory Daugherty of Blue Mound took the high side and raced as hard as he could to keep the lead away from Curt Rhodes, who was on his bumper for the majority of the 40-lap feature race. The race was full of surprises and cautions and wrecks but Daugherty stayed on strong and didn’t let up from his mission of winning.

Adam Webb won the Hornet feature that was full of action. Taking the lead from points leader Mike Eskew midway through the race and being able to hold on was a struggle as Eskew did not give up on getting the lead back.

Macon Speedway wishes to thank 95Q, Dynagraphics and Decatur Building Trades for their sponsorship of the evening’s racing action. Five racing classes compete next Saturday to finish off the month of June which is headlined by the POWRi Midgets & Micro Sprints. The Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models, Street Stocks and Hornets make up the program.

Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models–1. Dakota Ewing (Warrensburg), 2. Jake Little (Springfield), 3. Guy Taylor (Springfield), 4. Cody Maguire (Carlinville), 5. Kyle McMahon (Mt. Vernon), 6. Roben Huffman (Midland City), 7. Anthony Harter (Sherman), 8. Jeff Ray (Springfield), 9. Donny Koehler (Macon), 10. Dan Richardson (Macy, IN)

Sportsman–1. Dennis Vandermeersch (Arlington), 2. Scott Landers (Taylorville), 3. Danny Smith (Argenta), 4. Steven Mattingly (Chenoa), 5. Tim Bedinger (Taylorville), 6. Wes Odell (Springfield), 7. Scott Williams (Leroy), 8. Dave Smith (Monticello), 9. Stefan Bedinger (Taylorville), 10. Ethan Schnapp (Springfield)

B-Modifieds–1. Tim Hancock (Mt. Olive), 2. Everett Bradham (Olney), 3. JR Wiltermood (Windsor), 4. Jordan Smith (Villa Grove), 5. Jerry Thompson (Troy), 6. Kevin Crowder (Argenta), 7. Steve Phillips (Neoga), 8. Nick Miller (Charleston), 9. Cody Stillwell (Godfrey), 10. Tom Riech (Springfield)

Street Stocks–1. Nick Macklin (Argenta), 2. Jerit Murphy (Lodge), 3. Terry Reed (Decatur), 4. Justin Crowell (Lincoln), 5. Jason Schrimpsher (Decatur), 6. Shawn Ziemer (Boody), 7. Matthew Yaden (Monticello), 8. Larry Long (Tuscola), 9. Timmy Dick (Monticello), 10. Dennis Wernle (New Douglas)

BillingsleyRewards.Com Modifieds–1. Cory Daugherty (Blue Mound), 2. Curt Rhodes (Taylorville), 3. Tim Hancock (Mt. Olive), 4. Tim Hamburg (Dixon), 5. Tim Hancock, Jr. (Mt. Olive), 6. Tommy Sheppard, Jr. (New Berlin), 7. Jared Thomas (Edinburg), 8. Chevy Miller (Clinton), 9. Connor Klay (Stonington), 10. Jacob Steinkoenig (Highland)

Hornets–1. Adam Webb (Decatur), 2. Mike Eskew (Springfield), 3. Matt Reed (Decatur), 4. Steve Stine (Stonington), 5. Carson Dart (Springfield), 6. Ken Reed (Decatur), 7. Kodi Landholt (Buffalo), 8. Carter Dart (Springfield), 9. John Lewis (Cerro Gordo), 10. Paul Peters (Pana)