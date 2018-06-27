Lucas Oil Late Models Swing Through Ohio

BATAVIA, OH (June 27th, 2018) – The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series continues their season this weekend with a four-race swing through Ohio. The four events begin a busy July stretch comprised of 13 events from June 30th until July 21st.

The Ohio invasion kicks off on Saturday, June 30th at Portsmouth Raceway Park, then continues to Mansfield Motor Speedway on Sunday, Sharon Speedway on Monday, and concludes with the traditional July 3rd event at Muskingum County Speedway on Tuesday.

The weekend will include four complete programs of: Miller Welders Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 50-lap, $12,000-to-win main event – setting up an action-packed weekend with over $190,000 in total purse up for grabs.

In 2017, Josh Richards went to Victory Lane at Portsmouth Raceway Park, Mansfield Motor Speedway, and Sharon Speedway. The defending Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Champion commented: “It’s always a confidence booster when you go back to tracks where you have had success in the past. I’m definitely looking forward to this next swing. I really enjoy the racing style in the northern region.”

The stars of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will battle some of the toughest local and regional standouts in Ohio. “The competition will certainly be tough, but I feel like we’ve hit on some things lately to make the car better. I’m excited to get back racing,” Richards added.

Jonathan Davenport of Blairsville, Georgia leads three-time champion, Scott Bloomquist in the battle for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Championship. Josh Richards is third, followed by four-time champion, Earl Pearson Jr. Bobby Pierce rounds out the top-five in the current championship standings.

Lucas Oil Championship Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS TRAIL BY 1 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 3600 2 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 3360 -240 2 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 3305 -295 4 1 Earl Pearson Jr. Jacksonville, FL 3285 -315 5 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL 3280 -320 6 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 3190 -410 7 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 3110 -490 8 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 3065 -535 9 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 2930 -670 10 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY 2885 -715 11 40B Kyle Bronson ® Brandon, FL 2785 -815 12 22 Gregg Satterlee Indiana, PA 2745 -855 13 28 Dennis Erb Jr. Carpentersville, IL 2740 -860 14 25Z Mason Zeigler ® Chalk Hill, PA 2615 -985

® = Rookie of the Year Contender

Track Information:

Portsmouth Raceway Park

Phone Number: 740-354-3278

Track Promoter: Donna Rayburn

Location: 25648 State Route 73, West Portsmouth, OH 45663

Directions: 0.5 mile south of US 52 on SR 73, then right just before bridge.

Website: www.portsraceway.com

Mansfield Motor Speedway

Phone Number: 419-465-RACE (7223)

Tracks Promoter: Cody Sommer

Location: 545 Crall Rd E, Mansfield, OH 44903

Directions: I-71 Exit 176, West on Hwy 30, Exit 5th Ave and turn right, Right on S Olivesburg Rd, left on Crall Rd E, track entrance on left.

Website: www.mansfieldmotorspeedway.com

Sharon Speedway

Phone Number: (330) 772-5481

Track Promoter: Dave Willoughby

Location: 3241 Custer-Orangeville Road NE, Burghill, OH 44404

Directions: I-80 Exit 234 (Turn Right from I-80E, Turn Left from I-80W), Continue for 9.8 miles North on SR-7, then turn right (east) on SR-305/Youngstown Kingsville Road, after 1 mile turn right (south) onto Custer-Orangeville Road, track is 0.3 miles on Right.

Website: www.sharonspeedway.com

Muskingum County Speedway

Tracks Promoter: Donnie Moran

Location: 7985 Frazeysburg Road, Dresden, OH 43821

Directions: I-70 to exit 155, then 10.1 miles north on SR 60 (WSR).

Website: www.muskingumcountyspeedway.com

Tire Rule for June 30th – July 3rd:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib 28.5 1300

Right Rear – Hoosier 01, 04

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Main.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new rear tires.

*Cutting and/or siping of any tire IS allowed.

Event Purse (Each Night): 1. $12,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $1,000, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000