Springfield Raceway results-Burrell Topd USRA Modified Feature

Springfield, Mo.-Wheeler Metals Night at The “Quick-Quarter” of the Springfield Raceway saw another exciting night of Sumitt Weekly Racing Series action on the smooth, quick and racy high-banked with Fair Grove’s Mickey Burrell taking is 1st ever USRA Springfield Modified feature win, but it wasn’t easy by no means.

Burrell earned the pole spot with current USRA track Modified point leader Jody Tillman on his outside.Burrell got the quick jump but it was 3rd starting spot driver Jim Body who was giving Burrell the early battle. The only caution rolled quick as Ryan Gilmore made contact while diving down low with damage to the front ending his night. Burrell had his hands full as Body was running a diamond line with Burrell hooked on the high-side. As the feature went caution free after the early caution, it was Tillman who had kicked it in high gear and began to run down Burrell. With 2 laps remaining Tillman was within 2 cars as Burrell was running a near perfect race. Taking the white flag Burrell in his Nixa/Livestock/TRE/Bud’s Tire and wheel 73 was not to be denied as he kept Tillman in his Indian Point Marina/Hoffman Cars/Yeoman Engines 85 at bay. Early contender Body rode to yet another 3rd place spot with early season winner James Thompson and Robert Baltzell completing the top 5.For Burrell, it was a strong weekend as he captured a special paying feature Friday night in Flippin, Arkansas.

In Out Pace USRA B Modified action, defending national champion Ryan”The Kid” Gilmore took the top spot from his pole position and fended back repeated attempts by current track point leader Jackie Dalton in grabbing his 2nd straight win. Gilmore shot to the opening spot with Derek Watson and Dalton fending war for 2nd place as Aaron Scroggins was following close behind.A lap 9 caution made the pack even tighter as Dalton picked the top groove on the double-file restart and followed Gilmore to the top side keeping him in his sights as 12th starting Bobby Pearish was starting to make his charge forward to the top 5 of the pack. Dalton starting searching downstairs to see if he could get the run on Gilmore, but started to loose a small bit of ground as Scroggins was coming forward to the race pace. Gilmore and his ENS/Hoffman/GMPP then had to withstand a late caution giving Dalton in his Doug’s Pro Lube/Auto Express/ Hoffman/GMPP powered 21 1 last shot for the win, but the laps ran out as Gilmore, Dalton, Scroggins, Pearish and Watson completed the top 5 in yet another exciting B Modified feature.

USRA Action continues Saturday Night June 30th with a $700 to win B modified feature along with The USRA Modifieds, Pure Stocks, Midwest Modz and a special apperance from The Cash Money/ULMA Late Model challenge

Springfield Raceway Results . Another OUTSTANDING track and night of racing.

USRAModifieds

1 Mickey Burrell

2 Jody Tillman

3 Jim Body

4 James Thompson

5 Robert Baltzell

6 Ryan Gilmore

7 Danny Martin

USRAB Mods

1 Ryan Gilmore

2 Jackie Dalton

3 Aaron Scroggins

4 Bobby Pearish

5 Derek Watson

6 Tony Fincher

7 Bill Schahuber

8 Aaron Speck

9 Jace Parmley

10 Jimmy Body III

11 Don Cloud

12 Justin Comer

13 Rod Inman

DNS Tylor Black

Midwest Mods

1 Tim Mullins

2 Elijah Keepper

3 Donnie Aust

4 Kevin Young

5 Kyle Bates

6 Rick Lampe

7 Scott Campbell

8 Jerad McIntire

9 Shawn Carlberg

10 Ken Walker

11 Rob Muilenburg

12 Austin Treadway

13 Jonathon Dean

14 Chad Donaldson

15 Dusty Sanderson

16 Gary Krebs

17 Robert High

18 James Lee

19 Jamie Brandon

Pure Stocks

1 Kyle Purvis

2. Tyrell Jones

3 Christopher Sawyer

4 Jacob Cater

5 Adam Brown

6 Rex Frieze

7 Robert Young

8 Randy High

9 Jordan Goddard

10 Dave Wavy

11 Jack Hamer

12 Richard Sparks

Legends

1 Trenton Simon

2 Wayne Johnston

3 Dave Comer

4 Steve Harshbarger

5 Chris Montgomery

6 Darrell McWhirther

7 Colin Bowen

8 James McDugle

9 Ty McWhirther

DNS Charlie Montgomery