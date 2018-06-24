Make it five for Fuqua and Hendrix as Lucas Oil Speedway kicks off 2nd half of Weekly Racing Series schedule

By Lyndal Scranton – WHEATLAND, Missouri (June 24, 2018) – Chalk up another Pitts Homes USRA Modified feature victory for Darron Fuqua.

The Kansas driver, who had rarely raced at Lucas Oil Speedway prior to 2018, made it five feature wins on the season as he captured the $1,000 headliner on Saturday night’s Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series program.

David Hendrix also celebrated his fifth straight win, taking the Big O Tires Street Stocks feature win. Other feature winners on National Wild Turkey Federation Race to Save the Hunt Night were Kris Jackson (Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods) and Johnny Fennewald (Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models).

A total of 109 cars checked into the pits in the four divisions as the second half of the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series got underway.

Fuqua had to work for his latest triumph. Unlike some of his other wins, in which he dominated all the way, the Mayetta, Kansas driver did not lead until lap 15 when he got past fellow Kansan Nic Bidinger.

Bidinger started on the pole and set the pace until Jon Sheets went around for the lead on lap three. But Sheets could only stay up front for two laps, when Bidinger regained command as Fuqua moved into second place. That’s how it stayed until Bidinger, under pressure from Fuqua, took a spin in turn two on the 15th lap to bring out the race’s fifth caution.

“That was a really good race with Nic. We both were so good on the top,” Fuqua said. “I kept waiting for him to get tight. Everything I tried, I lost ground so I decided to go back to the top. We could run him down, but there was nowhere to pass him at that time.

“Finally he pushed and let me my there. I was trying to be patient, but we were running out of laps.”

Cutshaw, Sheets and fast-climbing RC Whitwell followed Fuqua on the restart, with 10 laps remaining.

The race went green the rest of the way and Fuqua drove away to win by about 10 car lengths. Whitwell, after starting 17th, finished second with Cutshaw third and Sheets fourth.

Hendrix streak grows: David Hendrix continued his dream season in the Big O Tires Street Stocks by taking the lead from Toby Ott midway through the 20-lapper. The Waynesville driver then pulled away for his fifth straight feature victory.

“We’re using some new springs and shocks, some new stuff this year. I didn’t want to say too much about it, but it’s been working pretty good so far,” Hendrix said. “We’re very lucky and thankful. We work real hard on it. It’s something I had in my head for a long time and it seems to be working pretty good.”

Ott, the reigning track champ, started on the pole and led nine laps. But Hendrix, coming from the seventh starting position, was reeling him in and made an outside pass for the lead out of turn four on lap 10.

Hendrix rolled from there, finishing well ahead of Ott and Brian Schutt, who recorded a third straight third-place finish.

“I didn’t think I was going to get Toby there for a long time,” Hendrix said. “He was way better than I was on the bottom. I thought I had to go to the outside and try something. There was a pretty good strip of brown coming off (turn) four where I could get a good run. I think that was the difference for me.”

Jackson earns B-Mod win: Kris Jackson of Lebanon took the lead on lap six and went on to earn his second Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mod victory of the season at Lucas Oil Speedway – and eighth feature win overall this season.

“We broke a transmission in our heat race,” Jackson said, explaining why his car slowed dramatically soon after taking the checkers in the heat win. “We’ve been down here working non-stop ever since to get it ready.”

Midseason points champion Taylor Moore led the first six laps as JC Morton and Jackson were in pursuit, the trio going three-wide in turn two at one point. Jackson, who started fifth, made it into second by lap three before getting past Moore for the lead to complete lap seven.

But a caution flag on lap 10 wiped out a 12 car-length lead that Jackson had built and bunched the field with Moore, Jackson and Shawn Strong right behind him for the restart.

Jackson checked out on the contenders after it went back green and cruised to the win, finishing about a straightaway ahead of Morton who earned his third runner-up finish of the season. Andy Bryant, who started ninth, rallied into third with Moore’s fourth place his fifth top-five of 2018.

Fennewald grabs ULMA feature: Johnny Fennewald of Appleton City, Missouri, took advantage of a restart with seventh laps remaining to get past Aaron Marrant for the Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Model feature victory.

“We had a really good car,” Fennewald said. “We’ve been struggling in heat races and not been qualifying very good. I’ve been working my butt off, trying to figure things out on this new car. I think we’ve about figured it out.”

Marrant and Fennewald started up front and sprinted away from the field with first-half points champ Marrant, using the high side, setting the pace until caution for debris on lap 13.

That allowed Kaeden Cornell a chance to make up the big gap on the top two. But it was Fennewald who took advantage of the restart, making an inside pass in turn three to grab the lead to finish lap 14.

Fennewald held on the rest of the way for his second feature win of the season and deny Marrant his fourth. Kaeden Cornell finished third with Josh Poe in fourth.

“Aaron’s a good racer. We race hard all the time,” Fennewald said. “He’s usually the guy to beat, or I am. Now we have Kaeden in the mix with us.”

LUCAS OIL SPEEDWAY RESULTS (June 23, 2018)

Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series

Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds

A-Feature – 1. Darron Fuqua Mayetta, Ks. 2. R C Whitwell Tucson, Az. 3. Jeff Cutshaw Bolivar, Mo. 4. Jon Sheets Liberal, Mo. 5. Chase Domer Nevada, Mo. 6. Evan Hubert 7. Johnny Bone Jr Pea Ridge, Ar. 8. Jerad Fuller Memphis, Mo. 9. Lewis Jackson Wellsville, Ks. 10. Jason Pursley Hermitage, Mo. 11. Nick Pence Raymore, Mo. 12. Andrew Smith Rogersville, Mo. 13. Jardin Fuller Memphis, Mo. 14. Nathan Vaughn Sedalia, Mo. 15. Mike Striegel Hermitage, Mo. 16. Brent Holman Springdale, Ar. 17. Ronnie Woods Mexico, Mo. 18. Dalton McKenney Clarksville, Mo. 19. Donnie Fellers Wheatland, Mo. 20. Tracy Wolf Buffalo, Mo. 21. Colson Kirk Urbana, Mo. DNF. Nic Bidinger Perry, Ks. DNF. Lucas Gibbs Udall, Ks. DNF. Michael Maggard Republic, Mo. DNF. Shawn Strong Billings, Mo. DNS. John Hobson Foristell, Mo. DNS. Lance Town Wellsville, Ks.

Heat 1 1. Nic Bidinger Perry, Ks. 2. Jeff Cutshaw Bolivar, Mo. 3. Chase Domer Nevada, Mo. 4. Mike Striegel Hermitage, Mo. 5. Donnie Fellers Wheatland, Mo. 6. Jason Pursley Hermitage, Mo. 7. Nathan Vaughn Sedalia, Mo. 8. Brent Holman Springdale, Ar. 9. Lucas Gibbs Udall, Ks.

Heat 2 1. Darron Fuqua Mayetta, Ks. 2. Ronnie Woods Mexico, Mo. 3. Nick Pence Raymore, Mo. 4. Dalton McKenney Clarksville, Mo. 5. Andrew Smith Rogersville, Mo. DNF. Jardin Fuller Memphis, Mo. DNF. R C Whitwell Tucson, Az. DNF. John Hobson Foristell, Mo. DNS. Lance Town Wellsville, Ks.

Heat 3 1. Lewis Jackson Wellsville, Ks. 2. Jerad Fuller Memphis, Mo. 3. Jon Sheets Liberal, Mo. 4. Johnny Bone Jr Pea Ridge, Ar. 5. Evan Hubert 6. Shawn Strong Billings, Mo. 7. Michael Maggard Republic, Mo. 8. Tracy Wolf Buffalo, Mo. 9. Colson Kirk Urbana, Mo.

Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods

A-Feature – 1. Kris Jackson Lebanon, Mo. 2. J C Morton Springfield, Mo. 3. Andy Bryant Fort Scott, Ks. 4. Taylor Moore Bois D Arc, Mo. 5. Shawn Strong Billings, Mo. 6. Robert Heydenreich Bolivar, Mo. 7. Cody Brill Harrisonville, Mo. 8. Ryan Edde Cross Timbers, Mo. 9. B J Deal Brownstown, Il. 10. Mike Striegel Hermitage, Mo. 11. Rex Merritt Billings, Mo. 12. Luke Nieman Nortonville, Ks. 13. Rex Harris Macks Creek, Mo. 14. J C Newell Buffalo, Mo. 15. Robbe Ewing Stockton, Mo. 16. Tim Phillips Ft. Scott, Ks. 17. Dean Bachner Shawnee, Ks. 18. Cayden Campbell Nevada, Mo. 19. Alexys Vanzandt Billings, Mo. 20. Mitchell Franklin Camdenton, Mo. DNF. Quentin Taylor Wheatland, Mo. DNF. Eddie Schwope, Jr. St Joseph, Mo. DNF. Dillon McCowan Urbana, Mo. DNF. Ricky Watkins Brookline, Mo.

B-Feature 1 1. Mike Striegel Hermitage, Mo. 2. Mitchell Franklin Camdenton, Mo. 3. Ricky Watkins Brookline, Mo. 4. Luke Nieman Nortonville, Ks. 5. Casey Thomas Camdenton, Mo. 6. John Fellers Flemington, Mo. 7. Michael Bixby Harrisonville, Mo. 8. Greg Scheffler Pittsburg, Mo. 9. Morgan Campbell Nevada, Mo. 10. Ken Scott Willard, Mo. 11. Jacob Long Greenfield, Mo. 12. Austin Joplin Willard, Mo. USRA

B-Feature 2 1. Alexys Vanzandt Billings, Mo. 2. Cayden Campbell Nevada, Mo. 3. Dillon McCowan Urbana, Mo. 4. Dean Bachner Shawnee, Ks. 5. Jack Moad Springfield, Ms. 6. Jerry Ellis Richaland, Mo. 7. Ashley Klick Columbia, Mo. DNF. James Scroggins Brookline Station, Mo. DNF. Mark Long Willard, Mo. DNF. Bobby Williams Hermitage, Mo. DNS. T J Yount Greenfield, Mo.

Heat 1 1. Cody Brill Harrisonville, Mo. 2. Shawn Strong Billings, Mo. 3. Quentin Taylor Wheatland, Mo. 4. Robbe Ewing Stockton, Mo. 5. Mark Long Willard, Mo. 6. John Fellers Flemington, Mo. 7. Dillon McCowan Urbana, Mo. 8. Ashley Klick Columbia, Mo. 9. Luke Nieman Nortonville, Ks. 10. Jacob Long Greenfield, Mo. USRA

Heat 2 1. Taylor Moore Bois D Arc, Mo. 2. Rex Merritt Billings, Mo. 3. J C Newell Buffalo, Mo. 4. B J Deal Brownstown, Il. 5. Casey Thomas Camdenton, Mo. 6. Mike Striegel Hermitage, Mo. 7. Morgan Campbell Nevada, Mo. 8. Greg Scheffler Pittsburg, Mo. 9. James Scroggins Brookline Station, Mo. 10. Jack Moad Springfield, Ms.

Heat 3 1. Kris Jackson Lebanon, Mo. 2. J C Morton Springfield, Mo. 3. Tim Phillips Ft. Scott, Ks. 4. Andy Bryant Fort Scott, Ks. 5. Dean Bachner Shawnee, Ks. 6. Bobby Williams Hermitage, Mo. 7. Alexys Vanzandt Billings, Mo. 8. Michael Bixby Harrisonville, Mo. 9. Ken Scott Willard, Mo. DNF. Austin Joplin Willard, Mo.

Heat 4 1. Eddie Schwope, Jr. St Joseph, Mo. 2. Rex Harris Macks Creek, Mo. 3. Robert Heydenreich Bolivar, Mo. 4. Ryan Edde Cross Timbers, Mo. 5. Mitchell Franklin Camdenton, Mo. 6. T J Yount Greenfield, Mo. 7. Ricky Watkins Brookline, Mo. 8. Cayden Campbell Nevada, Mo. DNF. Jerry Ellis Richaland, Mo.

Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models

A-Feature – 1. Johnny Fennewald Appleton City, Mo. 2. Aaron Marrant Richmond, Mo. 3. Kaeden Cornell Willard, Mo. 4. Josh Poe Peculiar, Mo. 5. Jon Binning Warrensburg, Mo. 6. Aaron Poe Warrensburg, Mo. 7. Cody Holtkamp Holts Summit, Mo. 8. Bryon Allison Marshall, Mo. 9. Eric Turner Hermitage, Mo. 10. Cole Henson Russellville, Mo. 11. Dylan Hoover Columbia, Mo. 12. Ashlee Lancaster Sturgeon, Mo. 13. Shawn Whitman Fair Grove, Mo. 14. Jason Sivils Bolivar, Mo. 15. Gregg Truelove Liberty, Mo. 16. Jimmy Jobe Odessa, Mo. 17. Wesley Briggs Olathe, Ks. 18. Bob Cummings Sedalia, Mo. DNF. Daniel Jessen Joplin, Mo. DNF. Mark Simon Buffalo, Mo. DNS. Larry Jones El Dorado Springs, Mo.

Heat 1 1. Aaron Marrant Richmond, Mo. 2. Josh Poe Peculiar, Mo. 3. Bryon Allison Marshall, Mo. 4. Dylan Hoover Columbia, Mo. 5. Gregg Truelove Liberty, Mo. 6. Jimmy Jobe Odessa, Mo. DQ. Daniel Jessen Joplin, Mo.

Heat 2 1. Jon Binning Warrensburg, Mo. 2. Cody Holtkamp Holts Summit, Mo. 3. Cole Henson Russellville, Mo. 4. Eric Turner Hermitage, Mo. 5. Ashlee Lancaster Sturgeon, Mo. 6. Bob Cummings Sedalia, Mo. DNF. Jason Sivils Bolivar, Mo.

Heat 3 1. Johnny Fennewald Appleton City, Mo. 2. Aaron Poe Warrensburg, Mo. 3. Kaeden Cornell Willard, Mo. 4. Mark Simon Buffalo, Mo. 5. Shawn Whitman Fair Grove, Mo. 6. Wesley Briggs Olathe, Ks. DNF. Larry Jones El Dorado Springs, Mo.

Big O Tires Street Stocks

A-Feature – 1. David Hendrix Waynesville, Mo. 2. Toby Ott Wheatland, Mo. 3. Brian Schutt Lebanon, Mo. 4. Marc Carter Warrensburg, Mo. 5. Chris Tonoli Hermitage, Mo. 6. James Flood Crane, Mo. 7. Bobby Barnett Republic, Mo. 8. Vic Hill Mosheim, Tn. 9. Dewayne Applegate Jr Dunnegan, Mo. 10. Josh Halbrook Springfield, Mo. 11. Dalton Imhoff Jamestown, Mo. 12. Bradley Gideon Ozark, Mo. 13. Tim Petty Niangua, Mo. 14. Josh Dugan Fair Grove, Mo. DNF. Cody Frazon Lamonte, Mo. DNF. John Scott Warsaw, Mo. DNF. Kenny Carroll Camdendon, Mo. DNF. Francisco Escamilla Niangua, Mo. DNF. Jay Lamons Savonburg, Ks. DNF. Steve Scott Pittsburg, Mo. DNF. Ted Welschmeyer Tebbetts, Mo. DNF. Johnny Coats Joplin, Mo. DNS. Scott Chism Bolivar, Mo.

Heat 1 1. Toby Ott Wheatland, Mo. 2. Kenny Carroll Camdendon, Mo. 3. David Hendrix Waynesville, Mo. 4. Brian Schutt Lebanon, Mo. 5. Francisco Escamilla Niangua, Mo. 6. Jay Lamons Savonburg, Ks. 7. Tim Petty Niangua, Mo. 8. John Scott Warsaw, Mo.

Heat 2 1. Marc Carter Warrensburg, Mo. 2. Vic Hill Mosheim, Tn. 3. Josh Halbrook Springfield, Mo. 4. Bradley Gideon Ozark, Mo. 5. Josh Dugan Fair Grove, Mo. 6. Steve Scott Pittsburg, Mo. DNF. Johnny Coats Joplin, Mo. DNF. Cody Frazon Lamonte, Mo.

Heat 3 1. James Flood Crane, Mo. 2. Chris Tonoli Hermitage, Mo. 3. Dalton Imhoff Jamestown, Mo. 4. Dewayne Applegate Jr Dunnegan, Mo. 5. Bobby Barnett Republic, Mo. 6. Ted Welschmeyer Tebbetts, Mo. DNF. Scott Chism Bolivar, Mo.

