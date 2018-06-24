IT’S MILLER TIME AT LAKE OZARK

ELDON, MO (June 23, 2018) – Fresh off of a second place finish on Friday night, Joe B. Miller improved one spot and won his first POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League race of 2018 Saturday night at Lake Ozark Speedway.

Riley Kreisel led the first three laps as he was followed by Artz and Miller. On lap four, Kreisel slipped up high and nearly got into the turn four wall allowing Artz, who was utilizing the middle groove, to move into the lead. Kreisel and Miller then had a good battle for the second spot with Miller taking over the spot on lap six.

On lap seven, the three drivers were nearly three wide with Miller using the bottom groove to move into the lead. A lap later, the races only yellow flag would come out for Brad Wyatt, who spun to stop on the backstretch.

When the race resumed, Miller moved out front with Artz and Kreisel having a great battle for the second spot. Lap by lap, Miller’s lead grew as Artz and Kreisel continued their battle for the second spot.

Miller would go on to his third career POWRi Lucas Oil WAR win in the Matt McGarry Motorsports/McGarry Machine and Welding Gaerte-powered MRP. Artz ran a career-best second in the Speedway Motors/Carpet Land Eagle with Speedway Motors power. Kreisel had a solid run in his Smith Motorsports/Advantec Dyno Service XXX with Engine Connection power. A night after picking up his first career win, Ty Hulsey was fourth with Logan Faucon rounding out the top five. Indy Race Parts Hard Charger JD Black was sixth and he was followed by Craig Carroll. Rounding out the top ten were Wyatt Burks, Zach Daum, and Wesley Smith.

The POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League will next be in action on Friday, July 6 at the Belle-Clair Speedway in Belleville, IL as they race along with the WAR Wildcard League in the Border War. They will follow that up with a race on Saturday, July 7 at the St. Francois County Raceway in Farmington, MO.

The POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Wildcard League will be in action next Saturday, June 30 at the Dirt Oval Route 66 Raceway in Joliet, Illinois.

POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint Car League

6/23/18

Lake Ozark Speedway – 30 cars

Hinchman Racewear 1st Heat – 8 laps

1. 52F-Logan Faucon-Elkhart, IL (1); 2. 12-Wesley Smith-Nixa, MO (2); 3. 57-TJ Artz-LIncoln, NE (7); 4. 77-Jack Wagner-Lone Jack, MO (4); 5. 15B-Quinton Benson-Sweet Springs, MO (6); 6. 16-Anthony Nicholson-Millington, TN (5); 7. 2H-Luke Howard-Overland Park, KS (3); 8. 70-Pete Palazzolo-Pacific, MO (8)

Bell Helmets 2nd Heat – 8 laps

1. 31-Joe B. Miller-Millersville, MO (6); 2. 90-Riley Kreisel-Warsaw, MO (3); 3. 65-Chris Parkinson-Gladstone, MO (1); 4. 82-Vinny Ward, Springfield, IL (4); 5. 7S-Wade Seiler-Alton, IL (2); 6. 77K-Katlynn Leer-Moulton, IA (5); 7. 30-Ryan Kent-Blue Springs, MO (8); 8. 89-Todd McVay-Grain Valley, MO (7)

Schure Built Suspensions 3rd Heat – 8 laps

1. 11W-Wyatt Burks-Topeka, KS (3); 2. 24C-Craig Carroll-Collinsville, OK (2); 3. 7M-Chance Morton-Coweta, OK (4); 4. 7JR-JD Black-Grain Valley, MO (6); 5. 8-Jeff Wingate-Centertown, MO (5); 6. 73-Samuel Wagner-Lone Jack, MO (1); 7. 22-Matthew Sharon-Barnett, MO (7)

Wilwood Disc Brakes 4th Heat – 8 laps

1. 5D-Zach Daum-Pocahontas, IL (1); 2. 24H-Ty Hulsey-Owasso, OK (3); 3. 38-Chet Williiams-Evansville, IN (2); 4. 41-Brad Wyatt, Kearney, MO (5); 5. 49B-Ben Brown, Marshall, MO (4); 6. 99-Korey Weyant, Springfield, IL (6); 7. 22S-Slater Helt, Cactus Flats, MO (7)

Dash – 6 laps

1. 57-TJ Artz (2); 2. 90-Riley Kreisel (6); 3. 31-Joe B. Miller (4); 4. 5D-Zach Daum (5); 5. 52F-Logan Faucon (5); 6. 11W-Wyat Burks (3)

B-Main – 12 laps

1. 15B-Quinton Benson (1); 2. 77K-Katlynn Leer (7); 3. 22S-Slater Helt (10): 4. 7S-Wade Seiler (4); 5. 73-Samuel Wagner (11); 6. 30-Ryan Kent (8); 7. 99-Korey Weyant (5); 8. 16-Anthony Nicholson (6); 9. 70-Pete Palazzolo (13); 10. 22-Matthew Sharon (9); 11. 8-Jeff Wingate (2)-DNF; 12. 49B-Ben Brown (3)-DNF; 13. 2H-Luke Howard (12)-DNF; 14. 89-Todd McVay (14)-DNF

POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprints A-Main – 25 laps

1. 31-Joe B. Miller (3); 2. 57-TJ Artz (1); 3. 90-Riley Kreisel (2); 4. 24H-Ty Hulsey (7); 5. 52F-Logan Faucon (5); 6. 7JR-JD Black (11); 7. 24C-Craig Carroll (9); 8. 11W-Wyatt Burks (6); 9. 5D-Zach Daum (4); 10. 12-Wesley Smith (8); 11. 65-Chris Parkinson (14); 12. 15B-Quinton Benson (17); 13. 38-Chet Williams (12); 14. 22S-Slater Helt (19); 15. 77K-Katlynn Leer (18); 16. 82-Vinny Ward (16); 17. 7S-Wade Seiler (20); 18. 77-Jack Wagner (15); 19. 7M-Chance Morton (10); 20.41-Brad Wyatt (13)

Photo Credit: Redlined Photography

Article Credit: Chad Buford