World of Outlaws at Jacksonville Speedway Moved to Friday, October 12

CONCORD, NC – June 24, 2018 – On the heels of the tragic accident at Beaver Dam Raceway Saturday evening, the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series has moved the event at Jacksonville Speedway scheduled for Wednesday, June 27th to Friday, October 12 out of respect for the Johnson family and to allow drivers, officials and crews to grieve the loss of a fellow friend and competitor.

All tickets for the Jacksonville Speedway event will be honored in full for the October 12 date. Any questions should be directed to Jacksonville Speedway. More information can be found here: https://jacksonvillespeedway.com/world-of-outlaws-tickets/

The World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series will return to action at Knoxville Raceway on Friday, June 29 and Saturday, June 30th with the running of the Brownell’s Big Guns Bash.

