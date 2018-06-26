STLRacing.com Top 25 Dirt Super Late Model Rankings

by Don Martin 6.26.2018

Below are the rankings after last weekend. Scott Bloomquist is still at the top of the rankings but who knows what will happen after being disqualified at Lernerville for failing to take a drup test. Scott mentioned he is going to step away and get his shoulders taken care of. I can’t imagine him not racing as we are getting ready to hit several big shows over the next three months. I have heard rumors of him putting some other drivers in the car. I love hearing the names. I have heard Shannon Babb, Brandon Overton, and even Brian Birkhofer coming out of retirement to drive for Team Zero. The Birkhofer rumor maybe the most interesting, I can’t imagine the merchandise sales. Plus if you look at the history he runs great at all the big money shows, I-80, Cedar Lake, Florence, Batesville, and we know his track record at Eldora. I for one would love to see this one happen.

Shannon Babb picked up a couple of more wins on the Summer Nationals last weekend winning at Spoon River and Haubstadt. Billy Moyer and Brian Shirley continue to move up in the rankings. Moyer took home the $10,000 at Fairbury and Shirley just continues to be knocking on the door looking for his first Summer National win. Ryan Unzicker also moved into the Top 25 with his win at Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, Illinois. The El Paso Illinois driver took home the $10,000 check and now has decided to drop off the Hell Tour. Ryan will pick and choose now.

Chris Madden is currently 2nd in the rankings and could pass Bloomquist with a solid weekend at Terre Haute and Pevely. Madden won a Preliminary night at Lernerville and backed it up taking home the Firecracker 100 Saturday night. The win was worth $30,000 to the South Carolina driver. That team is on fire and its obvious Barry Wright can still build a race car.

Tyler Erb and Devin Moran are in the Top 25 after top five runs at Lernerville this past weekend.

This week the UMP Summer Nationals will be back in action this Thursday night at LaSalle before heading to Indiana to take on the World of Outlaws at Terre Haute and Federated Auto Parts Speedway in Pevely, Missouri for co-sanctioned events. These events are going to draw some of the best drivers in the country folks. Babb, Shirley, Moyer, Marlar, Sheppard, Madden, Clanton, Tyler Erb, Moran, and Eckert to name a few.

Another event to look at is Sunday night at Lincoln, Illinois. The Summer National event not only will have the Super Late Models and Modifieds, but the POWRI Midgets will also be on hand this is going to be an outstanding show.

The Lucas Series is also back in action this weekend as they head to Ohio for events at Portsmouth and Mansfield. Don’t forget the Mansfield track will hold the Dirt Million in late August. This is huge for several drivers to get some laps before the historic event takes place.

StlRacing.com Top 25 Super Dirt Late Model Rankings 6/26/2018

1 Scott Bloomquist Tennessee

2 Chris Madden S. Carolina

3 Jonathan Davenport Georgia

4 Brandon Sheppard Illinois

5 Bobby Pierce Illinois

6 Dale McDowell Georgia

7 Mike Marlar Tennessee

8 Tim McCreadie New York

9 Shannon Babb Illinois

10 Josh Richards W. Virginia

11 Jimmy Owens Tennessee

12 Brian Shirley Illinois

13 Chris Simpson Iowa

14 Hudson O’Neal Indiana

15 Billy Moyer Illinois

16 Earl Pearson Jr. Florida

17 Brandon Overton Georgia

18 Shane Clanton Georgia

19 Ricky Weiss Canada

20 Don O’Neal Indiana

21 Tyler Erb Texas

22 Devin Moran Ohio

23 Michael Page Georgia

24 Ryan Unzicker Illinois

25 Kyle Bronson Florida

Enjoy the races and keep supporting your local dirt tracks !! Plans this week are Terre Haute, Pevely, and Lincoln on Sunday.

Dirty Don – see you at the races !!