St. Francois County Raceway Results – 6/23/18

By Chris Boyd – Hello race fans! This is your race recap for the June 23rd night of racing. The day started off with a slight rain delay that only helped the show by creating a fast track for the drivers. The night was a special one as it was the Randy Matthews Memorial Night and $500 to the winner of the Super Street Main Event. Believe me when I there was some great racing action. Now, let’s get to that racing action.

Up first for the night was the Super Street class. There were 18 Super Streets in attendance for the Randy Matthews Memorial Race divided into three heat races. In the first heat race, there was six cars scheduled to start the race but only five cars took the green flag. Picking up the win was the 99 car driven by Chuck Adams with Derek Lee finishing in second place in the number 12 car. Crossing the finish line in third place was the 21w car driven by Brad Callahan.

Heat race number two also had six cars scheduled to start the race but only four of them took the green flag. Of those four, Mike Crader picked up the win in the 7c car with Robert Hick finishing in second place behind the wheel of the 32 car. Picking up the third place finish was the 5 car driven by Collin Parmer.

The third heat race had six cars take the green flag with Jason Neel picking up the win in the 94n car. Crossing the finish line in second place was the 40 car driven by Kevin Mosier with Garrett Mathes finishing in third place in the 44 car.

The main event was a 20 lap race full of passing and lead changes. Picking up the win, taking home the signature cowboy hat, and the trophy was the 40 car of Kevin Mosier. Crossing the finish line in second place was the 99 car driven by Chuck Adams. Finishing in third place was the BSB Manufacturing Go Fast Award Winner of Kasey Nations in the 70 car for passing 13 cars. Nations also took home the $100 bonus donated by David Baker and his family to the driver that passed the most cars. Jason Neel finished in fourth place behind the wheel of the 94n car with Brandon Nixon finishing in fifth place in the 20 car.

Up next was the B-Modified class. There were 23 B-Modifieds in attendance divided into three heat races. The first heat race had eight cars scheduled to start but only seven took the green flag. Picking up the win was the 147 car driven by Kyle Stolzer with Patrick DeNoyer finishing in second place in the 25 car. Crossing the finish line in third place was the 36 car of Cole Sensel.

Heat race number two also had eight cars scheduled to start the race with only six of them actually taking the green flag. Of those cars, coming out on top was the 58 car of John Frohwitter. Crossing the finish line in second place was the 3d car of Lou Driemeier with Jeff Whitter finishing in third place in the 74 car.

The third heat race had seven cars take the green flag with Chuck Goodman coming out on top in the 327 car with Jeremy Welborn finishing in second place in the 27w car. Finishing in third place was the 12e car with Duane Eckhoff behind the wheel.

The main event was an interesting one that cut it close to the time limit. Picking up the win was the 147 car driven by Kyle Stolzer with John Frohwitter finishing in second place in the 58 car. Third place went to the BSB Manufacturing Go Fast Award Winner Aaron Canterberry in the 19c car for passing 19 cars. Crossing the finish line in fourth place was the 27j car of Johnny Crump with Cole Sensel picking up the fifth spot behind the wheel of the 36 car.

Running third for the night was the Sprint Cars. There were 18 Sprint Cars in attendance divided into three heat races. The first heat race had six cars scheduled to start the race with only five of them taking the green flag. The winner of heat number one was the 67 car of Joey Boyd. Second place went to the 33 car of Andy Bishop with Kaylon McEntire finishing in third place in the 2k car.

The second heat race had six cars take the green flag with Tommy Worley Jr finishing out front behind the wheel of the 7c car with Kent Buckley finishing in second place in his 87 car. Crossing the finish line in third place was the Jacob Patton in the 79j car.

The third heat race also had six cars take the green flag with Jimmy Bridgeman picking up the win in the 14t car. Finishing behind him in second place was the 32 car of Timmy Montgomery with Kevin Petty finishing in third place in the 72 car.

The Sprint Car Dash was a six car six lap race that lasted less than two minutes. Finishing on top was the 7c car of Tommy Worley Jr with Andy Bishop finishing in second place in the 33 car. Picking up the third place finish was the 32 car of Timmy Montgomery.

The main event was a 25 lap race with Jacob Patton claiming the victory for the second week in a row behind the wheel of the 79j car. Jimmy Bridgeman finished in second place in the 14t car with Kent Buckley finishing in third place in the 87 car. Crossing the finish line in fourth place was the 33 car driven by Andy Bishop with Joey Boyd finishing in fifth place in the 67 car. The Hard Charger for the race was the 98 car of Bobby Duncan for gaining eight spots.

Running fourth for the night was the 600cc Micros class. There were 15 Micros in attendance divided into two heat races. The first heat race had eight cars scheduled to start the race with only seven of them taking the green flag. Finishing out front of heat race number one was the 95j car of Josh Fisher. Finishing in second place was Austin Nixon behind the wheel of the 21 car with Breanna Wirth finishing in third place in the 8w car.

Heat race number two had seven cars scheduled to start but only five of them took the green flag with Chad Elliott finishing out front in the 65e car. Finishing in second place was the Jake Cheatham behind the wheel of the 71 car with Dave Couch finishing in third place in the 12 car.

The main event was a quick 15 lap race with Chad Elliott claiming the win in the 65e car with Jake Cheatham finishing in second place in the 71 car. Crossing the finish line in third place was the 8w car of Breanna Wirth with Josh Fisher finishing in fourth place in the 95j car. Picking up the fifth place position was the 21 car of Austin Nixon. The Hard Charger for the race went to Isaiah Latham for gaining six spots in the 8s machine.

Running last for the night was the A-Modified class. There were 21 A-Modifieds in attendance divided into three heat races. The first heat race had seven cars take the green flag with Eddie Gross holding off the rest of the field to pick up the win in the 4g car. Second place went to the 14 car of Billy Smith with Terry Johnson finishing in third place in the 32j car.

Heat race number two also had seven cars take the green flag with Danny Resinger claiming the win in the 15 car. Finishing in second place was Tim Nash in the 7 car while Brian Worley crossed the line in third place in the 23w car.

The third and final heat race for the night also had seven cars take the green flag. This time it was Jeremy Greenwalt picking up the win in the 18x car with Mike Savage finishing in second place in the m1 car. Crossing the finish line in third place was the 151 car driven by Zach Resinger.

The main event was a wild one to say the least. Picking up the win was Danny Resinger in the 15 car with Eddie Gross finishing in second place in the 4g car. Third place went to Jeremy Greenwalt in the 18x while Shane Blair finished in fourth place in the 10s car. Blair managed to pick up the BSB Manufacturing Go Fast Award for gaining seven spots. Picking up the top five finish was the 23w car driven by Brian Worley.