Jamison Scores Inaugural 305 Winged Nationals Victory

by Brian Neal

Donnellson, IA (Saturday, June 23, 2018) – Mother nature played havoc with many tracks in the area on Friday night, as drenching rains most of the week forced tracks to cancel their Friday night shows. Including the Pepsi Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, Iowa. But when 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa made the decision to cancel their Saturday night racing program on Friday, the officials at the Pepsi Lee County Speedway decided to move Friday nights program to Saturday night.

The move would pay off, as close to 100 cars packed the pit area and a very nice crowd was on hand to witness the action. Highlighting the night would be the Inaugural 305 Winged Nationals, being presented by Mohrfeld Electric and Hoenig Lawn Care. The 305 Sprint Cars would be chasing a top prize of $1,000, with the Steffes Late Models, Budweiser Modifieds, Donnellson Tire & Service Stock Cars, Discount Tire & Service SportMods, and Armstrong Tractor Sport Compacts also on the card.

After 14 heat races and a dash were completed to help set the feature line ups, it was time to go feature racing. The 16 lap Discount Tire & Service SportMods were up first, with Ron Kibbe and Adam Birck drawing the front row. Kibbe would take advantage of his starting spot to grab the lead on lap 1 over Levi Layman, who started 5th, and Birck. Kibbe then held the top spot until lap 4, when Layman slipped by to take the lead. Meanwhile, Daniel Fellows, who started 10th, was working his way towards the front. On lap 5 Fellows worked himself into second and then went to work on Layman for the lead. The action was slowed for the first time on lap 8, as debris in turn 1 brought out the yellow. On the restart Fellows used the top of the track to take over the top spot, leaving Layman to battle Kibbe, and Austen Becerra, who started 9th, in the battle for second. Just when it looked like Fellows would pull away to an easy win, the second and final caution of the race appeared on lap 14. Bob Cowman slowed to a stop in turn 2 to bring out the caution and set up a two lap dash to the finish. Fellows once again grabbed the lead on the restart, with Becerra and Kibbe close behind. Despite a last lap challenge from Becerra, Fellows would hold on to claim his third win of the season at the track. Becerra settled for 2nd, Brandon Dale charged from 11th to finish 3rd, Kibbe was 4th, with Shaun Slaughter coming from 8th to finish in 5th.

Up next was the 16 lap Donnellson Tire & Service Stock Car feature, with David Brandies and Jeremy Pundt leading the field to green. Brandies took advantage of his draw to jump out into the lead on lap 1 over Dean Kratzer and John Oliver Jr. Kratzer would work under Brandies to take over the top spot on lap 2, and then started to put some distance on the battle for second. But a few laps later he would loose his brakes, which allowed Oliver Jr. and Jason Cook, who started 8th, to close in on him. On lap 8 Oliver Jr. slipped under Kratzer to take over the lead, with Cook following him into second. Cook then tried to work under Oliver Jr. coming off the corners over the next 5 laps, with Oliver Jr. holding him off at the line each lap. Disaster would strike Kratzer on lap 13, as he slowed down the backstretch after loosing a motor to bring out the yellow. On the restart Oliver Jr. jumped back out front, with Cook and Brandies glued to his back bumper. Oliver Jr. would hold on over the final laps to score his second win of the season at the Pepsi Lee County Speedway. Cook was 2nd, Pundt was 3rd, Corey Strothman finished 4th after starting in 9th, with Jason See coming home in 5th.

Bruce Hanford and Jordan Walker drew the front row for the 18 lap Budweiser Modified feature, with Hanford jumping out into the lead on lap 1 over Jeff Waterman and Walker. Just after lap 1 was scored complete, Bill Roberts Jr. slowed down the backstretch to bring out the yellow. On the restart Hanford moved back out front, with Waterman and Mike Van Genderen, who started 8th, close behind. While Hanford worked to hold off Waterman, Steve Stewart, who started 7th, was quickly working his way into the battle. On lap 11 Stewart over took Van Genderen for third and then one lap later he made the pass of Waterman to move into second. But disaster would strike Stewart on lap 13, as he tried to work under Hanford coming off turn 4 and made contact with Hanford’s left rear. Which resulted in Stewart spinning to bring out the yellow. Hanford once again grabbed the lead on the restart, with Van Genderen and Dakota Simmons following. Van Genderen would close in on Hanford’s back bumper on the final lap, but Hanford held on to pick up his first win of the season at the track. Van Genderen was 2nd, Simmons was 3rd, Mitch Boles was 4th, with Kelly Buckallew coming from 11th to finish in 5th.

The 20 lap Inaugural 305 Winged Nationals Sprint Car feature was up next, with Harold Pohren and John Schulz leading the field to the drop of the green flag. Schulz used his starting spot to jump out into the lead on lap 1 over Pohren and Ryan Jamison. The lead for Schulz only lasted for 1 lap, as Jamison shot under him on lap 2 to take over the top spot. Debris in turn 1 on lap 4 would bring out the first caution of the race. On the restart Jamison jumped back out front, with Tanner Gebhardt and Schulz close behind. The fast pace that Jamison was setting would put him into lapped traffic on lap 9. But that wasn’t enough to slow him down, as he built up a straight-away lead. The only thing that did slow Jamison down was the second and final caution of the race. As debris in turn 3 on lap 12 brought out the yellow. Jamison once again grabbed the lead on the restart, with Gebhardt and Schulz following. Without another caution to slow the pace, Jamison would pull away to claim the win and the $1,000 check to go with it. Gebhardt was 2nd, Schulz was 3rd, Pohren was 4th, with Brayden Gaylord coming home in 5th.

Sam Halstead and Tim Simpson drew the front row for the 20 lap Steffes Late Model feature, with Halstead grabbing the lead on lap 1 over Todd Frank and Simpson. The action was slowed for the first and only time on lap 2, as debris under the flag stand brought out the yellow. On the restart Halstead moved back out front, with Tommy Elston, who started 4th, over taking Frank for second. One lap later, lap 4, Elston used the top of the track to take the top spot away from Halstead. While Halstead battled Jay Johnson, who started 5th, and Jeff Guengerich, who started 8th, for second, Elston would pull away to claim his second win of the season at the Pepsi Lee County Speedway. Johnson won the battle for 2nd, Guengerich was 3rd, Halstead was 4th, with Frank rounding out the top 5.

The final feature to take to the track on the night was the 14 lap Armstrong Tractor Sport Compacts, with Barry Taft and Mike Reu making up the front row. Taft took advantage of his draw to jump out into the lead on lap 1 over Reu and Ryan Havel. While Taft set a fast pace out front, Reu, Havel, and Kimberly Abbott, who started 5th, battled for second. Just when it looked like Taft would cruise to an easy win, the red flag appeared on lap 11 to slow the action. Havel, who was running 3rd, caught fire in turn 4 and slowed to a stop under the flag stand to bring out the red. On the restart Taft moved back out front, with Abbott and Jake Dietrich, who charged from 20th, glued to Taft’s back bumper. Coming off turn 4 to get the checkered flag, Abbott would get up beside Taft. But Taft would hold her off at the line to pick up his fifth win of the season at the track. Abbott settled for 2nd, Trent Orwig, who started 10th, over took Dietrich on the final lap to finish in 3rd, Dietrich was 4th, with William Michel finishing 5th after starting in 8th.

Coming up next Friday, June 29th at the Pepsi Lee County Speedway will be another points night, presented by Pilot Grove Savings Bank. Doing battle for points will be the Steffes Late Models, Budweiser IMCA Modifieds, Donnellson Tire & Service IMCA Stock Cars, Discount Tire & Service IMCA SportMods, and Armstrong Tractor IMCA Sport Compacts.

Gates will open at 5:30 PM, hot laps at 7 PM, and racing at 7:30 PM. Grandstand admission will be adults $10, seniors (60+) $9, students (11-17) $5, and kids 10 & under FREE!! Pit passes are $25, age 7-13 $15, ages 4-6 $10, and ages 3 & under $3. Any military person with an I.D. will be admitted into the grandstands for FREE! Plus there will be a huge fireworks display after the races, thanks to J&M Displays.

For more information about the Pepsi Lee County Speedway you can visit their website at www.leecountyspeedway.com, like them on Facebook, or call Brian Gaylord at 319-371-6744 or Mike Van Genderen at 641-521-0330.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Pepsi Lee County Speedway, Donnellson, Iowa

Saturday, June 23, 2018 – Mohrfeld Electric & Hoenig Lawn Care Night

305 Sprints

A-Feature: 1. Ryan Jamison, Mediapolis, IA; 2. Tanner Gebhardt, Burlington, IA; 3. John Schulz, West Burlington, IA; 4. Harold Pohren, New London, IA; 5. Brayden Gaylord, Wever, IA; 6. Dave Getchell, Sperry, IA; 7. Rob Kubli, Milo, IA; 8. Nick Guernsey, Burlington, IA; 9. Matt Krieger, Burlington, IA; 10. Frank Rodgers, Lucas, IA; 11. Kelly Graham, Hedrick, IA; 12. Damian Getchell, Sperry, IA; 13. Colton Fisher, Mediapolis, IA; 14. Jarrod Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA; 15. Daniel Bergquist, Burlington, IA; 16. Justin Parrish, Oquawka, IL; 17. Travis Porter, Rock Island, IL

Heat 1: 1. Harold Pohren; 2. Brayden Gaylord; 3. Rob Kubli; 4. Dave Getchell; 5. Damian Getchell; 6. Kelly Graham; 7. Jarrod Schneiderman; 8. Travis Porter

Heat 2: 1. Ryan Jamison; 2. John Schulz; 3. Tanner Gebhardt; 4. Frank Rodgers; 5. Nick Guernsey; 6. Justin Parrish; 7. Colton Fisher; 8. Matt Krieger; 9. Daniel Bergquist

Shake-up Dash: 1. John Schulz; 2. Ryan Jamison; 3. Tanner Gebhardt; 4. Brayden Gaylord; 5. Rob Kubli; 6. Harold Pohren

Steffes Late Models

A-Feature: 1. Tommy Elston, Keokuk, IA; 2. Jay Johnson, West Burlington, IA; 3. Jeff Guengerich, Washington, IA; 4. Sam Halstead, New London, IA; 5. Todd Frank, Montrose, IA; 6. Tim Simpson, West Btranch, IA; 7. Ron Boyse, Kalona, IA; 8. Clint Kirkham, Camden, IL; 9. Darin Weisinger Jr., Mendon, IL; 10. Brandon Queen, Keokuk, IA; 11. Gunner Frank, Montrose, IA; 12. Aric Becker, Cedar Rapids, IA

Heat 1: 1. Tommy Elston; 2. Jeff Guengerich; 3. Tim Simpson; 4. Todd Frank; 5. Aric Becker; 6. Clint Kirkham

Heat 2: 1. Jay Johnson; 2. Sam Halstead; 3. Ron Boyse; 4. Gunner Frank; 5. Darin Weisinger Jr.; 6. Brandon Queen

Budweiser Modifieds

A-Feature: 1. Bruce Hanford, Davenport, IA; 2. Mike Van Genderen, Newton, IA; 3. Dakota Simmons, Douds, IA; 4. Mitch Boles, New London, IA; 5. Kelly Buckallew, Memphis, MO; 6. Jordan Walker, Cedar Rapids, IA; 7. Dean McGee, Galesburg, IL; 8. Steve Stewart, Burlington, IA; 9. Colby Springsteen, Wapello, IA; 10. Jeff Waterman, Quincy, IL; 11. Logan Anderson, Eddyville, IA; 12. Bill Roberts Jr., Burlington, IA; 13. Chris Zogg, New Liberty, IA (DNS); 14. Dugan Thye, Burlington, IA (DNS); 15. Dustin Crear, West Burlington, IA (DNS)

Heat 1: 1. Bill Roberts Jr.; 2. Colby Springsteen; 3. Jeff Waterman; 4. Mitch Boles; 5. Dean McGee; 6. Kelly Buckallew; 7. Chris Zogg; 8. Dugan Thye

Heat 2: 1. Steve Stewart; 2. Mike Van Genderen; 3. Bruce Hanford; 4. Dakota Simmons; 5. Jordan Walker; 6. Logan Anderson; 7. Dustin Crear (DNS)

Donnellson Tire & Service Stock Cars

A-Feature: 1. John Oliver Jr., Danville, IA; 2. Jason Cook, Mt. Pleasant, IA; 3. Jeremy Pundt, Donnellson, IA; 4. Corey Strothman, Mt. Union, IA; 5. Jason See, Albia, IA; 6. Chad Krogmeier, Burlington, IA; 7. Matt Gavin, Monmouth, IL; 8. Kevin Koontz, Memphis, MO; 9. Jordan Gerling, Columbus Junction, IA; 10. David Brandies, Wilton, IA; 11. Dean Kratzer, Ft. Madison, IA; 12. Ray Raker, Burlington, IA; 13. Brandon Lambert, Carthage, IL (DNS)

Heat 1: 1. John Oliver Jr., 2. Jeremy Pundt; 3. David Brandies; 4. Matt Gavin; 5. Jordan Gerling; 6. Kevin Koontz; 7. Ray Raker (DNS)

Heat 2: 1. Jason Cook; 2. Chad Krogmeier; 3. Corey Strothman; 4. Dean Kratzer; 5. Jason See; 6. Brandon Lambert

Discount Tire & Service SportMods

A-Feature: 1. Daniel Fellows, Keokuk, IA; 2. Austen Becerra, Bowen, IL; 3. Brandon Dale, Arbela, MO; 4. Ron Kibbe, Mt. Pleasant, IA; 5. Shaun Slaughter, Iowa City, IA; 6. Levi Layman, Muscatine, IA; 7. Tyler Burton, Quincy, IL; 8. Trent Brink, Bussey, IA; 9. Tom Lathrop, Ottumwa, IA; 10. Colton Pohren, Keokuk, IA; 11. Dakota Sapp, Ottumwa, IA; 12. Cody Benjamin, Hamilton, IL; 13. Sean Wyett, Danville, IA; 14. Nick Aupperle, Iowa City, IA; 15. Adam Birck, Canton, MO; 16. Bob Cowman, Quincy, IL; 17. Brandon Lennox, New London, MO; 18. Kyle Hamelton, Keokuk, IA; 19. Colton Bowman, Burlington, IA

Heat 1: 1. Brandon Dale; 2. Shaun Slaughter; 3. Tom Lathrop; 4. Trent Brink; 5. Sean Wyett; 6. Dakota Sapp; 7. Kyle Hamelton

Heat 2: 1. Brandon Lennox; 2. Daniel Fellows; 3. Tyler Burton; 4. Adam Birck; 5. Bob Cowman; 6. Nick Aupperle

Heat 3: 1. Austen Becerra; 2. Levi Layman; 3. Ron Kibbe; 4. Colton Pohren; 5. Cody Benjamin; 6. Colton Bowman

Armstrong Tractor Sport Compacts

A-Feature: 1. Barry Taft, Argyle, IA; 2. Kimberly Abbott, Camp Point, IL; 3. Trent Orwig, Ottumwa, IA; 4. Jake Dietrich, Keokuk, IA; 5. William Michel, Burlington, IA; 6. Seth Keiser, Fruitland, IA; 7. Mike Reu, Donnellson, IA; 8. Jason Ash, Burlington, IA; 9. David Prim, Hamelton, IL; 10. Billy Cain, Bloomfield, IA; 11. Aaron Berry, Mt. Pleasant, IA; 12. Robert Sturms, Burlington, IA; 13. Wesley Talley, Monmouth, IL; 14. Eric Eye, Winfield, IA; 15. Larry Miller, Burlington, IA; 16. Ryan Havel, Iowa City, IA; 17. Ashton Blain, Burlington, IA; 18. Kenny Smith, Donnellson, IA; 19. Shane Barnes, Washington, IA; 20. Brandon Reu, Donnellson, IA (DNS); 21. Cody Bowman, Mt. Pleasant, IA (DNS)

Heat 1: 1. Barry Taft; 2. David Prim; 3. Larry Miller; 4. Brandon Reu; 5. Jason Ash; 6. Eric Eye; 7. Cody Bowman

Heat 2: 1. William Michel; 2. Robert Sturms; 3. Mike Reu; 4. Ryan Havel; 5. Aaron Berry; 6. Wesley Talley; 7. Jake Dietrich

Heat 3: 1. Trent Orwig; 2. Kimberly Abbott; 3. Kenny Smith; 4. Seth Keiser; 5. Ashton Blain; 6. Billy Cain; 7. Shane Barnes