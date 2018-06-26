Home --> Dirt Late Model News --> Shannon Babb continues Summer Nationals hot streak with win at Spoon River Speedway!

Shannon Babb continues Summer Nationals hot streak with win at Spoon River Speedway!

Shannon Babb

Late Models Heat 1

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 1. Brian Shirley (3s)
Chatham, Il.
2. 2. Timothy Culp (C8)
Prattsville, Ar.
3. 4. Bobby Pierce (32)
Oakwood, Il.
4. 5. Jason Feger (25)
Bloomington, Il.
5. 3. Billy Moyer (21)
Batesville, Ar.
6. 6. Allen Weisser (61)
Peoria, Il.
7. 7. Russ Adams (74)
Princeville, Il.
8. 8. Austin May (A9)
Creve Coeur, Il.

 

Late Models Heat 2

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 1. Tyler Erb (91)
New Waverly, Tx.
2. 3. Kolby Vandenbergh (15v)
Ashland, Il.
3. 2. Frank Heckenast Jr (99JR)
Frankfort, Il.
4. 5. Brian Diveley (11D)
Springfield, Il.
5. 7. Rusty Schlenk (CJ1)
Mcclure, Oh.
6. 6. Myles Moos (84)
Lincoln, Il.
7. 8. Jose Parga (6P)
New Berlin, Il.
8. 4. Nick Hoffman (2)
Mooresville, Nc.

 

Late Models Heat 3

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 1. Shannon Babb (18)
Moweaqua, Il.
2. 2. Chase Junghans (18c)
Manhattan, Ks.
3. 3. Billy Drake (75)
Bloomington, Il.
4. 5. Gordy Gundaker (11G)
St Charles, Mo.
5. 6. Cole Swibold (98)
Fairview, Il.
6. 7. Charles Hummer (25H)
Lyons, Oh.
7. 4. Bob Gardner (4G)
Washington, Il.

 

Late Models A-Feature

PLACE START DRIVER POINTS
1. 2. Shannon Babb (18)
Moweaqua, Il.		 75
2. 1. Brian Shirley (3s)
Chatham, Il.		 70
3. 3. Tyler Erb (91)
New Waverly, Tx.		 65
4. 8. Frank Heckenast Jr (99JR)
Frankfort, Il.		 60
5. 6. Chase Junghans (18c)
Manhattan, Ks.		 55
6. 7. Bobby Pierce (32)
Oakwood, Il.		 50
7. 9. Billy Drake (75)
Bloomington, Il.		 48
8. 10. Jason Feger (25)
Bloomington, Il.		 46
9. 5. Kolby Vandenbergh (15v)
Ashland, Il.		 44
10. 12. Gordy Gundaker (11G)
St Charles, Mo.		 42
11. 11. Brian Diveley (11D)
Springfield, Il.		 40
12. 13. Billy Moyer (21)
Batesville, Ar.		 39
13. 21. Bob Gardner (4G)
Washington, Il.		 38
14. 14. Rusty Schlenk (CJ1)
Mcclure, Oh.		 37
15. 15. Cole Swibold (98)
Fairview, Il.		 36
16. 4. Timothy Culp (C8)
Prattsville, Ar.		 35
17. 20. Jose Parga (6P)
New Berlin, Il.		 34
18. 19. Russ Adams (74)
Princeville, Il.		 33
19. 22. Austin May (A9)
Creve Coeur, Il.		 32
20. 17. Myles Moos (84)
Lincoln, Il.		 31
21. 23. Nick Hoffman (2)
Mooresville, Nc.		 30
22. 16. Allen Weisser (61)
Peoria, Il.		 29
23. 18. Charles Hummer (25H)
Lyons, Oh.		 28
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Babb Runs Win Streak to Four at Spoon River Summer Nationals ‘Hell Tour’ Event
  2. Shannon Babb holds off Tyler Erb for Tri-State Summer Nationals win!
  3. Feger Wins DIRTcar Summer Nationals Thriller at Spoon River Speedway
  4. Shannon Babb wins third straight UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals event at Rt. 66 Speedway!
  5. Shannon Babb claims Lincoln Park Speedway UMP Summer Nationals win!
  6. Dennis Erb, Jr. grabs Spoon River Speedway UMP Summer Nationals win!

Tagged with:

POST A COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE!

© Copyright 2018 STLRacing.com, All Rights Reserved.                        Privacy Policy