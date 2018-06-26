Shannon Babb continues Summer Nationals hot streak with win at Spoon River Speedway!

Late Models Heat 1
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Brian Shirley (3s)
Chatham, Il.
|2.
|2.
|Timothy Culp (C8)
Prattsville, Ar.
|3.
|4.
|Bobby Pierce (32)
Oakwood, Il.
|4.
|5.
|Jason Feger (25)
Bloomington, Il.
|5.
|3.
|Billy Moyer (21)
Batesville, Ar.
|6.
|6.
|Allen Weisser (61)
Peoria, Il.
|7.
|7.
|Russ Adams (74)
Princeville, Il.
|8.
|8.
|Austin May (A9)
Creve Coeur, Il.
Late Models Heat 2
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Tyler Erb (91)
New Waverly, Tx.
|2.
|3.
|Kolby Vandenbergh (15v)
Ashland, Il.
|3.
|2.
|Frank Heckenast Jr (99JR)
Frankfort, Il.
|4.
|5.
|Brian Diveley (11D)
Springfield, Il.
|5.
|7.
|Rusty Schlenk (CJ1)
Mcclure, Oh.
|6.
|6.
|Myles Moos (84)
Lincoln, Il.
|7.
|8.
|Jose Parga (6P)
New Berlin, Il.
|8.
|4.
|Nick Hoffman (2)
Mooresville, Nc.
Late Models Heat 3
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|1.
|Shannon Babb (18)
Moweaqua, Il.
|2.
|2.
|Chase Junghans (18c)
Manhattan, Ks.
|3.
|3.
|Billy Drake (75)
Bloomington, Il.
|4.
|5.
|Gordy Gundaker (11G)
St Charles, Mo.
|5.
|6.
|Cole Swibold (98)
Fairview, Il.
|6.
|7.
|Charles Hummer (25H)
Lyons, Oh.
|7.
|4.
|Bob Gardner (4G)
Washington, Il.
Late Models A-Feature
|PLACE
|START
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|1.
|2.
|Shannon Babb (18)
Moweaqua, Il.
|75
|2.
|1.
|Brian Shirley (3s)
Chatham, Il.
|70
|3.
|3.
|Tyler Erb (91)
New Waverly, Tx.
|65
|4.
|8.
|Frank Heckenast Jr (99JR)
Frankfort, Il.
|60
|5.
|6.
|Chase Junghans (18c)
Manhattan, Ks.
|55
|6.
|7.
|Bobby Pierce (32)
Oakwood, Il.
|50
|7.
|9.
|Billy Drake (75)
Bloomington, Il.
|48
|8.
|10.
|Jason Feger (25)
Bloomington, Il.
|46
|9.
|5.
|Kolby Vandenbergh (15v)
Ashland, Il.
|44
|10.
|12.
|Gordy Gundaker (11G)
St Charles, Mo.
|42
|11.
|11.
|Brian Diveley (11D)
Springfield, Il.
|40
|12.
|13.
|Billy Moyer (21)
Batesville, Ar.
|39
|13.
|21.
|Bob Gardner (4G)
Washington, Il.
|38
|14.
|14.
|Rusty Schlenk (CJ1)
Mcclure, Oh.
|37
|15.
|15.
|Cole Swibold (98)
Fairview, Il.
|36
|16.
|4.
|Timothy Culp (C8)
Prattsville, Ar.
|35
|17.
|20.
|Jose Parga (6P)
New Berlin, Il.
|34
|18.
|19.
|Russ Adams (74)
Princeville, Il.
|33
|19.
|22.
|Austin May (A9)
Creve Coeur, Il.
|32
|20.
|17.
|Myles Moos (84)
Lincoln, Il.
|31
|21.
|23.
|Nick Hoffman (2)
Mooresville, Nc.
|30
|22.
|16.
|Allen Weisser (61)
Peoria, Il.
|29
|23.
|18.
|Charles Hummer (25H)
Lyons, Oh.
|28